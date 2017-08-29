Ukraine to declare Russia aggressor state on legislative level

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Ukraine will call Russia an "aggressor state" on the legislative level, in a law about the reintegration of the Donbass, spokesperson for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the parliament, Irina Lutsenko said.

"The definition of Russia as an aggressor state will be introduced for the first time on the legislative level," she said.

Ukraine will thus have the right to defend itself against the Russian Federation. As Lutsenko said, "this is not war, but self-defense." The bill is to be adopted in autumn.

It is worth noting that there is no Russian regular army in the Donbass, and even Ukrainians recognise that. According to Georgy Tuk, Deputy Minister for Affairs of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine, "we can not legally prove the presence of the regular Russian army in the Donbass." The official also said that it is impossible to talk about "the occupation of Russia by Donbass" from the legal point of view, because there are "no Russian authorities" in the region.

