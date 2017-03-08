Wikileaks releases eight thousand pages of intrigue

Wikileaks has released a mother load of files they are calling "Year Zero". More than 8,000 pages of spy intrigue. We now know they can invade your car's system to cause an accident and have a perfect assassination. They can make your smart tv look like it's turned off, and then record what is going on in your home. They can invade your iphone, android and windows. They are everywhere.



But, hey, remember, they are the good guys. Everything they do is for mom and apple pie and the American way. Russia, now, Russia is bad guy you really have to worry about.



Sorry USA, you win the prize for bad guy, not Russia. Most of the world already knows this, except the USA, who still think those 700 plus military bases of ours, in over a hundred countries, all over the world are for ...well, spreading the joy of democracy. Not.

The CIA is an army of spooks

The CIA is an army of spooks who nefariously have created an empire around the earth that fosters financial gain for America's corporations. The CIA calls itself the "company," and agents are "assets" and overseas activity, "accounts" which is indicative of what they do. Strong arm American interests abroad. By drones, bombs, assassinations, regime changes, economic blackmail. The CIA creates fascist puppets favorable to blatant exploitation for our financial gain, and if they revolt, they are eliminated.



Now we know the CIA's network of nefarious cyber attacks and spying is beyond the reach of even the NSA. And, that it knew the vulnerabilities in some of the biggest software programs. Instead of reporting them to the companies that ran the programs so they could be corrected, they horded the vulnerabilities for themselves and their own uses. That's how they roll.

The USA is the least trusted nation on Earth



The world knows this. According to The Gallup Poll the world thinks the USA is the biggest threat to peace in the world today. The poll is staggering. Simply staggering. Only 2% of 67,806 respondents all over the world thought Russia was a threat to world peace. With a fourth of the world fingering the US. This was the most recent poll on the subject and done in 2013.

So, why is America obsessed with Russia being the demon on the world stage. An eternal threat to the USA? When in fact, the US is the one to be feared, regime toppling, imperialist empire on the earth. .



I think we can thank Obama and his Deep State for the New Cold War. During the second term of Barack Obama, 2012-2016, American's view of Russia plunged, and no wonder. Obama was spouting that Russia was the world's most "aggressive" country, and a third of America believed him. Of course, the smooth talking president must have forgotten in 2016, he dropped 26171 bombs, in seven countries. And, he ordered more drone strikes than George W. Bush had done in his entire time as president. Ah, but our Mr. Obama is a smooth talker.



In an NPR interview Obama said of Putin:

"This is somebody, the former head of the KGB, who is responsible for crushing democracy in Russia, muzzling the press, throwing political dissidents in jail, countering American efforts to expand freedom at every turn; is currently making decisions that's leading to a slaughter in Syria."



Let's look at whose got a captive press...



Politico reported prior to the election, "A whopping 91 percent of news coverage about Donald Trump on the three broadcast nightly newscasts over the past 12 weeks has been 'hostile', a new study finds." Dear readers, that is almost 100 negative spin against the president. That is not a balanced press. One could muse that is like a police state press.

Breitbart reports, "In another study, the Media Research Center found that over the president's first 30 days in office, the networks dedicated 16 hours of coverage to President Trump, 54 percent of its total news coverage. MRC found up to 674 negative statements aimed at Trump while only a tiny 88 statements were deemed positive...The MRC also noted that "anchors and reporters often injected their own anti-Trump editorial tone into the coverage."

So much for a free press

Putin's crushing democracy in Russia? Oh, Mr. Obama, you have little room to spew your wild, baseless claims when your own CIA helped in yet another regime change in the Ukraine. Only the latest one. Think Sudam Hussain. Think Moammar Gadhafi.



And, you and your Deep State are getting more bold:

"The CIA has long had a policy of assassinating individuals for a mixture of reasons. Formerly, these attacks were covert, but increasingly, the US government is open about assassinating anyone whom it pleases. The official narrative, however, avoids the word assassination, preferring instead the euphemism "targeted killing". Attacks are being made on individuals or leaders of quite small groups who are post hocdesignated "terrorists". Since 2011, there have been killings of nuclear technicians in Iran. Drones are proving increasingly effective at killing targets, and are even being programmed to make autonomous decisions about whom to kill." Wikispooks



A brief walk through history.



Remember when the CIA overthrew the democratically elected Mohammed Mossadegh in Iran, in a military coup, after he threatened to nationalize British oil. The CIA replaces him with a dictator, the Shah of Iran, whose secret police, SAVAK, is as brutal as the Gestapo.



Or how about Guatemala, in 1954, the CIA overthrew the democratically elected Jacob Arbenz in a military coup. Arbenz has threatened to nationalize the Rockefeller-owned United Fruit Company, in which CIA Director Allen Dulles also owned stock. Arbenz was replaced with a series of right-wing dictators whose bloodthirsty policies would kill over 100,000 Guatemalans in the next 40 years.



Don't forget Laos, the CIA carried out approximately one coup per year trying to nullify Laos' democratic elections back in the day. The problem was the Pathet Lao, a leftist group with enough popular support to be a member of any coalition government. In the late 50s, the CIA even created an "Armee Clandestine" of Asian mercenaries to attack the Pathet Lao. After the CIA's army suffers numerous defeats, the U.S. starts bombing, dropping more bombs on Laos than all the U.S. bombs dropped in World War II. A quarter of all Laotians will eventually become refugees, many living in caves.



How about Chile? The CIA overthrows and assassinates Salvador Allende, Latin America's first democratically elected socialist leader. The problems began when Allende nationalized American-owned firms in Chile. ITT offers the CIA $1 million for a coup (reportedly refused). The CIA replaces Allende with General Augusto Pinochet, who will go on to torture and murder thousands of his own countrymen in a crackdown on labor leaders and the political left.



The list of these imperialistic, brutal toppling of democracies goes on and on and makes anything Russia has done after Stalin look like child's play. (Thanks to Steven Kangas who gave his life creating an exhaustive list of the dozens of countries in which the US has toppled leaders and replaced them with their own puppets. Mr. Kangas was found dead at the age of 37. Do not mess with the CIA)



Ukraine? Obama himself admitted to CNN, in an interview with Fareed Zakiria, that the USA "had brokered a deal to transition power in Ukraine." Indicating that we had been involved from the beginning of the conflict. And, as usual, we ushered in Ukrainian right-wing fascist groups and neo-nazi groups that would do our bidding.



R.B. Galker writes of the benifits to the USA and NATO resulting from the coup:

This means geopolitical gains for NATO and mainly the US -which has had, for several decades, a very aggressive and expansionist policy towards Euraria-; Ukraine was effectively "neo-colonized" - its new regimes readily accepted quasi-punitive loans that were granted on condition of favoring numerous foreign corporations, there was a spike of NATO military presence in Ukraine,the relative expulsion of Russian entities from Ukraine leaves a vacuum to be exploited by Western entities and Ukraine effectively came to be ruled directly by many of its main oligarchs; The Ukrainian people got violently divided and forced into unprecedented levels of austerity.



The moral of the story is this, Vault Seven is the tip of the iceberg. The depths of ruthless CIA activity all over the globe, and now in our own country is endemic. The NSA to whom they report, has lost control of them. They are wild eyed with power. They are attempting to take down an elected president. God only knows who can stop them.



Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning have sacrificed so much to bring these truths to light. May they be kept safe from harm and may we honor them every day for the light they have brought to a great darkness.

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.