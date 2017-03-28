Thousands of Donbass residents ask world leaders to stop Ukraine

Pravda.ru

More than 317,000 residents of the People's Republic of Donetsk signed an appeal to leaders of Russia, the US and Germany, the press service of the People's Council of the People's Republic of Donetsk said.

"As of the morning of March 28, as many as 317,019 residents of the People's Republic of Donetsk signed a joint appeal to world leaders," the Donetsk news agency reports.

On January 31, chairmen of People's Councils of the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Luhansk, Denis Pushilin and Vladimir Degtyarenko, unveiled a joint appeal to Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Angela Merkel with a request to show influence on the Ukrainian administration and stop the genocide in the Donbass.

"We ask you to stop Ukraine and force Poroshenko to cease criminal activities against the people of the Donbass. Make Poroshenko stop shooting civilians, make him lift the economic blockade of the Donbass," the document reads.

In their address, speakers of the parliaments of the two breakaway republics also announced that they were starting to collect additional evidence to prove Ukraine's actions to aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

