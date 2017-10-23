Ukraine bans Anna Karenina

The production of a play based on Leo Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina" novel was banned in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytsky because the play was supposed to be staged in the original language - Russian.

Source: Pixabay.com

Actress Olga Sumskaya said with indignation: "They prohibit Leo Tolstoy in the original language, but this work is included in school curriculum as foreign literature."

According to the actress, such a ban is "an attempt to mix sin with righteousness."

Spokespeople for the administration of the Theatre named after Staritsky declined comments on the matter. It is worthy of note that performances by Homo Soveticus and Black Square Russian-language theatres from Moscow were ruined for the same reason.

The decree on the quota for the Ukrainian language came into force in October. According to the decree, 75 percent of broadcasts, including cinema, must be conducted in the Ukrainian language.

