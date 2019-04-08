World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion
Author`s name Costantino Ceoldo

All the errors of Italy in Libya

Opinion » Columnists

At this point it is clear that something has gone wrong. Libya, whose transition was to be our flagship, proved to be a container of chaos in which Italy has (at least so far) lost its battle. Maybe not the war, because that can still change its course. But certainly the advance of Khalifa Haftar represents yet another signal of a chain of errors to which Rome has never really given a turning point.

All the errors of Italy in Libya. 63506.jpeg

by Lorenzo Vita

Libya has been a series of false steps for our governments, of which we are facing extreme consequences today. Needless to make the history of the conflict: the fall of Muhammar Gaddafi and the forced involvement of our country was a first failure. We radically changed strategy on a government with which we had built a useful axis for our interests. Were we forced? Probably. But it is clear that this war was a mistake that still affects our interests today.

The second mistake, not tactical but strategic, was to want to support only a part without having the certainty of real international support. And let's talk about Fayez al-Sarraj. Let me be clear, Italy could not have done too differently: with our Eni terminals almost exclusively located in the western part of Libya, the only government able to guarantee the permanence of our wells and pipelines was precisely the weak government of Tripoli. It would have been useless to support Haftar if it was Sarraj who had to guarantee our safety and let our men be present on the ground in Tripoli and alongside the Libyan navy.

But everything has an effect. And not having understood Sarraj's intrinsic weakness immediately had two consequences: first having relyed to him, then having in fact abandoned him with a clear opening towards Haftar. But in the meantime he had received full support from France, Egypt, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Russia and, in part, also from the United States. When we realized that Sarraj was too weak, the Palermo Conference gave the perfect assist to Haftar to stand up as the only Libyan leader: in fact, however, we publicly disavowed all our strategy on the North African country. For previous mistakes, certainly. But now nobody can say that he actually has Italy at his side and Italy, as a result, cannot claim to have allies on the field.

Allies that we have also lost internationally. And the reason is to be found in a curious (and in some ways imprudent) "double oven policy" that showed us fickle and unable to keep the bar straight. In a world that is becoming increasingly polarized, we thought we could manage the alliance with the United States, for example, but could avoid paying the F-35s, giving China a hand with the memorandum on the New Silk Road, showing us open with US strategic rivals. Legitimate policy, but in fact has delivered the image of an unreliable Italian government. And Washington pulled the brakes, moving from the joint control room on the Mediterranean extended with Italy to the official references to Palazzo Chigi. A reversal of course that we are paying, now, at a high price. Ditto with Russia, a country with which we continue to do business in the energy sector, but which we continue to avoid helping with sanctions.

An inability to find a square that is isolating us precisely with those two superpowers that could (and could still) help us manage a crisis that we cannot do alone. Alone because Europe, especially the Franco-German axis, cannot certainly be called our ally. Paris, in particular, has never denied that it wants to hit our interests in Libya to undermine our position of strength. And the clash between Emmanuel Macron and the League-FiveStars government has done nothing but demonstrate the absolute incapacity of strategic coordination between Italy and France. We collaborate in the field, of course, but in the long term our agendas collide. And it is clear that for the weight that Paris has in North Africa and in the European Union, tackling the French agenda alone without having European or international powers on our side is difficult, if not impossible. Because Haftar not only represents itself, but also France and its other allies.

Here, the other error of Italy: having lost or almost the partners that support Haftar. Having resumed relations with the Egypt of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the United Arab Emirates, above all thanks to Eni, had given way to protect us in Libya with the strong man of Cyrenaica. But then came the first signs of something that had broken. Not least the journey to Qatar by Giuseppe Conte. Having armored links with Doha has obviously angered Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. And especially the first has in hand the marshal who wants to take Tripoli.

  

  

  

***************************

Original column by Lorenzo Vita:

http://www.occhidellaguerra.it/errori-italia-libia/

English translation by Costantino Ceoldo - Pravda freelance

 

Topics Libya Italy
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
All the errors of Italy in Libya
Columnists
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Columnists
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
News All >
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Russia does not support Libyan National Army General Haftar

Russia does not support the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who earlier announced an offensive on the Libyan capital city of Tripoli

Russia does not support Libyan National Army General Haftar
Three Cheers for Pension Reform
Columnists
Three Cheers for Pension Reform
Columnists
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
Columnists
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Columnists
Brexit: An undeliverable product

On June 23, 2016, just over half of those who turned out to vote in the United Kingdom bought the dream they were being sold: Here is the end of the rainbow.

Brexit: An undeliverable product
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
Columnists
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
Columnists
Three Cheers for Pension Reform
News from the Kremlin
Russia does not support Libyan National Army General Haftar
News from the Kremlin
Russia does not support Libyan National Army General Haftar

Russia does not support the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who earlier announced an offensive on the Libyan capital city of Tripoli

Russia does not support Libyan National Army General Haftar
Three Cheers for Pension Reform
Columnists
Three Cheers for Pension Reform
Columnists
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
Columnists
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Costantino Ceoldo All the errors of Italy in Libya Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Brexit: An undeliverable product Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission The incomprehensibility of Brexit Contributor submission
Comments
Three Cheers for Pension Reform
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Russia does not support Libyan National Army General Haftar
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
Brexit: An undeliverable product
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
NATO wants no S-400 systems in Turkey as Turks have F-35 fighters
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Brexit: An undeliverable product
Putin loses everything he has
Trump Extends Sino/US Trade Talks Deadline
The incomprehensibility of Brexit
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.