Why should Russia listen to the West?

So, the G7, a motley collection of ex-Imperialist powers, a couple of abortions (ex-colonies, failed European States) and one whose posterior is still sore after the Americans carried out a twin atomic terrorist attack in 1945 and then colonized it spiritually, industrially and economically, have a message for Russia. Why should Russia listen?

Right from the beginning, the west tried to screw Russia. Around one hundred years after Napoleon set fire to Moscow after murdering hundreds of thousands of Russians, the west swung into action again invading Russia on the wrong side of the Russian Civil war, once again interfering in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. In this case, they intervened on the side of the White Army, which was responsible for the murder of some 100,000 Jews in Ukraine, among other atrocities.

The USA murdered hundreds of civilians in Iraq two weeks ago

But what would the west care about atrocities? Only a couple of weeks ago the USA murdered hundreds of civilians in an a terrorist strike in Iraq. The United Kingdom, now under Thereza May crawling in circles around the feet of its superbrat, a colonial abortion which rose up against its Master, purring in delight as the new Trump administration pats it on the head to its face and makes derisory sneers behind its back. The United Kingdom which in the Libyan civil war was openly supporting LIFG, a terrorist group on its own lists of proscribed groups, when the Foreign and Commonwealth Office could not even be bothered to doctor the list, so LIFG was on the FCO's own terrorist list while the FCO was supporting it.

The United Kingdom and United States, colluding with the Monster of the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, whose pious members of the ruling elite (what democracy?) are so holy at home then jet off to Casablanca allegedly to have encounters with kids in palaces and hotels, eager to sign energy contracts while hiding behind the buzzword of the day, security, and turning a blind eye to its atrocities in Yemen.

NATO, of which most of the G7 are members, a terrorist organization which sided with terrorists in Kosovo (the Ustria Çlirimtare ë Kosovës) which launched attacks against the Serbian security forces, raped Serbian and Albanian girls and trafficked human organs. NATO, a terrorist organization many of whose members carried out acts of terrorism in Iraq during the 1990s, strafing fields of cereals with military equipment, then perpetrated the outrage of the Millennium, lying and attacking Iraq without any single legal precept, outside the auspices of international law, breaching the Geneva Conventions, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity; attacking civilian structures with military hardware to then dole out billionaire rebuilding contracts without tender.

NATO, which launched a savage attack against Libya again breaching international law, using military equipment to strafe the electricity grid "to break their backs" and launch a barbaric bombing raid against the water supply, the most basic of elements needed for men, women and babies. NATO, which considered the Gaddafy grandchildren "legitimate targets". NATO, which "understands" the recent terrorist strike ordered by President Trump in Syria without any form of investigation or using the proper auspices of law, the UN Security Council. People were murdered. That is "understandable"?

NATO, which time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time again has supported terrorist groups, sided with illegal organizations and supplied weaponry to illegal groups against every fiber of international law.

The west, which masterminded an illegal coup d'état in Ukraine, sided with a bunch of fascists, nationalists and terrorists, who chanted "death to Russians and Jews", then backs al-Qaeda in Syria, siding with those who slice the breasts off women in the streets, rape nuns, sodomize little boys, rape little girls before and after beheading them and after forcing them to watch their parents haing their throats slit, then calling these demons "moderate rebels".

The west, which has masterminded a fake news campaign in the MainStream Media, using photos from other countries taken decades before, showing Greek banks and claiming they're Russian, showing bodies of kids from the Syrian conflict when in fact they were Iraqis murdered during a NATO terrorist attack, showing mass demonstrations against the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991 and claiming they're anti-Putin riots, and time after time sponsoring color revolutions and false flag incidents, and forgetting to change the date on the leaks that flood the Net, announcing the attacks before they happen, so we can see the sheer evil they are involved in.

And just who the Hell do they think they are, offering Russia a carrot-and-stick approach to diplomacy, "applying pressure" and offering a quick re-entry to the G8? Do they think Russia is a freaking donkey, or what? And who the Hell wants to sit with this bunch of po-faced, crypto fascist warmongers at a dinner table? The G-20 is far more representative of humankind and the neo-con policies of these seven are customarily watered down in these meetings, at which they dare not show their pig-headed, shitfaced arrogance.

Why should Russia listen to this motley bunch of freaks?

So why the Hell should Russia listen to this motley bunch of freaks? Why should Russia listen to a host of arrogant, belligerent, chauvinistic, dilly-dallying group of evil fools and monsters, this insolent, manipulative, snide, two-faced cabal of terrorist supporters, whose leaders are either too naive or too stupid to sort the facts out for themselves and engage their countries in repeatedly supporting the wrong side, the wrong cause, looking for the wrong solution and never, ever getting it right?

In Syria, Bashar al-Assad was chosen as Presaident by the majority of his people. His authorities are fighting a war against terrorists, supported in turn by the west and its allies. It is as crystal clear and as simple as that. If Donald Trump, Theresa May, that silly little fake Napoleon and the worms crawling round their feet cannot sort out the truth with the billions at their disposal, they are either totally false, evil and dangerous, or else collectively, as thick as pigshit.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.