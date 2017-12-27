World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Kiev and Donbass republics exchange POWs in largest procedure during Ukrainian crisis

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

The exchange of prisoners of war between Kiev and self-proclaimed People's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk started at around 2:00 p.m. MSK. Earlier, it was reported that the parties were going to exchange as many as 400 people, but it turned out later that dozens of POWs "went missing."

Kiev and Donbass republics exchange POWs in largest procedure during Ukrainian crisis. 61753.jpeg
AP photo

The exchange takes place at Majorsk checkpoint in the suburb of the town of Gorlovka.
By 15:50 Moscow time, representatives for the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported that the first stage of the exchange of prisoners had been completed: Kiev and Luhansk delivered to each other 74 and 16 people respectively.

The procedure to exchange POWs between the People's Democratic Republic of Donetsk and Kiev will follow next. The exact number of prisoners remains unknown.

It was reported that  43 people out of 306 POWs had not come for the exchange procedure from the Ukrainian side. "Forty-three people who should be among 306 hostages on the Ukrainian side, had served their sentences and had been released from custody," officials said.

Journalists also say that some of those, who came for the exchange procedure, refused to return to the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. It goes about 10-15 people. However, this information can hardly be verified and may not be true to fact.

In late November, the contact group for the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine gathered for another meeting in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where  the parties confirmed their readiness to exchange "all for all" on the basis of approved lists.

As of November 2017, as many as 3,140 Ukrainians have been released from the two unrecognised republics, mostly after operations near Debaltsevo.

As a result of the procedure, 74 Ukrainian prisoners who had been held in Donbass have been delivered to the Ukrainian side.

Daria Morozova, the Ombudsman of the Democratic People's Republic of Donetsk, told reporters that the republic delivered 73 Ukrainian POWs to Kiev, and one more person refused to return to his homeland.

In turn, Kiev has delivered 246 people to the two republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, representative of Ukraine Irina Gerashchenko said.

Pravda.Ru

Topics donetsk donbass ukraine luhansk war in Ukraine
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Readers' top
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Mysteries
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea

A powerful explosion occurred in the sky over the city of Simferopol, the Crimea, on December 26. The origin of the explosion remains unknown

Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Politics
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Dmitry Sudakov Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Terrorists work on another 9/11 for USA
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed