World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion » Columnists
Author`s name Contributor submission

Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit

Opinion » Columnists

Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit

Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit. 62595.jpeg

Paul Craig Roberts

The meeting that the Deep State strived to make impossible with fabricated "Russiagate" assertions and an orchestrated "investigation" by Mueller has now been set in place by no less that Deep State neocon operative John Bolton.  Patrick Lang explains how this came about

Many see benefits from the Putin/Trump meeting.  For example

Putin himself sees benefits in the meeting as does Trump.  Putin sees hope of improving relations between the two governments.  Of course, the "strained relations" are entirely due to Washington, which has demonized both Russia and Putin with false accusations and hostile acts such as illegal  sanctions. It was miscalculation for Washington to expect Russia to give up its Black Sea naval base to Washington's coup in Ukraine.  

What can an agreement be based on?  Bolton's position has been opposed to making any agreement with Russia or cooperating with Russia in any way.  From the neoconservative standpoint, Russia is in the way of US world hegemony.  As the neoconservative foreign policy doctrine states, it is a principle US goal to prevent the rise of any country that could serve as a check on American unilateralism.  Russia is a challenge to the American World Order because Russia stands in the way of the American unipolar world.

A successful summit will require Trump to reject this neoconservative doctrine.  If Trump can pull this off with Bolton sitting by him, Trump's critics will look very silly.  Do Bolton and the Deep State have a way of baking failure into the summit that will ensure the continuation of Russia's enemy status, thereby sustaining the enormous budget and power of the US military/security complex?  Is Trump a superman who can overcome this powerful vested interest about which President Eisenhower warned Americans in 1961?  How much stronger is this complex more than half a century later after being nourished by decades of Cold War and War on Terror?

Assad and no doubt Iran are convinced that negotiations with Washington are a waste of time.  Assad has concluded that "the problem with US presidents is that they are hostage to lobbyists. They can tell you what you want to hear, but they do the opposite. That's the problem, and it's getting worse and worse. Trump is a stark example. That's why when talking to the Americans, discussing something with them does not settle anything. There will not be any results. It's a simple waste of time."  

Assad's view has the evidence on its side.  One of Trump's first actions was to unilaterally pull out of the multi-nation Iran nuclear agreement.  There is no evidence that supports the hopeful Russian view.

It would be an interesting exercise to list all the agreements Washington has made over the course of US history and to calculate the percentage that Washington kept.  If Putin doesn't want to be taken for a ride, he should contemplate the words of Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce summing up his negotiations with Washington:  "I have heard talk and talk, but nothing is done. I am tired of talk that comes to nothing. It makes my heart sick when I remember all the good words and broken promises."

Photo Por Sean Spicer, White House press secretary - PressSec twitter account; Picture URL (retrieved March 2, 2017), Domínio público, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56740926

 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics USA Putin Paul Craig Robberts
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit
Americas
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Companies
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Readers' top
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
FIFA Knock-out time, Russia through
Now reading
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Companies
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Conflicts
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Видео 
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Europe
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger Видео 
Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit
Columnists
Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit
News All >
FIFA Knock-out time, Russia through
FIFA: Group Phase complete
Denmark, Croatia, France, Argentina
England shines, Poland out
Magnificent Tunisia out, Group F complicated
Groups D and E wide open
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Companies
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal

It may seem difficult to imagine that the Member of the Order of the British Empire Lawrence Graff and his heirs have something in common with the Russian organized criminal group called Sevastopol

Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Americas
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Americas
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Society
FIFA Knock-out time, Russia through
Americas
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"

Opinion: This mission began in 2010, in the case of Citizens United vs. FEC. I have written about this case in great detail in Pravda.Report

USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Americas
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Companies
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Society
FIFA Knock-out time, Russia through
Americas
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months

Pope Francis made his first explicit statement of support for former President Lula of Brazil; "The president received the rosary in Curitiba"

Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Companies
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Americas
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Society
FIFA Knock-out time, Russia through
Contributor submission Two Views of the Putin/Trump Summit Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Soccer as a globalising force Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Russia introduces additional duties on imports of US goods
Soccer as a globalising force
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Pentagon to deliver F-35 fighter bombers to Turkey bypassing Congress approval
Kremlin wants foreign invaders out of Syria
Pope sends rosary to Lula, political prisoner for more than two months
Kremlin declassifies Kim Jong-un's letter to Putin
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed