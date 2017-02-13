An ethical foreign policy: Too much to ask for?

What is the greatest enemy of an ethical foreign policy based on the pillars of international law and the truth? Lies, half-truths, skullduggery, manipulation, fabrication and bias. Welcome to the western media, a front for what parades itself as foreign policy. In Washington, a new President, a fresh start and a new policy? Or more of the same?

Sometimes an old timer likes to take his grandson to the top of the hill behind the house and tell him the whole, unadulterated truth, sharing a wisdom that he feels will give the next generation an edge and in so doing, getting off his chest the shackles of barefaced lies which his generation and the next have allowed to roam unchecked, until the lie became what was perceived as the truth.

So what would the old timer say to his grandson today?

Serbia

That practically all of the ogres, monsters and demons paraded as pariahs were in fact fighting western-backed terrorists, starting with Slobodan Milosevic, who the Hague International Court declared innocent after his murder during illegal detention following a NATO kidnapping from his home.

Milosevic was fighting the terrible Ushtria Çlirimtare ë Kosovës, or Kosovo Liberation Army, famous for beheading Serbian civilians, famous for selling their kidneys while the body was still alive, famous for murdering policemen, famous for raping even Albanian girls, who fled to the Serbs for protection. The West called him the Butcher of the Balkans, after stirring up hatred among communities who had lived side-by-side for generations, as Yugoslavs, as if there was only one side in the fight and as if Bin Laden was not fighting for the Bosnian Moslems against the Serbs.

Iraq

Saddam Hussein in Iraq was keeping the country together, a complex mosaic of religious and ethnic groups who had coexisted for thousands of years. They said he had weapons of mass destruction which posed an immediate threat to the USA and its Poodles, they said his powdered milk factories were producing chemicals for chemical warfare, they said he was procuring yellowcake uranium from Nigeria (a country which doesn't have any) for atomic or nuclear weapons, in documents which were forged by western intelligence.

Western aircraft were strafing Iraqi cereal fields in the 1990s setting fire to crops to starve the civilian population, western depleted uranium weaponry left huge swathes of territory dangerous after the battle was over - a battle which was illegal - and in so doing breached the Geneva Conventions on war crimes. The west opened and ran the Abu Ghraib torture and concentration camp, detained prisoners illegally, raped and sodomized inmates, urinated in their food, set dogs and snakes on them and forced Moslems to eat pork. Now, if that is not evil, I don't know what is. And what did this western interference achieve? The fragmentation of a society which had lived in peace under Saddam Hussein, the appearance of ISIS and a surge in terrorism and murder lasting over a decade. The Iraqi people were far better off before 2003, at least they had peace and food.

Libya

The French were holed up in Benghazi from the end of 2010 before the rebellions broke out on Libya's western frontier in Tunisia and to the east in Egypt. Lo and behold, terrorists poured into Libya from both sides perpetrating the most shocking acts of horror, destroying homes, raping women, beheading people arbitrarily, raping little girls, sodomizing little boys. The west openly supported organizations on its own lists of terrorist groups as the Jamahiriya, seven hundred tribal groups living together in poeace with housing, food and energy supplied to them, was destroyed. They accused Gaddafy of bombing his own people when in fact his own generals complained that he was far too lenient, ordering his troops to spend hours negociating with the terrorist groups asking them to lay down their weapons. Rather than exterminate this filth, he was trying to speak with it.

Syria

While the Libyan outrage was going on, Syria saw thousands of terrorists pouring over its frontiers, carrying out the same barbaric acts of terror. With an approval rating of over seventy per cent of his people, Assad stood up and fought this western-backed scourge, he fought the moderate opposition which carried out moderate terrorist atrocities, he fought the hardline opposition which carried out hardline terrorist atrocities, he fought ISIS, which sprang up under the noses of the USA and its Poodle in Chief the UK in Iraq. Once again they lied, accusing the Syrian government of launching chemical weapons strikes in areas crawling with Syrian Arab Army personnel in areas loyal to the Government. They they presented photographs taken decades earlier in Iraq, showing hundreds of children lined up dead, when in fact they had been the victims of a NATO terror attack a generation earlier in a different theater of war.

Ukraine, Donbass and Crimea

Just recently, a fully-fledged official of the Trump Administration declared that Russia had invaded Crimea and had to give it back, in the most blatant display of shitfaced arrogance and total ignorance, a champion display of crass stupidity and a complete failure to grasp the fundamentals. Once again, the attempt to hide the truth with a barefaced lie.

What happened was that an OTPOR-style color revolution took place in Kiev, where there were calls for the death of Russians and Jews, where shots were fired at the crowd from operationals stationed on the fifth and sixth floors of Hotel Ukraine in Independence Square, to frame the police and blame the President, Viktor Yanukovich, who had ordered his troops not to open fire and who preferred to vacate his residence to avoid bloodshed. In the absence of the democratically-elected President, the legitimate power in force in the Crimea Republic, its Legislative Assembly, voted to hold a referendum on whether to rejoin Russia, from which Crimea was transferred to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in the 1950s by Kruschev during the time of the Soviet Union.

Massacres of Russian-speaking civilians ensued in the Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine, Donbass in the South-East, and these people took up arms to defend themselves, something they do extremely well and something they continue to do today against Fascist groups of terrorists orchestrated by the Ukrainian authorities in Kiev. Yet the west accuses Russia of invading and keeps repeating the lie day after day. If Russia had invaded Ukraine, Kiev would have been taken in two days. Or less. Again, the west has gotten it wrong and is supporting terrorists.

Guantanamo Bay torture and concentration camp

All this time, the torture and concentration camp at Guantanamo Bay continued in operation, a festering wound on the face of Washington's credibility, proof that the United States of America speaks with one voice but hides a blackened, evil heart as its members of government pander to the whims and caprices of the lobbies which pull their strings. Let Guantanamo Bay be the hallmark of the United States of Torture, which holds detainees indefinitely without any due legal process - no accusation of any crime, no details and then no compensation for the illegal detention.

Letting the people down

People from the left and right of the political spectrum in the USA are united today in one cause - to defeat the evil regimes which rule from Washington, which produce creatures such as John McCain, a hateful, war-mongering toady of the war lobby, who visits Ukraine days before a new illegal offensive is launched against the good people of Donbass. What he was doing there is evident for all to see. Wherever he goes, the finger of death stirs up trouble.

And here we have the United States of America, yet again, working behind the scenes, openly supporting murderers, racists, terrorists, supporting people who wanted to ethnically cleanse Kiev of Jews and smiling at President Putin while creatures like McCain slither around behind the scenes doing disgusting deals and spreading more hatred.

If the regime in Washington does not represent the people, then we can ask what the Hell is it doing there? With Hillary Clinton too hated to even win what is claimed to be a rigged election, today we have Trump, understood by many as the best of the options available. In Trump's Presidency we shall see if the people have any say at all in the running of the United States of America, and we shall see whether it really is a great country.

Or on the contrary, we shall see whether it is a giant, stinking and stained orifice run by prize as*holes, terrorist-lovers and Fascists.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

