Mr. Trump: Are you the leader of the free world?

The POTUSes like to entitle themselves the Leaders of the Free World (a tad arrogant in fact) so let us examine what this phrase means and whether or not it is a justified claim or a hollow piece of vapid nonsense underlining the fact that he who crows loudest from the rooftop probably has something to hide.

The POTUSes, the Presidents of the United States, have a common characteristic, whichever side of the Great Party Divide they come from, whether from the lobby-controlled Democratic Party or the lobby-controlled Republican Party, basically the same thing dressed as an elephant or an ass, or is it a jackass? This common characteristic is the somewhat arrogant insistence on calling themselves the Leaders of the Free World, a claim which by the way is as polite as a raucous, sonorous fart rasped noisily at a dinner table.

You have none of the characteristics for the title

So let us examine the characteristics of a Leader and let us see what a Free World is. For a start to be a Leader, in a truly democratic political system, you have to be elected freely and fairly. So since the POTUS is not elected by the rest of the world, and since the electoral process is confined to citizens of the United States of America, the claim is nonsense. Conversely, if the POTUS wishes to have the right to make the claim, then all the citizens of the world should be allowed to vote to see if they want an American to rule over them. The result, according to my opinion poll, would be a massive rejection by some 99 per cent. So the POTUS is not the leader of the free world, has never been and will never be.

Secondly, a leader has to lead in something. Leader in wars? Yes. Leader in gratuitous violence? Yes. Leader in shitfaced insolence? Yes. Leader in disrespecting the electoral processes in sovereign nations? Yes. Leader in cavorting with terrorists and using terrorist forces to implement policy, as in Libya? Yes. Leader in interfering and sticking his nose where it is not asked for and opining about whether democratically elected leaders of sovereign nations should "have to go" or "stay"? Yes. Leader of the Lobbies (the BARFFs - Banking, Arms, eneRgy, Finance, Food, pharmaceuticalS Lobbies), the $inister $ix $isters which dictate US policy at home and abroad? Yes. Leader in polluting the planet from the bottom of the oceans to space? Yes. Leader in exporting pieces of trash who pay to go to Africa to murder animals? Yes. Leader in poisoning the planet with Genetically Modified food and agricultural methods which are decimating the populations of birds and bees, creating the conditions for a total interruption of the pollination process which will lead to a Mars-like catastrophic collapse of the atmosphere? Yes.

So a Leader like the Pied Piper of Hamlyn, leading the rats off a cliff edge? Yes.

And what is this claim about a "free" world? Are we free to travel around where we wish? No. Is it safe to travel wherever we wish? No, because of the policies of the POTUSes. Are people "free"? No, they are not. Their lives are controlled from day #1, forced into an education system which conditions them instead of teaching them how to think, conditioned by the electronic gadgets which have taken over their lives. They do not have access to free dental care or free healthcare systems which work in a timely fashion - at best they will have to wait for unacceptably long periods of time to get to see a doctor. Or else, spend days or weeks every month begging and pleading with a f*cking insurance company to provide the treatment they signed up for. They do not have access to free education, it has become a business. They do not have access to free higher education, it has become a business. They do not have access to free housing. They do not have guaranteed housing. They do not have a guaranteed job. So how can one call a system like that, where people are expected to pay for bad services without having the proper training or security to start, make and maintain a family, "free"?

How dare you call yourself our leader

Free? Mr. Trump in your own country, the United States of America, people are being poisoned by the supply of water, the most basic element needed to sustain life and the most primary, basic public service, because the quality is unfit for human consumption. Free? How free is a black person born and raised on a ghetto, stigmatized and labeled before (s)he even has a chance? Free? How free are people to walk the streets at night in the main cities of your country without fearing getting mugged or murdered by marauding gangs of drug addicts? Suppose you started addressing these problems first and then worry about the rest of us but HOW DARE YOU call yourself our Leader? We did not vote for you and do not want you. And nor will we allow you to impose an as*hole system like that in your country on the rest of us.

And finally, the political process the POTUSes claim to be the leaders of. The entire "democratic" system is a sham, a cynical exercise in manipulating into power and justifying the existence of non-elected lobbies and lobbyists which in turn control our policies behind the scenes, I repeat, unelected. The way it works is like this.

The lobbies choose their candidate and sneak her/him into power, either by a political selection process, greasing a few palms, sexing up the presentation or by tailoring the CV to the candidate before a public tender is launched so that only that candidate will meet the specifications. Then they conduct policy through their chosen ones. How democratic.

So someone with his hands tied by the plastics lobbies gets to make decisions on whether plastic cladding should be used on buildings, and what type of plastic cladding and the Senate or Congress or Parliamentary Select Committees are staffed with hundreds of these "elected" obedient minions living in the pockets of the unelected lobbies that control them. Conclusion: this is not a "free" world.

So, leader of a cabal of mafiosos conducting their business through a cynical manipulation of the word "Democracy"? Yes. Leader of the Free World? Neither Leader, nor Free and certainly not of this world. The Underworld, maybe.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.

Photo: 9/11 terrorist attack against democratically elected President of Chile inspired by whom? Por Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional, CC BY 3.0 cl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16325488