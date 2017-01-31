Finalist of Miss Ukraine-2016 bullied for posting photos of Moscow

Source: Instagram

Valeriya Rudenko, the finalist of Miss Ukraine-2016 beauty pageant, raised a real wave of outrage in social networks in Ukraine for her photos that the she took in Moscow.

Rudenko, a student at the National Pedagogical University, will now represent one of Ukraine's top brands, Must Have.

In the autumn of 2016, Valeriya Rudenko decided to go to Moscow. Taking a walk through the city center, she took a few pictures that she posted on social networks. The young woman wrote that she very much enjoyed Moscow.

"We have not parted yet, but I want to see you again! Fell in love with this city. Moscow," Valeriya wrote when posting her photos on Red Square.

Many people in Ukraine immediately asked her to stay in Moscow for good with her love for the Russian capital. Some called her a "brain-dead beauty patriot."

Some people started making provocative posts on the webpage of the Ukrainian model after it was reported that Rudenko liked her stay in Moscow.

However, Valeriya Rudenko, who represented Donetsk at Miss Ukraine 2016 beauty contest, has neither deleted the photos, nor closed her account even though many comments to her photos were spewing hatred and anger.

