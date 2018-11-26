World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian President Poroshenko signs martial law decree

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in the country until January 25, 2019. The document was published on the website of the head of state on November 26.

"To enact the decision of the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine from November 26, 2018 "On emergency measures to ensure state sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and on the imposition of martial law in Ukraine," the decree says.

Ukrainian President Poroshenko signs martial law decree. 63252.jpeg
Source: most.life


The decree about the introduction of martial law will have to be approved by the parliament of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the Constitution of Ukraine, it is the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine that initiates the proposal to introduce martial law. The president then supports the proposition by issuing a relevant decree. After that, it is up to the Parliament of Ukraine to vote for its adoption. If the decree is approved, it shall come into force from the moment of its official publication in the media.

Earlier, Poroshenko said that the introduction of martial law in Ukraine would not trigger mandatory mobilization of the entire population.

Poroshenko's decree is connected with the incident in the Kerch Strait. On November 25, Russian FSB border guards detained three ships of the Ukrainian Navy after the latter entered the territorial waters of the Crimea and started performing dangerous maneuvers there ignoring the warning from Russian warships. Ukrainian officials claim, though, that the Crimea is part of the Ukrainian territory. Therefore, Ukraine is not supposed to warn Russia about the passage of its ships off the coast of the Crimea.

 

Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine
Topics kerch crimea russian navy war in ukraine war with russia Petro Poroshenko Russia and Ukraine
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Americas
If Trump punishes Saudi Arabia, he is dead
News All >
Readers' top
Russia and Ukraine clash in Kerch Strait off Crimea. Ukrainian navy men wounded
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants Putin to explain attack on naval vessels and personnel
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic

The number of Ukrainians who have left to work testifies to the massive and panic escape from the country

Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Politics
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
News from the Kremlin
Federal Guards Service practices evacuation of Kremlin officials on helicopters
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic

The number of Ukrainians who have left to work testifies to the massive and panic escape from the country

Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Politics
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Americas
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
Columnists
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine clash in Kerch Strait off Crimea. Ukrainian navy men wounded

Russia was forced to use weapons to stop the Ukrainian vessels. As a result, three Ukrainian ships were detained. Three Ukrainian navy men were wounded in the incident. They received medical assistance, their lives are out of danger

Russia and Ukraine clash in Kerch Strait off Crimea. Ukrainian navy men wounded
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Columnists
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukrainians flee the country in panic
Politics
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Matrix revealed: In the form of a modern car dealership Contributor submission
Comments
Ukrainian President Poroshenko signs martial law decree
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants Putin to explain attack on naval vessels and personnel
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants Putin to explain attack on naval vessels and personnel
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine clash in Kerch Strait off Crimea. Ukrainian navy men wounded
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants Putin to explain attack on naval vessels and personnel
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia fears no new sanctions because of armed confrontation with Ukraine
Macron challenges Trump. French independence and croissants at stake
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Three conditions to force the US dollar system to collapse
Federal Guards Service practices evacuation of Kremlin officials on helicopters
Alaska gives USA Arctic advantage in military rivalry with Russia
USA should listen to Russian Foreign Minister or Defence Minister speaks otherwise
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
Russians ready to endure anything for a life without war
Hillary in 2020?
Eliminating Gender violence: Let's make it happen
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.