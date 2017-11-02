World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion » Columnists
Author`s name Dmitriy Sudakov

Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality

Opinion » Columnists

By Ben Tanosborn

Patriotism is, fundamentally, if we follow George Bernard Shaw's dictum, a conviction that a particular country is the best in the world because you were born in it.  And as I look around me here in the United States, or around much of the world for that matter, I see little room to contradict GBS.  The Irish playwright had us diagnosed well... all victims of man's oldest and greatest epidemic.

Very early in my childhood - in a place the world then called Franco's Spain - I remember my colorful cultural introduction to those people who populated the Northeastern part of the Iberian Peninsula: the Catalans.  Some entrepreneurial relatives who had ventured to establish a dairy business in Mollerusa, a small city in Catalonia's Lleida province, would bring back the strangest tales from that land during their summer visits to Cantabria, the land of their birth.  We would listen with incredulity, at times in awe, how our relatives extolled the money-virtuosity in Catalonia where wasteful spending was treated as if mortal sin; and children like us, none older than 10, were taught to carefully manage a weekly allowance, most often laboriously earned with duties at home; the children, we were told, were even expected to pay their own street car fares.

Not everything was virtuosity and admiration, however, as I do recall; for there were also claims of both Catalan treason and cowardice voiced by neighboring Asturian miners who a  generation before had counted on workers from that Spanish region to put up a greater fight during a failed workers' general strike-insurrection back in October 1934.  And then, we had the "traveling city-slickers," mostly carny-type Catalans, who would make their weekly rounds at the towns' open markets where they would use their palavering skills and mastery of human greed to diligently relieve from the local yokels some of their excess money.  I also recall how upset it made my godfather-uncle to listen to Catalonians speak to each other in their language, seeing him several times address them menacingly with a forceful request "to talk in Christian," which I assumed to be our pure, unadulterated and accent-free Castilian as spoken by "us," the urbane people of our beloved Cantabria.

Those days of long ago predating today's era of political correctness - often the mask for hypocritical pretense - may seem verbally harsh and unacceptable, but I feel we survived them without measurable damage to anyone's psyche...  the multi-lingual, business-savvy Catalans coexisting, for the most part in conviviality, with the mono-lingual, ascetic Castilians, plus the many other distinct peoples of peninsular Iberia.

Unlike the balkanization that took place in Tito's Yugoslavia after he died in 1980, the death of the Generalissimo (1975) did not fragment Spain quite the same way with cooler heads and a living brand new constitution (1978) saving the day for a super-plural nation, rich in common history, but just as rich in communal alliances deep-rooted in ethnic-cultural-language diversity, which defined some geographic areas more as separate countries than regions of a political state.  Catalans and Basques had long felt their uniqueness in that respect, often voiced in cries for independence.  But past political efforts to obtain some federal or con-federal answer/option to the prospect of separatism, some dating back over one and a-half centuries, did not find common ground... or purposely failed to seek common ground.

Spain's last two decades under Franco had seen resurgence in its economy which was further stimulated by Spain's entry in the EU (1986).  Those decades saw the internal migration in Spain increase more than three-fold as the labor demand increased in the more developed regions, specifically in the industrialized areas of Madrid, Barcelona (Catalonia) and Bilbao (Basque Country).  It became an internal migration which accelerated the change in the ethnic make-up of both Catalonia and the Basque Country, most particularly in the urban areas.

Last week's unilateral declaration of independence by the parliament in Catalonia, instigated by ex-President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet-advisers, after what had been deemed by Spain's central government to be a non-constitutionally-approved referendum by separatist parties, could become the ultimate modern test case to the conflict that brings homogenous people to band together against diversity and communal plurality.

Will Barcelona become the see of a small but wealthy Catalan Republic proud of its final revenge against an "oppressor" incapable of dancing sardanas or, will it become the great urban-cultural center of a greater, more inclusive Spain; a city of communal plurality, just like the Córdoba of a millennium ago with its cultural, religious, ethnic, political, and economic acknowledged-universality?

Ben Tanosborn         

Topics Spain Barcelona
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
Companies
Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites'
Columnists
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Readers' top
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Now reading
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
Real life stories
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good? Видео 
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
US ufologist urges Putin to unveil the truth about aliens
Mysteries
US ufologist urges Putin to unveil the truth about aliens
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Politics
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project

The United States has an artificial inspector satellite registered as a cargo spacecraft. Yet, this satellite had spent hundreds of days in Earth's orbit empty

Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again

The son of Nikita Khrushchev, Sergei Khrushchev, said that Russia had never been able to catch up with the USA

Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Conflicts
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Real life stories
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally

The man, named only as Andrei, filed a police report about his misfortune to the municipal department of the Ministry for Internal Affairs

Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
Shooting and truck ramming in Manhattan: 6 killed
Crimes
Shooting and truck ramming in Manhattan: 6 killed
Disasters, catastrophes
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Lyuba Lulko Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good? Lyuba Lulko Dmitriy Sudakov Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites' Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
F-35 fall apart before supplies
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites'
Twenty-year-old female student on a Lexus kills five pedestrians in Ukraine's Kharkov
Russia makes migration law unmerciful and repressive
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Nagorno-Karabakh problem should result in strong regional alliance
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russia makes migration law unmerciful and repressive
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed