Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!

Here it goes again! The same old tired and predictable tune, the same recognizable chorus. Once again the world is told what to think and what to believe. The world is also given both rhythm and leitmotif, so the grotesque and crooked dance could begin.

By: Andre Vltchek

Who could resist, really? The lyrics of the tune are recited in perfect English, and with that air of moral and cultural superiority, which is supposed to disperse all doubts.

On February 19, 2017, RT published the following:

"The Telegraph, as a favored mouthpiece for British intelligence service disinformation, is a part of psychological warfare operation against Russia, said independent journalist Martin Summers. Another accusation is being thrown at Russia as a British newspaper published a story about Moscow being allegedly behind a plot to kill Montenegro's Prime Minister last October... According to the article, Russia wanted to overthrow the country's government to stop them joining NATO."

So now it is Montenegro. Yesterday it was Crimea, Donbas, and the US elections. Evil Russia again! Evil China, evil socialist Latin American countries, evil Syria, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, South Africa, North Korea, Philippines, evil all those who are laughing at the notion of Anglo-Saxon superiority.

The shamelessness of British propaganda

This time I'm actually not intending to write some long, philosophical essay on the subject of "shamelessness of British propaganda". I'm just taking a short break from my 10 thousand-word 'paper' for the China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS); a paper analyzing the impact of the 1917 Soviet Revolution on the world.

I just want to state what I believe should be so obvious, but somehow isn't, at least to billions of people all over the world: "Those British blokes running the mainstream media outlets and global propaganda network really cannot be trusted. For centuries, no other country brought more grief to the planet, destroyed more lives, ruined more nations and cultures, and stole more natural resources from the 'natives', than the United Kingdom." All this was done with a straight face, all explained and justified by the most advanced propaganda apparatus on earth, all 'morally defended'. The entire twisted concept of British-style 'justice' was first introduced at home, and then exported to many corners of the globe.

It went on for several long centuries, and it goes on until now: the rapists are introducing globally accepted moral codes. Mass murderers are running international courts of justice. Notorious liars and thieves are teaching the world about 'objectivity'. Gurus of disinformation are even 'educating' their own children, as well as the children of elites from all parts of the world, in their 'prestigious' factories of indoctrination - schools and universities.

Of course there are some countries that have tried very hard to outdo the UK in terms of brutality, greed and tactics of deception. It is worth mentioning such candidates for genocidal world leadership like France, Germany, Spain and lately the United States. They really have been competing determinately and zealously, but despite all their efforts, they never truly managed to come close to the forerunner.

Please, just think about all this, if you haven't already done it for years. Then wash your eyes thoroughly, and look anew at those tabloids and 'serious publications' that are printed in the UK. Look at the indoctrination television channels. If you are still able to retain at least some detachment and common sense, please compare what they are saying and writing and showing, with the reality outside your own window, wherever on this Planet you may be.

Barbaric British crimes

For many years I worked all over the world, on all continents, in some 160 countries. For many years, I was told stories, shown evidence, about the most monstrous and barbaric crimes that the Brits have been committing almost everywhere on this Planet.

To compile even some semi-complete list, one would need to compose at least a sizable brochure, if not an entire book. Let's just mention a few of the most obvious horrors that 'Great' Britain is responsible for: Slave trade and destruction of entire huge parts of Africa with tens of millions people directly or indirectly killed. Monstrous occupation of the 'Sub-continent', with tens of millions of lives lost (including those in several artificially triggered famines). Ransacking of large parts of China, murdering and participating in breaking the most populous nation on earth. Brutal attacks against the young Soviet state. Horrid treatment of colonized peoples of the island nations, from Oceania (South Pacific) to the Caribbean. Gassing, bombing, literally exterminating people of the Middle East, from what is now Iraq and Kuwait, to Palestine. There were invasions of Afghanistan and the 'reign of terror in Kabul' in 1879. There were many other things, many nightmarish crimes, of course, but today I'm being brief...

