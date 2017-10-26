World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula

Ukraine will start returning the Crimea by striking missile blows on the peninsula,  Vladislav Litvin, the commander of the 5th Battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army said.


Ukraine to seize Crimea?

"If we really want to destroy a military base, then Ukrainian missile armament, new technologies or the production of some new things will be technically enough for this," Litvin said in an interview with Apostrophe publication.

In spring, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attended tests of a new Ukrainian missile in the Odessa region. The missile was a modification of a projectile for multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) Smerch.

It is worthy of note that NATO held Sea Shield 2017 drills in the eastern part of the Black Sea in February 2017. In addition to Ukraine, seven countries of the alliance (Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, Romania, Spain, the United States and Turkey) took part in the drills. According to experts, the drills were held to simulate the liberation of the territory of the Donbass and the Crimea, which, according to NATO, Russia occupies.

