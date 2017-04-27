Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law

AP photo

Deputy Head of Ukraine's Ministry for Defense, Igor Pavlovsky, said that the Armed Forces of the country were ready to operate under the conditions of martial law, should the Ukrainian administration decide to introduce it.

In connection with the worsening of the situation in the Donbass in late January, Ukraine has once again raised the issue of the possible introduction of martial law in the country. However, the final decision on the matter has not been made.

According to the law of Ukraine, it is the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine that shall submit a proposal on the introduction of martial law to the president. At the same time, a presidential decree on the introduction of martial should be approved by the Parliament of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada.

