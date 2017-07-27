Pravda.ru

Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship

Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia and former governor of Odessa, recorded a video message to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The former head of the Odessa region said that he would take efforts to retrieve the Ukrainian citizenship.

"I've been living in Ukraine for more than 13 years, I've taken part in three revolutions: a revolution on granite and two Maidan revolutions. I have only one citizenship, the Ukrainian one, and they will not be able to deprive me of it," Saakshvili said in the video that he posted on the Internet.

According to the new-born refugee, he does not fear criminal responsibility in Georgia, because no criminal case has been initiated against him in his native land since the time when he obtained Ukrainian citizenship.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev commented on the situation by saying: "Show must go on". "Saakashvili's life is amazing: a citizen of Georgia, a Georgian president, a person deprived of Georgian citizenship, a Ukrainian citizen, a friend of the president of Ukraine, a governor of the Odessa region, a person deprived of Ukrainian citizenship." The sequence of actions of the Ukrainian authorities is amazing: they granted Ukrainian citizenship to the former president of Georgia, made him a governor, stripped him of Ukrainian citizenship and agreed for his extradition to Georgia. All this serves as an indisputable indicator of finest moral qualities of the two people who have staged this fantastic tragicomedy," Medvedev wrote on Facebook.

Saakashvili was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship in accordance with the decree signed by Ukrainian President Poroshenko after it became known that Saakashvili had concealed facts of criminal prosecution against him.