In the "New World", consisting of countries like the US, Canada and Australia, the most terrible massacres of the native people were committed by the first and second generation of Europeans, mainly the Brits.

Britain actually never ceased to commit crimes against humanity. Since WWII it has been tutoring the United States, strategically and ideologically, in the art of how to run the Empire and how to manufacture unanimity inside the West itself, and even among the population of the colonized nations (in the neo-colonialist context).

It has also been involved in some of the vilest acts in modern history, related to countries like Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Congo as well as entire areas of Asia Pacific and the African Great Lakes.

Again, that's only a brief and incomplete summary.

How to pacify the natives

Having experience with occupying huge parts of the world for centuries, knowing first-hand how to 'pacify' the natives, the Brits gradually developed and then passed on to the rest of the Western world their highly effective and successful indoctrination methods. These were eventually spread further - mainly among the elites of the colonized nations. As a result, fully standardized global perceptions evolved, and were implemented and upheld until this very moment. They included the general worldview, 'principles' and 'moral standards', law and justice (including such concepts as 'human rights'), and even the set of overall values.

The English language (especially well articulated; spoken with certain recognizable and 'acceptable 'accents) became the main linguistic tool embodying both truth and authority.

News presented in a certain 'objective' way and with a certain accent (or acceptable set of accents) became subconsciously, for the great majority of people, much more trustworthy than that which would be delivered by individuals whom a great Polish journalist, anthropologist and philosopher Ryszard Kapuscinski used to define as 'the others'.

This 'perfect', seemingly bulletproof system produces intellectual laziness, submissiveness, even servitude. It is successfully upholding the status quo.

Lies are mounting on top of lies, and even the most obvious fabrications lately do not get challenged, except in some marginal and 'extremist' (defined by the Western regime) outlets.

The colonialist empire managed to survive. It is now fully in charge. It dominates the psyche of both the colonizers and the colonized. Advances that were made by liberation and independence struggles, by the anti-colonialism fighters during the post-WWII era, have been skillfully annulled. Then, it was officially declared, "colonialism is over".

At some point, the Anglo-Saxon demagogues invented 'political correctness', one more highly effective tool designed to neutralize and 'pacify' any serious resistance. Political correctness claims that all nations and races are equal; it is even glorifying those 'little people' and almost all 'cultures of the under-developed nations', at least verbally, while in reality the Empire keeps plundering and manipulating the planet, as it has been doing for ages. In the colonies, the only individuals who are gaining are the elites; those morally corrupt rulers of the deprived and still enslaved world.

As in the past, the regime pragmatically chooses its enemies, and it then applies the most proven and spiteful tactics, launching defamation campaigns, dehumanizing citizens and leaders of adversary states, creating often phantasmagoric but highly effective conspiracy theories.

The British media, the British propagandists, in fact the entire British establishment, had reached absolute perfection in the field of mind-control and brainwashing.

How else, otherwise, would anyone in his or her sane mind trust the words of those who are responsible for tens of millions, perhaps for hundreds of millions of lost human lives in all corners of the world?

How could the primary architects of our insane global arrangement be taken seriously, unless they managed to fully indoctrinate their 'subjects'?

Some would suggest that we are living in a world where the 'normality' could be found only in an insane asylum; where the only place for a decent man or a woman could be behind some barricade, or behind bars.

However, not many would have such thoughts, as even reflections are now almost fully standardized and controlled. So much glorified freedom has been reduced to just a handful of personal, very limited, often self-serving choices that one is still allowed to make while being generally fully locked within the existing system.

This British, European, in fact Western obsession with controlling, with ruling over everything in this world, has actually fully derailed natural human evolution. Instead of much higher aspirations, instead of optimistic attempts to build an egalitarian, compassionate and joyful society, our humanity is once again stuck in some master-slave morass, in something that appeared to be on its way out even during some periods of the 19th century, and definitely later, in the 20th century.

