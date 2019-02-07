The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS

ISIS is a US creation. So are al-Qaeda, its al-Nusra offshoot, and other terrorist groups - used by the Pentagon and CIA as proxy troops.

Trump claiming "(w)e're knocking the hell out of ISIS...We have defeated ISIS in Syria" are Big Lies. Earlier he boasted that he "know(s) more about #ISIS than generals do..."

By Stephen Landman

Days after his December pullout announcement, he claimed "ISIS is largely defeated." In January, he said we are "continuing to fight ISIS." After promising to "rapidly withdraw from Syria" in December, he U-turned saying a pullout "could leave American forces there for months or even years."

Some inconvenient facts Trump, his geopolitical team, and US media do not wish to acknowledge are as follows:

The US and its imperial partners support the scourge of ISIS and likeminded terrorist groups they pretend to oppose.

Syria and Hezbollah forces, greatly aided by Russian airpower alone, are "knocking the hell out of ISIS," its ranks greatly diminished but not defeated.

Turkey's Erdogan pretends to oppose the scourge he actively supports, giving ISIS and other terrorists safe haven in the country's territory, letting them move freely back and forth cross border.

On Wednesday, sources quoted by Sputnik News' Arabic-language website said around 1,500 terrorists entered Syria's Idlib province from Turkey in the last 48 hours - a flagrant Sochi agreement violation.

Erdogan is a tinpot despot, never to be trusted, an obstacle to conflict resolution in Syria, an enemy of Bashar al-Assad, wanting him toppled, wanting Syrian territory bordering Turkey annexed, mainly its oil-rich areas.

He lied to Vladimir Putin, breaching the Russian/Turkish northern Idlib province demilitarized zone agreement.

It remains a hotbed of US/NATO/Saudi/Israeli/Turkish supported terrorists. Nearly five months after Erdogan promised to disarm them, they're more heavily armed and entrenched than earlier - using their positions to attack government forces and civilians.

On Wednesday, Trump turned truth on its head roaring: "It should be formally announced sometime next week that we will have defeated 100% of the caliphate...I want to wait for the official word. I don't want to say it too early," adding:

"ISIS controlled more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria" before he took office, falsely claiming he's working with US partners "to destroy (its) remnants..."

Like Obama, his regime is doing precisely the opposite, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and likely elsewhere, deploying ISIS and other jihadists to these countries - arming, funding, training and directing them.

Congress, the Pentagon and CIA want US forces remaining in Syria. On Monday, Senate members overwhelming voted against withdrawal of US troops from Syria and Afghanistan - falsely claiming ISIS and al-Qaeda pose a serious threat to the United States.

The legislation claimed that "a precipitous withdrawal" of Pentagon forces could "allow terrorists (the US supports) to regroup, destabilize critical regions and create vacuums that could be filled by Iran or Russia."

No pullout of US forces from any countries where they're deployed is likely. They came to stay indefinitely, not leave, including in Syria.

A Final Comment

According to the Damascus-based Syrian Human Rights Network head Ahmad Kazem, al-Nusra terrorists, aided by White Helmets, moved barrels of toxic chlorine to Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun "in two ambulances," the location of a 2017 CW false flag, wrongfully blamed on government forces.

He added that the barrels were stored in a refrigerator truck to preserve them for use against civilians when ordered.

In late January, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Western-supported White Helmets were preparing to film staged CW attacks in Idlib.

Time and again, government forces are wrongfully blamed for incidents they had nothing to do with. US, UK and French warplanes earlier attacked Syrian sites after false flag CW incidents.

In January, John Bolton said the following:

"There is absolutely no change in the US position against the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime and absolutely no change in our position that any use of chemical weapons would be met by a very strong response, as we've done twice before."

It's just a matter of time before the next staged CW false flag, a pretext for Pentagon-led warplanes to attack Syrian military sites, perhaps Damascus on the US target list as well.

