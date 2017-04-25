Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'

25.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 

Representatives of the US Army arrived in the conflict zone in the Donbass, representatives of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk said, having provided evidence of the emergence of American military instructors on the territory of the so-called "anti-terrorist operation."

"The arrival of military instructors from the United States in the area of the so-called ATO has been established," Eduard Bazurin, deputy commander of the People's Republic of Donetsk said, adding that "one of the goals of the arrival of US instructors was to check the readiness of Ukrainian Armed Forces for combat operations."

In accordance with agreements between the United States and Ukraine, Washington shall  provide military assistance to Kiev, although, for the time being, this assistance is being carried out in the form of old uniforms, old armoured vehicles and "humanitarian" military supplies. In addition, instructors from the US Army train Ukrainian soldiers, teaching them to "to kill Ivans" noting that it has been quite a while before they could call targets like that.

At the same time, US instructors note that the Ukrainian army is disorganised, and many of its soldiers and officers are very hard to educate, especially when it goes about modern defence technologies and tactics of warfare. Ukrainian military men are used to "decades-old Soviet-style plans, whereas the state of their military hardware brings tear to the eye."

It is worth recalling an infamous statement made by former CIA Director Michael Morell. In one of his interviews, Morell stated that the most effective way to resolve the Syrian conflict would be to kill the Russians there "covertly."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump doubts that Russia controls Donbass
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
Dead alien found on Mars Dead alien found on Mars

Video

Society

State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?

Popular photos

World

China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
USA sides with terrorists again
USA sides with terrorists again
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service