Russian MP comments on opportunity for Ukraine to receive lethal weapons from USA

Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee for Foreign Affairs, Alexei Chepa, commented on the statement from the United States Special Representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, about an opportunity for Washington to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine.

"Most likely, Kurt Volcker's statement is a desire to demonstrate his loyalty to Petro Poroshenko. I do not think that his words express the opinion of the entire US State Department.We know what views he has shared before, so one did not have to expect anything different from him. He simply repeats the things that he has said before," the Russian MP said.

Earlier, the US special representative for Ukraine said that Washington was considering an opportunity to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine. Kurt Volker also noted that this is a topic for further discussions and decisions.

In the spring of this year, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Pavel Klimkin, announced Kiev's desire to revise the Budapest Memorandum and retrieve Ukraine's nuclear status.


Where do fighters of Ukraine's south-east take weapons from?
 

