Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela

by Stephen Lendman

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed what he called the US attempt to disguise its interventionist, aggressive aims for regime change in Venezuela behind a Security Council draft resolution Moscow rejects.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said he "warned (Pompeo) against all interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs including the use of force threatened by Washington...in violation of international law."

"He is ready for talks regarding the Venezuelan issue in line with UN (Charter) principles. He said US politicians lost all sense of shame when speaking of the way the situation in Venezuela should be dealt with."

Pompeo lied claiming Iran and Hezbollah are in Venezuela. He lied calling Maduro illegitimate. He lied claiming Venezuela's Constitution supports Guaido.

He lied calling Caracas a puppet of Cuba. He laughably claimed the Trump regime has an "obligation" to defend "American values (sic)" by supporting (its designated puppet) Guaido, shamefully calling him "duly elected" despite being elected by no one. His so-called Popular Will party has around 10% national support.

Maduro denounced Pompeo's remarks as a "cheap show," calling so-called US humanitarian aid a pretext for illegal intervention in the country.

It's a scheme used before to deliver weapons to anti-government regional terrorists, an operation convicted felon Elliott Abrams, Trump's point man for regime change in Venezuela, orchestrated, weaponizing humanitarian aid.

The ICRC refused to go along with Trump's scheme, its Colombia spokesman Christoph Harnisch saying "(w)e will not be participating in what is, for us, not humanitarian aid."

It's illegal meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, flagrantly violating the UN Charter and other international law, what the US does repeatedly worldwide.

Separately, Germany is trying to have things both way on Venezuela.

On the one hand, its government officially recognized US-designated puppet/usurper in waiting Guaido as interim Venezuelan president despite his illegitimacy.

On the other, the German Bunderstag (its federal parliament) called threats against (legitimate) Venezuelan President Maduro illegal under international law, adding:

Recognition of Guaido as interim president amounts to illegal "interference" in Venezuela's internal affairs. Its report titled "On the Recognition of Foreign Heads of State" said recognizing Guaido by Germany's government was a major mistake.

It called Trump's remarks on Venezuela, notably that "all options" are on the table, violate UN Charter principles, saying:

"Violence and the threat of violence against the territorial integrity or political independence of a state are ruled out in the UN charter as a means of unilateral enforcement."

Bolton's remark about Maduro perhaps to sent to Guantanamo if refuses to step own "can be understood as a threat of physical violence."

"In view of the past practice of US administrations, the explicit reference to Guantanamo could...be interpreted as a threat of arbitrary detention."

"A threat addressed to the head of state is directed against the political independence of a government, and violates the principle of the sovereign equality of states" - UN Charter, Article 2 (4), stating:

"All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

Separately, Article 2 states that "(a)ll Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered."

Washington under Republicans and undemocratic Dems operate exclusively by their own rules - time and again flagrantly breaching international and its own constitutional law.

In conclusion, the Bundestag report said "there are strong reasons to consider the recognition of an interim head of state (as) interference in (a sovereign state's) internal affairs...a dangerous" precedent.

Washington set the precedent from the republic's inception by dispossessing and massacring its native people - stealing their land to expand the country "from sea to shining sea."

There's nothing "beautiful" about imperial rage for dominance at the expense of the rights and well-being of ordinary people everywhere.

The large majority of UN member states either recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president or have not endorsed Guaido. He's publicly supported by around one-fourth of world nations.

Monday evening on Venezuelan television, the nation's Armed Forces Operational Strategic Command chief Admiral Remigio Ceballos said the nation's military supports Maduro, stressing "no doubts" about its loyalty despite pressure by the Trump regime and Guaido to betray him.

Venezuela remains very much in the US crosshairs. Its sovereign independence hangs in the balance. So do the democratic rights of its people the Trump regime wants eliminated.

