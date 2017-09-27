Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine hopes to receive lethal weapons from USA and Canada

27.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine hopes to receive lethal weapons from USA and Canada. 61349.jpeg
AP photo

Kiev still hopes to receive both American and Canadian lethal weapons for its troops in the Donbass, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Ivanna Klimpush-Tsintsadze said.

In an interview with reporters, she said that Kiev still harbors such hopes as a result of recent meetings in the United States. "We understand that they fully support the provision of weapons to Ukraine," the vice-premier told 112. Ukraine TV channel. "We hope that President Trump will make the decision, and we will be able to defend our military men," she said adding that it may go about shipments of long-range radar stations from the USA.

Today, the vice premier met with members of the Standing Committee on National Defense of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada. The officials discussed the Ukrainian-Canadian relations, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of security and defense.

Meanwhile, non-factional deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Viktor Baloga, believes that Kiev should not count much on supplies of lethal weapons from the US or Canada. In his opinion, this will never happen, because "the world does not live in Ukrainian problems."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine applies weapons of mass destruction in Donbass
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
The passenger jetliner of FlyDubai airline crashed in Russia's Rostov-on-Don on March 19, 2016, killing all on board
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Pyongyang has fired two ballistic missiles that flew over the territory of Japan. Why doesn't Tokyo intercept them? Officials say that the missiles are not dangerous, but their words do not sound...
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk Giant baby born in Novosibirsk

Video

Society

Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia rejects Donald Trump s derisive attempts to reform UN
Russia rejects Donald Trump's derisive attempts to reform UN
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service