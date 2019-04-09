The nightmare called Libya

Until 2010, Libya was a stable, peaceful country in which communities lived together in harmony and people went about their business.

I choose the year 2010, and not 2011 when the violence started because by the end of 2010 dark forces from Western Europe had already gathered in Benghazi, plotting the unrest which would lead to Libya's civil war from 2011 onwards, culminating in the total destabilization of the State.

Those responsible are named in my indictment:

Tens of thousands of comments and posts providing further intelligence were zapped from the Net multiple times from this document in brazen acts of cyber terrorism while the Facebook account I was using to document the atrocities was taken over by one jooj30@hotmail.com and nothing was done to protect my account. Thousands of contacts were lost..

This indictment was not accepted by the European Court of Human Rights and did not receive the courtesy of a reply from the International Criminal Court. The conclusion is that under the law today, you are punished for stealing a bottle of mineral water but not for murdering babies depending on whether you are the leader of a NATO country or not.

Back to Libya. The African country with the highest Human Development Index was turned into a failed State where living conditions have descended into a living hell, with slave markets, widespread chaos including torture, rape, mutilations, murder, women having their breasts sliced off in the streets, girls raped before and after being decapitated as NATO masterminded a ferocious attack by hordes of foreign mercenaries with its own boots on the ground in direct breach of UNSC Resolutions 1970 and 1973 (2011).

And today the capital, Tripoli, is facing the onslaught of the forces of Marshall Haftar, based in Benghazi. As his Libyan National Army (LNA) forces close in, launching air raids on the capital, thousands of people have been forced to flee, the most vulnerable being as usual children and other civilians. We will remember that in its savage and illegal attack on Libya, NATO regarded the Gaddafy grandchildren as legitimate targets and deployed military hardware against civilian structures such as the water supply and electricity grid "to break their backs".

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged all parties to the fighting to seek a peaceful solution since "there is no military solution to the Libya conflict". As the LNA closes in on the capital, 3,400 people have fled Tripoli, which hosts the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord, led by Faiez Serraj. With heavy weapons escalating the conflict, residential areas are being hit and civilians are unable to escape. Healthcare workers are among those who have been targeted in recent days in violence which has caused to date at least 32 deaths and 50 injuries since Thursday April 4.

A serious humanitarian situation threatens to unfold in Libya, the country destroyed by NATO. Where, then, is the accountability?

