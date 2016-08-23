Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death

23.08.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death. 58696.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk, in an interview with "112 Ukraine" TV channel, predicted a possible "death of Russia."

"If the crazy idea to subjugate Ukraine occurs to the Kremlin, it will be the last day of Russia's life. The whole world will isolate her, not only with sanctions," Kravchuk said.

In his opinion, Ukraine will never surrender, whereas Russia will not have enough strength to take it.

The politician did not specify, why he had such fantasies about the enslavement of Ukraine by Russia. Kravchuk added that Ukraine would be able to get rid of Russia's influence. The ex-President of Ukraine believes that Ukraine has been able to get rid of its dependence on Russia in energy, politics, as well as in the socio-economic field.

Leonid Kravchuk, 82, also said that Ukraine should have conducted the process of de-communization immediately after the collapse of the USSR. The politician is convinced that the Ukrainian people were the "main destroyer of the USSR", when Ukraine voted for independence in 1991.

"Ukraine can be proud that it was the country that destroyed the Soviet Union in 1991 - the last and the most terrible empire," Kravchuk said.

Noteworthy, ex-President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, 85, has made a sarcastic joke about Kravchuk's statement about the role of Ukraine in the collapse of the USSR.

"The prime responsibility for the breakup of the USSR lies on Yeltsin's team," Gorbachev told NSN, RIA Novosti reports.

Gorbachev also noted that Kravchuk could make such a statement because of his advanced age.

"Well, I don't know, maybe Leonid Makarovich said such a thing because of his age. I feel my age showing influence on my way of thinking sometimes as well," Gorbachev said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
The first underwater nuclear explosion was carried out at Bikini Atoll in 1946. In 2016, burkini, Islamic swimsuit, produced a social explosion on French beaches. The French Themis grossly violated...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia s heroic tally
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia's heroic tally
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Popular photos

World

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Ukraine s ex-president predicts Russia s death
Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
France to become Russia s key European ally after presidential election
France to become Russia's key European ally after presidential election

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service