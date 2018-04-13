Ever growing long-standing Turkish-Russian relationship

By Harun Yahya

Mr. Putin, Mr. Erdoğan and Mr. Rouhani, the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran respectively, the three guarantor countries of the Astana peace process, convened last week at the Ankara summit. The meeting, which was scheduled, was particularly significant in terms of Turkey being the destination of Mr. Putin's first international visit following his election victory.

In addition to finding wide coverage in the Russian, Turkish and Iranian press, the tripartite summit attracted worldwide attention as well. In the final session of the Astana process, which will play a defining role in Syria's future, the leaders put particular emphasis on ensuring the territorial sovereignty and integrity of the country as well as achieving a political resolution of the crisis through the neutralization of the terrorist elements in the region. The leaders also underlined the fact that the three countries are committed to working together on the issue and will maintain this cooperation without backing down from it in the future as well.

Indeed, the most concrete peaceful steps towards ending the years of bloodshed in Syria to date could only be taken after Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three most powerful actors in the region, stepped in. These steps enabled ceasefires, the establishment of de-conflict zones and major and "actual" neutralization of the terrorist elements in quick succession. On the other hand, the years of delay, reluctance and irresolution that is the 'Geneva Talks on Syria" clearly turned out to be a failure.

All of these are a clear indication of the fact that peace and resolution can be achieved through the initiative of the regional powers led by Turkey, Russia and Iran, not through those powers that have pursued unjust policies of occupation and self-interest and brought nothing but destruction, massacres, separation and discord to the region for the sake of economic and political exploitation projects over the last 30 years.

Mr. Putin's Ankara visit, which was reported by Russian state television Russia 1 TV as "historical" and "the closest the two countries have ever been", also bore a message to certain deep power groups, the British deep state in particular, that have sought to create enmity between the two countries at every opportunity.

After all, it should be remembered that Turkey and Russia's most recent attempt at forging closer relations led to severe consequences. For example, former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes having been toppled on May 27, 1960, just before his planned visit to Russia Likewise, another former Prime Minister, Süleyman Demirel, was ousted on March 12 for banning the U-2 spy planes stationed in Turkey from performing reconnaissance missions over Russia and contracting with the Russians for the construction of Seydişehir Aluminum Facilities, the İskenderun Iron-Steel Factory and the Aliağa Refinery.

However, thanks to the powerful leaderships of Mr. Erdoğan and Mr. Putin and their firm friendship, the said deep power groups this time failed to overthrow the leaders. The current state in the rapidly escalating friendship and cooperation between the two countries was a testimony to the fact that the insidious provocation and antagonization policies pursued for almost two centuries under the guidance of the region's invisible hand, the British deep state, came to naught.

The black propaganda efforts lately carried out by the same groups against both Russia and Mr. Putin, and Turkey and Mr. Erdoğan as well, is another indication of these moribund dirty politics. From now on, the international public should give up their attempts to prevent the most natural and rightful neighborly relations, friendship, cooperation and alliances between Turkey, Russia and Iran, and learn to live with this reality, just as the USA's close neighborly relations with Canada and alliance and cooperation with Britain do not cause any resentment.

The fact that being a NATO member country does not prove an obstacle for Turkey to maintaining its good relations with its long standing neighbors Russia and Iran, with which it shares geographical and strategic ties. As a matter of fact, Turkey has never taken part in any of the pressure and sanction campaigns led by Britain and backed by NATO countries that target Russia. It did not decide to deport Russian diplomats from the country like the NATO allies did.

Furthermore, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project, the groundbreaking ceremony of which Mr. Erdoğan and Mr. Putin attended via teleconference, has been undertaken by Russia. Likewise, the S-400 air defense system deal Turkey made with Russia as a NATO member was finalized among the bewildered gaze of the NATO countries.

On the other hand, during the July 15 coup attempt, while many NATO countries were waiting in silence for the outcome -in fact, some of them were issuing statements and messages in overt or covert support of the coup plotters- it was Mr. Putin who came out in support of Mr. Erdoğan in the most explicit and unyielding manner. It was again Russia that expressed the strongest support in the operations carried out by Turkey with the aim of purging the YPG/PKK terrorist organization deployed across its southern border by the UK-US collaboration. Mr. Putin provided Turkey with invaluable assistance in Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations launched to clear the region from terrorists by giving the order to open the Syrian airspace to Turkish warplanes.

Of course, all these developments do not mean that Turkey has turned its back on the West and NATO. It is simply an indication that Turkey has a strong character, is aware of its regional rights and responsibilities, and determined to play an active role in tackling issues in close alliance and solidarity with its neighbors and develop rationalistic and peaceful policies that protect the region's interests. In this sense, Turkish-Russian friendship and cooperation also serves as a great example for healthy international and neighborly relations.

The rational and prudent policies pursued by the two countries that respect each other's interests and sensibilities are also a contributing factor in this friendship and improving relations. From this standpoint, Turkish-Russian relations are a wonderful model that proves it is possible for neighboring countries affiliated with different alliances or unions to pursue joint policies and develop highly successful relations based on mutual respect, friendship and understanding.

It should also be kept in mind how the genuine personal dialog and friendship between Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdoğan has played a defining role in bringing the ever-improving Turkish-Russian relations to a long-awaited level. This cordial friendship between the two leaders has also become an important symbol of the Russian and Turkish friendship.

It certainly goes without saying that this situation totally conflicts with the goals of the imperialist deep state mechanism and poses a threat to the global exploitation system that it has gradually established over the centuries. It is also a historically proven fact that it is in this mechanism's capacity to employ all sorts of preposterous, inhumane methods, moral and material alike, against the elements it perceives as a threat to preserve this system.

In the light of all these, it is extremely crucial that these two esteemed and historical leaders are watched over with great care by taking every possible precaution for their safety and well-being, that the Turkish and Russian nations protect these two important figures in every way they can, and express and show their support for them at every opportunity.

