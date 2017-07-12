Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story

Or Non-story. But how predictably boring, what a telling and predictable insight into the mindset of a Russophobic Congress, how 1970s, how shallow, how juvenile, how hollow the creaking floorboards of the Palaces of Power in the United States of America. So now we have Russiagate, and so what? Is there nothing else to report on?

Hackneyed, flogged to death, or flogging a dead horse, repeating a story ad nauseam until it becomes unutterably boring; the origin is from the area around Hackney, London, where the pasture used to be green and where from the fourteenth century onwards, horses were left outside to feed, and be hired for short journeys, many times over. So let us sail across the Pond and apply this modern-day adjective to the Russiagate story in Washington, 2017.

So (rude word) what?

The first reaction is so (rude word) what? Let us imagine that there was a request for a meeting from the wonderful British intelligence service, which provided Colin Powell evidence that Saddam Hussein had "thousands of teaspoonsful" of chemical warfare materials, except he didn't; which provided Colin Powell with evidence that Saddam Hussein was procuring yellowcake uranium from Nigeria (which doesn't have any, the country that does is Niger), except he wasn't - the documents were forged; which provided a nice copied and pasted thesis on weapons of mass destruction in Baghdad, Tikrit and areas north, south, east and west of there, as Donald Rumsfeld stated, except it was a ten-year-old doctoral thesis lifted from the Net and sexed up by Tony "Oh my God I wanna wage a war" Blair and his cronies.

Let us imagine that the wonderful British intelligence service told Donald Trump Junior that they had info on Hillary Clinton.

"I say old chap, we er... have some jolly useful info for your campaign, eh whatty what what? It's on the wicked witch of the west, what?" Now would Donald Trump Junior a) say Thanks but no thanks, the social media is full of stories about the Clinton Foundation and how it's being used, plus everyone knows she's the war candidate b) shrug and say OK let's speak about this later on, what have you guys actually got? Send it to Hillary's email and it's bound to get leaked out everywhere within 48 hours c) say OK let's have a talk and see what you have?

It would not need the Russians to tell Donald Trump's campaign that Hillary was a dangerous candidate, with an unlikeable personality, that the use of the Clinton Foundation charity in the presidential campaign was a topic spread across the social media. In fact it was not necessary for anyone to spread any dirt on Hillary Clinton's campaign because she was perfectly capable of doing all the damage herself. People were sick and tired of the Establishment, for a long time, even before Obama (remember Palin and McCain's claim that he would "unleash" her on Washington, like some kind of snarling bitch off the leash?), people knew that Hillary Clinton would further the interests of the AIPAC lobbry and the military-industrial complex which closes ranks around any successful President.

And campaigning in the wrong States, the notion that the Clinton Presidency was a family thing (after Bill and before Chelsea), did the rest. The Clinton campaign was doomed before it started, the grass-roots desire for hype was a tsunami in waiting, carrying Trump forward on the crest of a wave. Such is politics in the twenty-first century.

The Russiagate story is a non-starter for losers

So the Russiagate story is a non-starter for losers, a silly, tired and hackneyed apology for news from those who have no muck to rake elsewhere. It's the type of story that attacks the messenger and not the message. It is also a crystal-clear indication that Congress is as Russophobic as the corridors of power in London, with its "reds under the beds, what?" nonsense, it is a clear indication that a good number of those holding office as Congresspersons or Senators are uneducated, pig-ignorant, incompetent, dangerous, arrogant, rude and vapidly moronic.

If those holding the office of representatives of the people and the office of legislators of the States do not know the facts behind the aggression by Georgia in 2008, the illegal putsch in Ukraine in 2014, do not know that the United States of America has sided with terrorists in Libya and Syria, breached international law in Iraq, sided with organ traffickers in Kosovo, then they are not fit to hold office. Russia's response was 100 per cent right in all these cases. The USA's was predictably and as ever, totally wrong.

Finally, so what if the Trump administration or its supporters had meetings with Russians? Don't they meet Poles, Malaysians, Bosnians, Malians, Brazilians, Hondurans, British, Italians, Albanians, Latvians, Finns on a weekly basis? Doesn't NASA collaborate with Russia daily? Maybe those on Capitol Hill pushing this story to the limit have nothing better to do with themselves, underlining the fact that they are useless wastes of time and space, like that hateful McCain character and... stuff... like him. Ask yourself a question: What has he and his cronies done of any use at all except to spread hate, discord and incite violence?

Russia is a law-abiding country, it upholds international law. It does not go around invading countries and bombing them indiscriminately, like the USA and its lawmakers. Time for Washington to staff its representatives with valuable and useful, cultivated and knowledgeable people who honor their position instead of feathering their nests.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Photo: The Nightmare by Henry Fuseli