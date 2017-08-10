American Fire n' Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective

Fire n' Fury: The Sinchon Massacre, one of the paintings on the walls of the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in DPR Korea is shown in the photograph illustrating this article. It depicts the torture and murder of civilians by mainly South Korean military personnel but also US soldiers, acting under the auspices of Washington.

Fire and Fury: The Sinchon Massacre, one of the paintings on the walls of the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in South Hwanghae Province, DPR Korea (so-called North Korea) is shown in the photograph illustrating this article. It depicts the torture and murder of civilians by mainly South Korean military personnel but also US soldiers, acting under the auspices of Washington. See below this paragraph. The main photo shows the habitual US terrorist strikes against civilian structures.

The USA deployed 32,557 tons of chemical weapons on North Korean civilians

Firte and Fury: The USA and its South Korean puppet planned to invade the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 1950. These plans were seized by North Korean agents. They counter the lies used by the US State Department claiming that the war started when the North invaded the South. As was its right under international law, the DPRK defended itself. And so ensued the Korean War between 1950 and 1953.

Fire and Fury: In this war, the Americans dropped more bombs on North Korea than it used in the entire Pacific arena in the Second World War. In this war, the United States of America dropped 635,000 tons of explosives as opposed to 503,000 in the Pacific conflict. In this war, the United States of America deployed 32,557 tons of Napalm, a chemical weapon, on North Korean citizens. In this war, three point five million Koreans were killed.

Fire and Fury: Perhaps Donald Trump or his Vice-President Pence would like to bring their families forward and take a front seat as they witnessed what Napalm did to them, as it did to countless innocent women and children in North Korea, then perhaps they would like to apologize for what their country did before continuing to threaten a peaceful nation which has invaded nobody with "fire and fury".

In this war, 20 per cent of the North Korean population was murdered by the United States of America, the equivalent of 60 million Americans today. Fire and Fury.

Fire and Fury: In this war and after it, the atrocities perpetrated by the United States of America have gone unreported.

In this war, which was illegal under international law after the Americans and their Chief Chihuahua, the UK, once again manipulated the UNO, American soldiers carried out the most barbaric atrocities, strafing air-raid shelters full of women and children, laughing as their screams filled the air as they burned to death. Fire n' Fury.

Fire n' Fury: US soldiers poured gasoline on North Korean civilians and set them on fire

In this war, US soldiers poured gasoline on civilians (fire n' fury) and stood back watching (fire n' fury) as they died a horrific death (fire n' fury). In this war, US military personnel decapitated political prisoners with Samurai swords (fire n' fury). In one shelter, nine hundred women and children were incinerated (fire n' fury). In one massacre, 500 civilians were forced into a ditch (fire n' fury) and doused in gasoline (fire n' fury) before someone tossed in a match (fire n' fury). It is reported several US soldiers masturbated as they giggled. (fire n' fury).

In this war, American soldiers were seen surrounding a shelter full of terrified civilians as Pyongyang, the capital city, was bombed to oblivion, they were seen pouring fuel down the air vents and they were seen setting fire to the civilians sheltering below.

Fire and fury

You see, Donald Trump, your fire and fury politics and policies have led the world to where we are today. Perhaps it is time someone intelligent took the reins in Washington DC? perhaps this article sets some background and perspective for intelligent reflection, if the United States of America is capable of that?

