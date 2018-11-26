World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia and Ukraine clash in Kerch Strait off Crimea. Ukrainian navy men wounded

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Officials with the Federal Security Bureau of Russia said that Russian border guards detained three ships of the Ukrainian Navy as the latter were trying to travel across the Black Sea from the port of Odessa to the port of Mariupol in the Sea of ​​Azov. The Ukrainian warships committed a number of provocative acts, FSB officials said.

Russian warships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet were escorting the Ukrainian ships and asking them to stop. However, the commanders of the Ukrainian ships ignored the requests. Russia was forced to use weapons to stop the Ukrainian vessels. As a result, three Ukrainian ships were detained. Three Ukrainian navy men were wounded in the incident. They received medical assistance, their lives are out of danger, FSB officials said.

Russia and Ukraine clash in Kerch Strait off Crimea. Ukrainian navy men wounded. 63249.jpeg

Russia filed a criminal case into the violation of the Russian state border. The arrested Ukrainian ships will be transported to the port of Kerch. On November 25, the Kerch Strait was closed to civilian vessels for security reasons, but navigation was opened at 4 a.m.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the incident occurred in neutral waters. It still remains unknown, however, where exactly the Ukrainian ships violated the Russian border as Russian FSB officials claim. At the same time, Moscow and Kiev share a different approach to the question of territorial waters of the Russian Federation. "The Crimea is a territory of Ukraine. There is not a single legal ground for the Ukrainian authorities to notify the Russians of the passage of Ukrainian ships there," a source close to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Alexander Turchinov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko supported the initiative of the National Security Council to introduce martial law in the country for 60 days. The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) will consider the issue on Monday, November 26.

"We view Russia's actions as an act of aggression," Poroshenko tweeted. "For the Russian Federation, there are no red lines. We believe that such actions are absolutely unacceptable. This aggression has already led to certain consequences," Poroshenko wrote.

In turn, Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.. "In connection with the dangerous development of the situation in the Sea of ​​Azov and the following events, Russia is requesting an urgent convocation of an open meeting of the Security Council in the morning of November 26 for the agenda item "Maintaining international peace and security," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Polyansky said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook that the Ukrainian army was put on high alert, while heavy security was rolled out for the Ukrainian police.

Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Topics kerch crimea Black Sea sea of azov ukrainian navy war in Ukraine Russia and Ukraine
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Americas
If Trump punishes Saudi Arabia, he is dead
News All >
Readers' top
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic

The number of Ukrainians who have left to work testifies to the massive and panic escape from the country

Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Politics
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
News from the Kremlin
Federal Guards Service practices evacuation of Kremlin officials on helicopters
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic

The number of Ukrainians who have left to work testifies to the massive and panic escape from the country

Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Politics
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Columnists
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic

The number of Ukrainians who have left to work testifies to the massive and panic escape from the country

Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Columnists
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
News from the Kremlin
Federal Guards Service practices evacuation of Kremlin officials on helicopters
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Matrix revealed: In the form of a modern car dealership Contributor submission
Comments
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Three conditions to force the US dollar system to collapse
Federal Guards Service practices evacuation of Kremlin officials on helicopters
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Russians ready to endure anything for a life without war
Hillary in 2020?
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Putin's three days in Singapore mark Russia's major geopolitical changes since 2000
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.