World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion » Columnists
Author`s name Contributor submission

As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins

Opinion » Columnists

As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins

As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins. 62118.jpeg

Spotlight on rural women and girls during the Commission on the Status of Women, focus on critical issues such as ensuring adequate living standards, food and nutrition security, access to land, technology, education, health, and ending all forms of violence and harmful practices

New York - Against the backdrop of unprecedented global efforts for women's rights and gender equality, the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is set to begin next week at the UN Headquarters in New York. This is the UN's largest gathering on gender equality and women's rights, and the single largest forum for UN Member States, civil society organizations and other international actors to build consensus and commitment on policy actions on this issue. The forthcoming 62nd session of the Commission from 12 - 23 March will focus on the priority theme of "Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls".

In the last year, global movements for gender equality- from marches to powerful grassroots organizing, and viral social media campaigns, such as #MeToo and #TimesUp in the United States of America and their counterparts in other countries-have galvanized world attention and captured headlines. Efforts by rural women and their associations however have persisted away from the spotlight, despite efforts to mobilize, disrupt the status quo, and bring actionable change.

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. "At the heart of leaving no one behind, is leaving no one out. One of the single most impactful contributions to achieving the 2030 Agenda would be to level inequalities for women and girls in rural areas. Significant progress for them is progress for the whole Agenda, and for the world."

Rural women and their organizations represent an enormous potential. Given their roles in food production, processing and distribution, for example, rural women are essential to ensuring global food security. As primary energy managers in households, they can lead the way in transitioning to sustainable energy. And evidence shows that their leadership in the management of natural resources can lead to better outcomes in terms of governance, preservation and regeneration of land and forests.

Yet, on almost every measure of development rural women fare worse than rural men or urban women, due to deep seated gender inequalities and discrimination. Gender and geographic inequalities mean rural women and girls are disproportionately affected by poverty and have unequal access to land and natural resources, infrastructure and services, and decent work and social protection. They are also more vulnerable to the adverse impact of environmental and climate change.

  • Multiple barriers trap too many rural women in low-quality, poorly paid work. The pay gap between rural men and women doing the same work can be as high as 40 per cent.
  • Agricultural work remains a significant source of livelihood for rural women. Yet, less than 20 per cent of landholders worldwide are women, according to the FAO Gender and Land Rights Database.
  • In nearly two thirds of countries, women are more likely than men to report food insecurity according to the UN Women report "Turning Promises into Action". Not only are more women hungry, but more women in rural areas suffer poor nutrition that results in anemia, a leading cause of maternal death.
  • Infrastructure and technology typically reach rural women last, leaving them ever further behind. In 80 per cent of water-deprived households, women and girls are primarily responsible for daily water collection.

The 62nd session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW62) will deliberate on the key issues that significantly impact gender equality and the empowerment of all rural women and girls. These will range from how to ensure their adequate living standards with increased access to land and productive assets, decent work, infrastructure and technology, education and health, including their sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, and ending all forms of violence and harmful practices. The forum will be an opportunity to provide concrete suggestions on how to empower rural women and girls, making the promise of "leaving no one behind" of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development a reality.

The review theme of this CSW62 is Women in the Media, bringing timely discussions on women's participation in and access to the media, as well as to information and communications technologies. Sexual harassment at the workplace and online, lack of representation, gender pay gap and many other current issues are expected to come up in the discussions and side events.

The extraordinary global mobilization for gender equality witnessed over the last year is clear as more than 8000 representatives from 1121 civil society organizations have registered to attend this year's CSW. Along with the 18 official meetings that include Ministerial Round Tables, high-level interactive events and expert panels, over 280 side events hosted by Member States and UN Agencies, and 440 parallel events hosted by civil society organizations are scheduled to take place.

Ahead of CSW62, UN Women together with partners, organized regional consultations with Ministers, gender equality authorities and civil society organizations in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, and Arab States to help build consensus and set priorities towards the Commission's outcome, which will be a set of action-oriented recommendations to accelerate the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of all rural women and girls. 

UN Women

Prepared for publication by Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Media Partner UN Women

 

Topics UN Women women's rights
Topical Analytics
Planet Earth
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Columnists
As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins
Readers' top
Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion
Bon Voyage to Heaven, Vladimir Galitzine, our Dear and Humble Prince
Commemoration of International Women's Day amidst unprecedented global movement for women's rights
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Champions: City and Juve
Now reading
As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins
Columnists
As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Planet Earth
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Disasters, catastrophes
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion
Europe
Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion

There is a lot of euphoria in Italy today: the 5 Stars Movement and the League celebrate the results obtained in the last political elections. Someone, however, cries and quite rightly.

Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion
Bon Voyage to Heaven, Vladimir Galitzine, our Dear and Humble Prince
Anomalous phenomena
Bon Voyage to Heaven, Vladimir Galitzine, our Dear and Humble Prince
Columnists
Commemoration of International Women's Day amidst unprecedented global movement for women's rights
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Columnists
Commemoration of International Women's Day amidst unprecedented global movement for women's rights

Rural and urban activists take centre stage as Monica Ramirez, Reese Witherspoon, Danai Gurira join the event at the United Nations

Commemoration of International Women's Day amidst unprecedented global movement for women's rights
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Europe
Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion
Columnists
As global mobilization intensifies on women's rights, UN's largest meeting on gender equality begins
Europe
Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion

There is a lot of euphoria in Italy today: the 5 Stars Movement and the League celebrate the results obtained in the last political elections. Someone, however, cries and quite rightly.

Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion
Bon Voyage to Heaven, Vladimir Galitzine, our Dear and Humble Prince
Anomalous phenomena
Bon Voyage to Heaven, Vladimir Galitzine, our Dear and Humble Prince
Columnists
Commemoration of International Women's Day amidst unprecedented global movement for women's rights
Society
Champions: City and Juve
Contributor submission Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italian elections 2018: Marcello Foa's opinion Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov To become Europe's strongest economy by 2050, Russia needs to exit Washington Consensus Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
USA tests new weapons near Russian borders
Sergei Skripal is the new Alexander Litvinenko
Putin: USA deceived Russia 'grossly and brazenly' about Ukraine
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Have the Oscars become anti-Russian too?
Have the Oscars become anti-Russian too?
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed