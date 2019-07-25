The Trump Regime's Iran Strategy

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org - Home - Stephen Lendman)

Since its 1979 revolution, the US targeted Iran for regime change - for its sovereign independence, opposition to US wars of aggression, and support for Palestinian rights.

Two weeks after the Trump regime's illegal May 2018 JCPOA nuclear deal pullout, Pompeo delivered an address to the neocon Heritage Foundation titled "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy."

He presented the Trump regime's plan to try replacing its government with pro-Western puppet rule - unjustifiably justified by a litany of bald-faced Big Lies.

He lied claiming the deal "failed to guarantee the safety of the American people from the risk created by the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Its ruling authorities seek cooperative relations with other countries - at war with and threatening none, polar opposite how the US and its imperial partners operate, Pompeo failed to explain.

The JCPOA is a landmark agreement, supported by the world community and UN. Pompeo lied saying it has "fatal flaws."

He falsely claimed it's structured to delay "the inevitable nuclear weapons capability of the Iranian regime" it doesn't seek and abhors.

Np evidence suggests Tehran seeks a "quick sprint to the bomb." He lied saying its ruling authorities "lied for years about having had a nuclear weapons program."

He lied claiming "Iran entered into the JCPOA in bad faith." He lied saying Tehran "took great care" to conceal a secret nuclear weapons program that doesn't exist. It it did, IAEA monitors would have discovered it long ago.

He slammed Iran's legitimate ballistic and cruise missile programs, similar to what exists in scores of other countries. He lied claiming they're able to "deliver nuclear warheads." Not a shred of evidence indicates it.

He lied accusing Iran of waging regional proxy wars. Tehran hasn't attacked another country directly or indirectly in centuries. Invited by Damascus, its military advisors are helping Bashar al-Assad combat US/NATO/Israeli-supported terrorists.

Pompeo ignored endless US wars of aggression in multiple theaters, more nations on its target list for regime change by war by other means or naked aggression.

He falsely blamed Damascus, Iran, and Hezbollah for Obama's war in Syria, now Trump's. He lied accusing Tehran of supporting al-Qaeda regional terrorist groups, a US/NATO/Israeli specialty, not how the Islamic Republic operates.

He lied blaming Iran for endless war in Yemen and intermittent war in Iraq, the US and its imperial partners responsible for what's going on.

He lied accusing Iran of supporting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, Russia falsely blamed the same way.

He lied claiming "the Iranian Quds Force conducts covert assassination operations in the heart of Europe" - a CIA/Mossad specialty, not how Iran operates.

He returned to the long ago debunked standby, calling Iran "the world's largest sponsor of terror," the designation far and away applying to the US, waging war OF terror worldwide, its imperial agenda posing the greatest threat to world peace.

Pompeo: "We'll continue to work with allies to counter the (Iran's nonexistent) destabilizing activities in the region, block their (nonexistent) financing of terror, and address Iran's (legal) missiles and other advanced weapons systems that threaten (no one). We will also ensure Iran has no path to a nuclear weapon" that doesn't exist.

Trump regime tactics include illegal "financial pressure (and) sanctions (that will be) the strongest...in history when we are complete," Pompeo roared - failing to explain these actions are flagrantly illegal, especially against a nation threatening no one.

The Trump regime will work with its imperial partners "to deter (nonexistent) Iranian aggression."

Pompeo laughably claimed "we will also advocate tirelessly for the Iranian people" Trump regime hardliners are going all-out to immiserate.

The US repeatedly blames nations it targets for high crimes committed against them. Pompeo recited a list of demands amounting to unconditional surrender to US authority no responsible leadership would accept.

Hostile US actions against Iran won't end as long as it refuses to subordinate its sovereign rights to US interests.

Along with its wars of aggression, that's what the scourge of imperialism is all about.

Trump, Pompeo, Bolton, and their henchmen are unindicted war criminals multiple times over - threatening Iran, all other peace-loving nations, and ordinary people everywhere.

A Final Comment

In April testimony before Senate Foreign Relations Committee members, Pompeo repeated the Big Lie claim about an Iranian/terrorist connection, saying:

"There is no doubt there is a connection between the Islamic Republic of Iran and al-Qaeda. Period. Full stop (sic)."

"The factual question with respect to Iran's connections to al Qaeda is very real (sic). They have hosted al Qaeda (sic). They have permitted al-Qaeda to transit their country (sic)."

Even establishment media Time magazine ridiculed the accusation, saying "there is no evidence (that) Shiite Muslim Iran and the Sunni extremist (al-Qaeda) group have carried out any joint operations against the US" or its allies, adding:

"(T)he Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, al Qaeda's direct descendant in Syria and Iraq, took credit for a 2017 attack on Iran's parliament building and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which according to Iran's state media killed at least 12 people."

Former State Department official John Sloan Dickey said no Iran/al-Qaeda connection exists. Its authorities "want to know what (these jihadists are) up to, and they keep close tabs of them..."

Ahead of Bush/Cheney's aggression against Iran in 2003, false claims were made about a Saddam Hussein/al-Qaeda connection that didn't exist.

The US created and supports the terrorist group, along with its ISIS and al-Nusra offshoots, as well as other jihadist groups.

