Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?

Open letter to President Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America. I write this letter with the intention of setting the scene for a reset in international relations after a disastrous start to the Presidency of Donald Trump which promised much then faded away into a sea of chaos and in three months we are looking at each other down the barrel of a gun.

Dear Donald Trump,

I do not address you as Mr. President because you are not my President and neither have you behaved in a manner which requires me to be polite. I shall be civil and direct, respectful to the limits of protocol and nothing more. You have done much worse.

I write this letter representing the millions of people around the world who have read my reports and who follow what I say. As you can see from my biography below, which by the way is an extremely limited synopsis of what I have done in the last three decades, I am not just some John from the street corner.

You are a murderer, Mr. Trump

Now, Mr. Trump. This week you ordered an attack on a sovereign nation without the nod from Congress and without any process in the United Nations Organization. Under international law, you are allowed to strike a nation if it represents an immediate and direct threat to your own and this not being the case, and given that the attack which you yourself ordered occasioned, according to reports, between five and nine victims, then you are guilty of an act of murder.

I am not trying to be funny. I am stating a fact. In perpetrating this crime, you are also a criminal. A criminal and a mass murderer. How does it feel when you wake up in the morning, look at yourself in the mirror and realize that you yourself are responsible for the murders of firemen who were working hard to put out the blazes created by your missiles, how does it feel to realize that you murdered soldiers whose only crime was to fight terrorists?

Is that the respect you give to emergency services workers laying their lives on the line to help others? Is this the respect you give to soldiers fighting terrorist filth armed, aided and abetted in many cases by your own country or its disgusting allies in the Middle East (the Gulf Cooperation Council, those fat Saudis who are ohhhh! so pious at home then fly off to Casablanca and sodomize seven-year-old boys, comatose on whisky)?

Do you know how much money you spent on your murderous, silly little knee-jerk escapade? You spent around one hundred million dollars of taxpayers' money. It was not your own money, it was paid by your people, hard-working decent folk earning a decent and honest living paying their taxes hopefully to receive healthcare, schooling for their kids and so on. And what do you do? You take a hundred million dollars and launch 59 Tomahawk missiles, destroy a cafeteria where they say a lady was murdered as she cleaned the floor, some buildings, part of an apron (beside the runway) and a hangar or two where some aircraft were being repaired. 36 of the 59 missiles failed to reach their targets, 23 exploded. So you blew around 60 million bucks on nothing and the rest on your criminal act of murder.

Now you probably never thought about this so sit down, shut up for a second and for once in your life, listen. I know you took that decision from thousands of miles away and I know you took it convinced "Assad" had launched chemical weapons against kids. And I understand that as a father and a family man, you were shocked and in your new position could do something about it and did. We'll get to that in a moment.

You are a murderer and a criminal

But first, I am calling you a murderer and a criminal because you are. Those people you murdered were just doing their jobs. They were mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, grandchildren. They had families. You destroyed them willingly, recklessly and wantonly, but you committed an act of murder.

Now when a missile like that explodes, pay attention please, I am speaking. When a missile like that explodes, and you will remember this every time you wake up, every time you go to bed and during the night. You will not block out the image because the more you try, the stronger it will become; when a missile like this explodes, the human body has zero resistance. So what happens, and what happened to the people you murdered, stop looking away I am telling you what you have done, what happened to the people you murdered was that the blast from the missiles compressed their bodies. They probably had just enough time to taste blood as their organs exploded.

When the liver explodes, a torrent of blood is vomited out of the mouth as the victim writhes around in agony, gushing forth a river of blood like a fountain. This happened without any doubt to the people you murdered. You probably didn't think of this did you? So these mothers, fathers, sons and daughters felt this moment of pain. The spleens ruptured, the eyes exploded in their heads. Just imagine that. Did you ever, when you were building golf courses, stop for a minute to think that one day, you would do this to innocent people??

Then as these victims were falling to the ground in a sea of excrement, vomit and blood, their airways closed up, seared by the heat and their lungs literally cooked from the inside. So there would have been chapped lips, the head tilted slightly upwards, the throat raw as the airways burnt inside them and then some saliva coughed up in a racking cough, already with blood and lung tissue cast forth. Just imagine getting some of that on your shirt during a state banquet. Yeah and just before these horrific symptoms, the ear drums exploded at 3.4 PSI (pounds of pressure per square inch), so they would hear a ringing just before their eyes burst and then at 40 PSI the lungs and livers ruptured, while at 220 PSI the body basically disintegrated into a pile of liquid and fragmented bones. Just imagine that, Mr. Trump. That is what you did to firefighters, soldiers and apparently a cleaning lady. Some say a few kids as well. They would have gone much faster, so they were eliminated as risks to your country within seconds. Legitimate targets all of them of course?

