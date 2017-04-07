The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria

Donald Trump has become a terrorist and a murderer. A cold-blooded, po-faced assassin of the worst kind. The US missile attack was an act of international terrorism placing Washington at the heart of the spider's web of rogue nations. This barbaric act of sheer evil proves once and for all that the USA is a criminal state.

Bullseye! Another US terrorist strike



Bullseye! Donald Trump strikes an airbase used by the Syrian Air Force for strikes against Islamic State and in so doing, in a crass, oafish act of utter stupidity, Donald Trump proves he is unfit for the job, that he is a dangerous charlatan of the worst kind advised by unqualified wannabe family members, a nepotistic incompetent ageing fool thrashing around like a spoiled brat in a toyshop. It is like a CEO of a multinational company asking for advice from his hairdresser, or like placing a serial pedophile as a janitor in a kindergarten and hoping he will not molest the kids.

Donald Trump proves that he has a blindspot for international relations and how the big picture works, he proves that he is motivated by mediatic on-the-edge acts of knee-jerk adrenalin rushes provided by reality TV networks and his oracle, Fox News. Worse than that he proves that he is the worst kind of traitor to the United States of America and American values, that he says one thing and does another, in this case, a criminal act of murder and terrorism using cruise missiles.

Trump hands ISIS a carte blanche for more chemical attacks



In committing this shocking and barbaric act of terrorism, in which Donald Trump has murdered six people, destroyed six families and criminally injured another twelve, Donald Trump has handed to ISIS a carte blanche to commit more terrorist strikes using chemical weapons, then blame the Government forces and he has impaired the ability of the Syrian government forces to strike back.

In this demonstration of incompetence, infantility and idiocy, Donald Trump and his motley bunch of sham-glam advisors place the United States of America as the chief ally of Islamic State, in removing the capability of the Syrian Air Force to strike at these terrorists.

Worse still, this is a clear breach of international law, since to perpetrate such a strike there has to be a clear reason, namely that of the victim posing a real and immediate threat to the United States of America. The only threat to the USA is posed not by the Syrian government, which is fighting Islamic State, but by Islamic State, which by proxy Donald Trump and his wizzy team of advisors have just helped.

The reasons invoked for this terrorist attack are as scant as they are puerile, without any foundation whatsoever, exactly the type of behavior one might expect from Donald Trump and his Firm, the Trump Tower approach to international policymaking. This is not a casino, this is not a reality TV show, this is not a whore house.

I challenge Mr. Trump to produce evidence indelibly linking as he says President al-Assad willfully and knowingly to the recent apparent chemical attack. In the absence of such evidence, then Donald Trump is admitting he is a liar, a murderer and a f*cking terrorist, the most despicable incompetent unqualified piece of crap to hold his office, insult the international community to the core and classify his nation as a terrorist State, hiding behind the images of Syrian children murdered by his darling Islamic State which he has now defended by attacking a Syrian airport with 59 missiles.

Karma will come, hopefully, then he and his sickening clique of sniveling yellow-bellied sycophants such as Chief Poodle the UK will know what it feels like. Never again can they claim the moral high ground in the fight against terrorism, never again can they claim to be victims of a terrorist strike. What is the difference between murdering Syrians in Syria and murdering Americans in America?

Does Donald Trump think he or his nation are so superior? I challenge the international legal community to bring war crimes charges, terrorism charges and murder charges against President Donald Trump and those who have publicly supported his heinous act of butchery. Donald Trump is a criminal, a coward, a murderer and a terrorist.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.