How to fight this nightmare? I wrote it many times before, and I have to repeat it again: To change things, one has to first understand reality. But it is not only about knowing the facts; it is mainly about how to analyze them, how to perceive the world and essential events.

We are being bombarded, in fact flooded with information, data and 'facts'. What is missing is a totally new approach towards sorting and analyzing the reality within which we live.

The Empire is not withholding the facts. It is doing something much more sinister: it is depriving people of learning how to analyze them in the most logical ways.

Let us begin with absolute basics: "Mass murderer cannot be a judge". "Indoctrinator and brainwasher cannot be a teacher". "Those who are shackling, enslaving billions, should not be allowed to preach about freedom."

The reality is: we have a handful of deranged, mentally disturbed nations and cultures that have been subjugating, raping and robbing entire nations and continents, still in charge of our beautiful but already terribly scarred Planet.

These morally defunct nations have no compassion left, and no real rationality. This fact they have proven again and again. One million victims, tens of millions of victims - it means nothing to them, as long as they can continue to rule. Ruined nature, disappearing islands, poisoned air, it matters nothing to them. People turning into indoctrinated, intellectually and emotionally uniformed cattle; good, who cares?

It is an extremely unsettling reality, but reality it is. The sooner we recognize it for what it is, the better.

'Great' Britain should sit down on its ass and cry in horror, recalling all crimes it has been committing, imagining the concentration camps it built in Africa and elsewhere, recalling the famines it triggered in India and elsewhere, remembering all those innocent people it murdered on each and every continent. It should be howling from shame, because of the nihilism it has been spreading, while ruining enthusiasm, beautiful dreams and hopes of our human kind.

It should stop and weep in horror, picturing instructions it provided to countries like South Africa, the United States or Rwanda - instructions that brought terrible bloodbaths, instead of harmony and progress to our world.

Why all this terror? Just so the UK and its cohorts could continue to rule! It is not about greed only, or natural resources, it is about control.

I don't want their analyses, anymore. I don't want their news, their films, their books, and their propaganda materials. Even in the dark solitude of some cave, one could understand the world much better than when reading their disinformation sheets, or when watching their indoctrination channels. All this is just designed to confuse people, to make them passive and submissive. Their announcers as well as their writers are like some sad lobotomized robots: there is no life, nothing new, nothing daring or revolutionary in their words. They function, somehow: they move, they eat, shit, repeat what they are expected to say, but they are not alive.

They only smear, but don't inspire. If there is any optimism, it is always false, pre-approved, and mass-produced.

If you think about it, it all actually makes sense: A torturer cannot be a visionary, or an idealist.

Compared to China or Iran, the UK is a relatively young culture. But it feels old, tired, spent, and obsolete. Too many crimes and too many lies can exhaust and depress even a young person.

Were England a person, operating in a normal society, it would be either in prison or in a mental institution. The same could be said about the rest of the West.

We have nothing to learn from some murderous maniac, do we? The only concern should be: how to put a straightjacket on such an individual, how to prevent him from killing and harming others, and how to do it as quickly as possible.

I also highly doubt that with such a background and monstrous track record, our dangerous maniac should be allowed to interpret the world publicly, to teach people, and to even participate in the discussions touching the most essential issues facing our planet!

Andre Vltchek is a philosopher, novelist, filmmaker and investigative journalist. He has covered wars and conflicts in dozens of countries. Three of his latest books are revolutionary novel "Aurora" and two bestselling works of political non-fiction: "Exposing Lies Of The Empire" and "Fighting Against Western Imperialism". View his other books here. Andre is making films for teleSUR and Al-Mayadeen. Watch Rwanda Gambit, his groundbreaking documentary about Rwanda and DRCongo. After having lived in Latin America, Africa and Oceania, Vltchek presently resides in East Asia and the Middle East, and continues to work around the world. He can be reached through his website and his Twitter.