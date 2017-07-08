Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA

The rot started here

The foreign policy of the United States of America is a fetid abortion inherited from its ex-colonial bedmasters, an outdated reminder of intrusion, arrogance and insolence, meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign States, drawing lines on maps, invading countries and removing or installing their governments. So nineteenth century.

Yesterday's press briefing with the US rogue ex-businessman and now pretender to the position of Secretary of State, Tillerson, must take pride of place in the annals of shitfaced arrogance on a number of levels. Firstly, he claimed the USA does not consider that the Assad family can stay in power in Syria and secondly, he spoke for the international community saying that it would not accept a Syria with Assad.

Since when does Washington speak for others?



So since when was the United States of America elected spokesperson first for the Syrian people and secondly, for the rest of the international community? A community which today, thanks to the splendid job done by its last few Presidents and thanks to a large extent to the social media and free press like this outlet, regards the USA with suspicion, derision or white-knuckled seething hatred, a feeling shared by a growing number of countries, including even Washington's historic bedboys and FUKUS Axis partners, France and the UK.

Under the precepts of international law, if Messrs. Tillerson and his boss, Trump are unaware of it, the ones who decide whether or not the al-Assad family remains in government in Syria are not Donald Trump or Rex Tillerson, nor indeed the Washington regime, nor NATO, nor the USA's bedpals. The ones who decide on who governs Syria are the Syrian people who, last time around, voted massively to retain Bashar al-Assad as their President. Under the precepts of democracy, which the USA likes to preach but not practice, the President of the Syrians is the one the Syrian people choose to elect, and that is in an inclusive election where the candidate is allowed to stand; not some NATO joke where elections are rigged and candidates are excluded.

Who the Hell does Tillerson think he is?

And now just who the Hell does Tillerson think he is, and who the Hell does the United States of America think it is to speak in the name of the international community as regards who accepts al-Assad and who does not? Stick your noses the Hell into your own affairs, mind your own freaking business and remember that your regime was elected by the people of the United States of America to govern within the confines of what is described as US territory, which includes mainland USA, Alaska and a few islands. Period.

Syria is a neighbor of Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Turkey. It is in Asia. The USA is a neighbor of Mexico and Canada. To get from the USA to Syria you have to fly right across the Atlantic Ocean, then over chief poodles the UK and France, then Italy, then Croatia, then Albania, then Greece, then Turkey, and finally across the Mediterranean. So I repeat, under what right or international law does Washington get to decide on who governs Syria on the other side of the world, thousands of miles away and what is Washington doing in Syria anyway except back terrorists fighting against the Government?

Would the USA like to have thousands of terrorists armed by a foreign power creating havoc in North America? Do Tillerson and Trump know what their terrorists have been doing in Syria? Theyhave been shooting law enforecement officers. Does the Trump regime think that it is legitimate to shoot police officers? Then why aid, abet, finance, arm and train those who do this in Syria and elsewhere? The terrorists in Syria have been shooting ambulance drivers as they went to pick up wounded civilians. Does the Trump regime think that it is legitimate to shoot ambulance drivers? Then why aid, abet, finance, arm and train those who do this in Syria and elsewhere?

The terrorists in Syria have been raping Christian nuns. Does the Trump regime agree with this? Then why aid, abet, finance, arm and train those who do this in Syria and elsewhere? The terrorists in Syria have been murdering little boys for "being the wrong religion". Does the Trump regime agree with this? Then why aid, abet, finance, arm and train those who do this in Syria and elsewhere?

The terrorists in Syria have been raping little girls before and after they were beheaded and after they were forced to watch their parents being tortured to death. Does the Trump regime agree with this? Then why aid, abet, finance, arm and train those who do this in Syria and elsewhere?

Have the forces of Bashar al-Assad been committing these atrocities? No they have not. Have they been carrying out chemical weapons attacks (always when they are winning a battle and always in areas desnsely populated with their supporters and troops)? The US regime knows the answer is no and yes, they know it very well. They lie when they insinuate the Assad government carried out attacks such as these because they know Bashar al-Assad is a doctor, whose every fiber is to save lives and stand up for the State against a marauding gang of terrorists unleashed by who else? The USA and its FUKUS partners.

So if Bashar al-Assad and his ally Russia, who he invited to help him (not the USA) are fighting against this scourge, just who the Hell is Tillerson and who the Hell is the USA to suggest that the President elected by 70% plus of the Syrian people should not continue in his position? It is crystal clear by now that Washington is part of the Zionist Dream which is to create a Greater Israel stretching right across the Middle East. Washington is the succubus of the Devil, doing his bidding, a lackey of Tel Aviv. Only this explains the power of AIPAC in the USA and only this explains why each and every single President shows extreme deference to Israel, whatever it does.

Israel ignores the UNSC, and Washington is silent

If Israel does not abide by the UN Resolutions, why the Hell should the DPR Korea? So I suggest Tillerson confine himself to his business deals, to cleaning up the mess his oil companies leave strewn across the planet, that he shut the hell up and that he inform his boss Donald Trump that his power begins and ends on the shores of the United States of America.

There is something called international law and there is something called consequences for those who deride it. These are not the nineteen nineties when the USA could ride roughshod over everyone else. Washington might not have understood yet, but the international community is united and no longer listens to Washington's swansong.

So butt out, clear off and leave us all alone. And one final point. The USA is quick to accuse Russia of meddling in its internal affairs as usual the only proof being hearsay, bias, gung-ho xenophobia and subjectivity. But what about Washington's meddling in Russian affairs, which is well documented? Russia's affairs and those of half the countries across the planet?

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.