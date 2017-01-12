Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?

The Twilight Zone becomes more surreal by the moment. The insanity now glows with a diabolical madness. So this just happened in the USA.



CNN (gleefully) broke a news story that a former British spy complied and delivered a 35 page damning dossier on Trump and Russia.



CNN wrote:



"CNN has reviewed a 35-page compilation of the memos, from which the two-page synopsis was drawn. The memos originated as opposition research, first commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans, and later by Democrats. At this point, CNN is not reporting on details of the memos, as it has not independently corroborated the specific allegations. But, in preparing this story, CNN has spoken to multiple high ranking intelligence, administration, congressional and law enforcement officials, as well as foreign officials and others in the private sector with direct knowledge of the memos."



Buzzfeed then broke the story and published the 35 pages.

Unverified...



The Daily Caller writes of the memo:

"One of the unverified memos states that Russia had exploited "Trump's personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable 'kompromat' (compromising material) on him."

The memo claims that an unnamed source told the alleged former British spy that Trump had gotten the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Moscow, "where he knew President and Mrs Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling [sic] the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him."

The unverified memo states that, "the hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to." The report says that another source, who was allegedly a staff member of that hotel, confirmed the incident to the former spook."

Unnamed sources

Not only did Trump have prostitutes urinate on the bed, it is also alleged in the memo that he engaged in sex parties in St. Petersburg and that "all direct witnesses to this recently had been 'silenced' i.e. bribed or coerced to disappear." Or killed. Because, let's face it, we had no idea how really big, and really bad Russia was until Donald Trump won the presidency. And, we needed to up the ante on just how bad Trump really was, so added the big bad Russia to the story line.

The corporate controlled media needed some reason for the Trump win other than ....he won. They needed to negate the great wave of Trump supporters who were awakening to the real perpetrators of the evils that have befallen our planet: the neo cons, the globalists, the elite coporate cabal. Their endless wars, their stranglehold on the economy, their insane repeating of profits for themselves are power grabs at the expensive of humanity. And, so they created the idea of fake news. Anything written ill of them was, of course, fake news.

Fake news and Pizzagate

Fake news came about the same time as Pizzagate, if you look at google trends fake news came, spiked and ended exactly when Pizzagate broke, peaked and ended. And, of course, everyone knows Pizzagate was the poster child of fake news. The big boys in the high places of power would never mess with children. Just like we all know Catholic priests and British school masters would never, ever mess with children....

And, so now we have the mothership of a CNN, Buzzfeed, breaking story. Russia, the place of all evil, is center stage. Where else would someone have prostitutes pee on a bed? Where else would the prostitute partakers and revelers with Mr. Trump be "silenced". Russia of course. The only thing missing in this story is Mr. Putin himself at the peefest orgies.

BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith sent an email to his staff about the golden showers peegate release, and he said, there is "serious reason to doubt the allegations..." And, then he said, which is really heinous and indicative of the state of news in the USA "but publishing this dossier reflects how we see the job of reporters in 2017." In America, there is really no news source you can trust. It has come to that.

So now for the good part of the story.



Users on the subreddit r/The_Donald and 4chan's /pol/ forum claim they made up the story as a joke, a hoax. On Nov. 1, 2016, they wrote a post that says, "So they took what I told Rick Wilson and added a Russian spy angle to it. They still believe it. Guys, they're truly fucking desperate-there's no remaining Trump scandal that's credible," Rick Wilson was the dupe, an anti-Trump operative who wanted to run with the "story".



The only problem was the entire story was an elaborate hoax, like a cartoon Cold War spy story, with golden showers, prostitutes, Russian intrigue all thrown in for good measure. It was a joke for Pete's sake. It went from Rick Wilson who then fed to some one, who fed it to John McCain, and then to the intelligence agencies and then it was leaked to CNN and then Buzzfeed published it.



Even though it was a hoax, the liberal media is still back peddling, because they so wish it were true. The Daily Beast today wrote, "Reached by phone earlier in the evening, (Rick) Wilson told The Daily Beast that the Russian allegations were "making the rounds before anyone talked about it publicly." He said that they were being discussed as early as a year and a half ago.

"Trump always knew it was out there," Wilson said. "He thought he could bullshit his way through it.

"This stuff is real and it's bad. It's going to be something that weighs on him," he added.

Oh how they wish this story were true. But, sadly for them, it is not.

There are a couple of lessons to be learned from all this. One is that anyone can get a fake story to be reported by CNN, Buzzfeed, and believed by the CIA. Trump is right to question the CIA. We are dealing with intelligence agencies that have run amuck and new sources who bemoan fake news who have themselves become the ultimate purveyors of fake news.

Who would have thought Pravda would become a beacon of light in the darkness. Will wonders never cease. Stay tuned...

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.