So then fragments of shrapnel traveling at 1,500 miles per hour rammed into what was left of these bodies. Just imagine the body of your wife, or children, as shards of metal tore them to pieces, launched by someone identical to yourself? How does that make you feel Mr. Trump?

You occasioned primary, secondary, tertiary and quarternary injuries in your victims before they died. Today their families are mourning. I bet that have their hands on their hearts, a picture of your face on the wall and are singing God Bless AmeriKKKa.

Now to get back to the rest, and the background before your short-sighted, puerile, petulant, narcissistic piece of stupidity. I haven't finished yet, don't slouch. And stop fiddling with your tie. Sit up straight.

So first, as regards Russia, you have a country with a mature, balanced President who for years has taken decisions based upon international law, following this to the letter. You have a President with a popularity rating more than double, at least, that of yourself and your allies, those sickening European sycophants crawling up your legs asking for favors.

You are a criminal, a murderer and a terrorist

So the notion that Russia could be in any way involved in any sort of chemical attack is risible and casts more aspersions on those levelling the claim than the intended victim. It's like calling the Virgin Mary a whore. Chuckling, eh? Yes but it isn't very funny Donald. Murdering people is a crime, murdering people with missiles is an act of terrorism. You are a criminal, a murderer and a terrorist, Mr. Trump, under any national or international law.

I say so not with any intention of humiliating you as a person but rather to make you aware of what you have done, believing, still, that we can turn this around. Well, maybe not believing. Hoping?

And secondly as regards Bashar al-Assad, he is the most popular political figure in Syria. You can call him a dictator, because your services call him so, you can call him what you like but the fact is, and you know this, or should know this, that over seventy per cent of Syrians want Bashar al-Assad as their leader. Google up Syrian elections.

He is not a dictator, he is a very nice man, a family man like yourself, whose only "crime" is to dare to defend his country against international terrorism and in this your country, and your lapdogs, are sponsors of the Syrian opposition. Terrorists.

Now you have to know this, Mr. Trump. Do you know what these terrorists do? No, no, I am not speaking about ISIS - they're the remnants of the Ba'athist Party military in Iraq, Sunni puppets of your allies in the GCC (see above) and a host of international mercenaries and nutjobs - no, I am speaking about your western-backed "moderate" terrorists.

OK so let's imagine we have your wife or daughter here. The way it works is like this. They come up to her in the street and say Hey! You are wearing a red jacket! Then they slice her breasts off, disembowel her and piss on the body. They then rape her before and after she is decapitated, and when doing, so force the kids to watch. So this is the sort of shit you are supporting.

What Bashar al-Assad is fighting is this shit, and worse, ISIS. The Syrian State has no weapons of mass destruction, something your country has serious problems in understanding apparently. The UNO said they were destroyed ages ago. The ones that have sarin and so on are the "moderate terrorists" your country supports. Not yet ISIS otherwise they'd have used these weapons in Europe, first and later, the US of A.

If your advisors are your family members, I understand you can trust them better than those gravitating around the corridors of power for decades. But what competence do they have to advise you on matters of internatinal relations? And if it was not your daughter or son-in-law who told you to commit this act of terrorism and murder, then who was it? The State Department? The State Department? Those guys who claimed that Iraq had Weapons of Mass Destruction?

So who advised you, shove this up their orifice and tell them to sit on it. The Syrian Armed Forces do not have chemical weapons. Or are you calling the UNO a liar? The Syrian Armed Forces did not strafe civilians with chemical weapons. Or are you calling Russia a liar? Why would the Syrian Armed Forces deploy chemical weapons against civilians in a theater of war they are winning hands down (against the terrorists supported by your country and its friends) and on the eve of an international conference? Who wins by such an attack? The answer, my friend, is the terrorists.

So you see a few photos, some footage, get a sexed up report by the bastards trying to pull your strings, and go for it because someone told you to show cujones. In so doing you became a criminal, a murderer and a terrorist, Mr. Trump, under any definition of the law in any part of the world.

You f*cked up. Now put it right.

Realize what you have done. Reflect on the consequences. Inform yourself as to what is going on in Syria. Understand that al-Assad is "da man" and respect the will of the Syrian people. They decide, it's their country. Butt out. Mind your own f*cking business. Make America great, cool. Look after your own people cool. Create jobs, cool. Stand up for hard-working families, cool. Apologize like a man. Pay compensation to the victims of your terrorist strike and ask your lawyers to protect your ass and those of your advisors, because an army of international lawyers is swinging into action as I write.

Spending one hundred million bucks murdering a few people putting out fires, fighting against terrorists and cleaning the floor? That is to date your political epitaph. Set it right Donald.

If you want some advice, you can speak to President Putin. You should work with him, to address the many problems which have appeared in a globalized world. Together. That is my advice. You do what you want. I will write your political epitaph years after you have disappeared from the scene. And yes, I have readers. You have critics.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.