The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive

People all over the world are scratching their heads wondering what exactly happened with the big Mueller report and his subsequent sketchy testimony before Congress.

Two years ago this writer was told about "a deal" between Mueller and Trump by an inside source close to the president. The deal went like this...

Mueller could do an investigation. Use all the time and money he wanted. Get as close to the truth as he dared but when it came down to the wire, Trump and his family would be cleared. Or, at least not indicted. Everyone knows that when you have been a businessman at Trump's level you have made mistakes. It goes with the territory. And, there is no doubt that Donald Trump made mistakes that could be indictable along the way. In the deal however, those were to be swept under the carpet. As were any nefarious meetings of Don Jr. or Eric or any of his children.

Mueller would need some meat to throw at his gapping media and anti-Trump people. So Trump agreed he could take down some low-hanging fruit to make it look good and appease the left. So Papadopoulos, Gates, Manafort, Flynn and Cohen could be thrown under the bus for the cause.

In exchange for a report that exonerated Trump at least to the degree he was not indicted Trump agreed not to go after Hillary, Comey, Podesta or any of that crowd. However, his base was chanting, "LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!" and Trump needed to make it look like that's exactly what he wanted to do and was going to do.

Enter Jeff Sessions who was the scapegoat. "Jeff, I want you to hem and haw about Hillary. Drag your feet. Stall. And, I am going to call you all kinds of names and make it look like I want you to indict Hillary and Comey but you are just a damn do nothing and I am stuck with you. Will you do that, Jeff? I'll make it worth your while." Something like this was probably said.

Sessions was probably not thrilled but being a loyal soldier he went along with it. It makes one wonder in situations like this if people are bought off, if they are threatened or if they are blackmailed. Maybe they just take the hit for the cause.

Now we have ZeroHedge reporting today that Barr is refusing to act on pursuing anything to do with not only Hillary but also the soft coup played by anti-Trump agents in the FBI.

"President Obama's FBI, ran by disgraced former director James Comey, knew about - but purposefully ignored - "highly classified" evidence in the Hillary Clinton email investigation before they downgraded their initial assessment of her crime from a felony to a "grossly negligent" mistake.

As The Hill's John Solomon reports, a Senate staff memo updating an ongoing inquiry by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reveals that the FBI decided to back off their pursuit of this damning evidence "even though the agents believed access to the sensitive evidence was "necessary" to complete the investigation," writes Solomon."

Hillary obstructed justice when she "lost" 30,000 emails, bleachbit her servers and her staff literally hammered their devices to destroy evidence that might be incriminating. But, it goes deeper, the FBI then got a FISA warrant to spy on people in the Trump campaign based on (of all things) that dossier that Michael Steele wrote that said Trump had paid prostitutes to pee on his bed. They knew the dossier was fake but they presented it to the FISA court anyway because it was the only way to get the warrant. Who paid for that dossier? Clinton, the DNC and the group they hired Fusion GPS. It goes deeper but suffice it to say they were in violation of the law.

Senators Grassley and Johnson wrote Barr asking him to investigate this and he did not respond. Again from ZeroHedge, "As a result of the findings in that appendix, Senator Grassley wrote a classified letter to DOJ on October 17, 2018, which remains unanswered. On January 15, 2019, at Mr. Barr's nomination hearing, Senator Grassley asked Mr. Barr if he would answer the letter, if confirmed, to which he attested, 'Yes, Senator.' On April 16, 2019, Senators Grassley, Johnson, and Graham sent a letter to Attorney General Barr reiterating the need for a written response to that letter," reads the note.

Of course, Barr can't respond or do anything his hands are tied. The Deal.

Over the next two years, this writer watched "the deal" play out month after month, year after year.

The Mueller Report came out and Trump was (miraculously) saved. None of his family was indicted. The low-hanging fruit were arrested. Sessions took the hit as the scapegoat for Trump not being able to "LOCK HER UP". And, now Barr will not go after Hillary and her people even with senators breathing down his neck. He won't even answer their inquiries.

It was a great deal for Hillary and Trump. He did after all write The Art of the Deal.

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.