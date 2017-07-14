Pravda.ru

Opinion » Columnists

Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)

14.07.2017
 
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome). 60835.jpeg

You cannot make this up! PTDS, not to be confused with PTSD but with equally dangerous symptoms, dominates the news 24/7. It grips all continents. Almost every country's MSM blathers on about this false narrative ad infinitum. President Trump adds his own words to the phenomenon: "Everyone here is talking about this. (Nope, Trump was definitely not tweeting about the Podesta pedophile tapes)".

The insanity

Make no mistake. This insanity initially started with the media's obsession with Putin's Russia. The Trump 'connection' came later. The rabid media mongrels only attached his component MAGA hat to the disease moniker after 'The Donald' started winning. Moreover, win he did. First, he thumped all 19 Republican challengers to win the GOP Presidential Candidacy. Next, against all odds, Trump won the biggest enchilada. By knockout, he floored Democrat challenger, Queen Hillary, and in the process became the 45th U.S. President. Throughout, Trump hardly broke a sweat. It was all too easy; his victory path was a cakewalk by any objective analysis.

From November 8th forward, Presidents Putin and Trump were conjoined, not at the hip, but on the MSM's sacrificial alter because of their shared vision for future cooperation by the world's two foremost nuclear powers. Oh the horror! Both men had to be taken out, according to the Deep State's secret manifesto. Failing to do so meant that their diabolical plans for subjugating the global population and in the process confiscating the entire world's wealth (what is left of it, but so much of it yet resides as Russian resources) would be 'deep sixed'.

In President Vladimir Putin's case, the nefarious globalists have been hunting him ever since outgoing leader Boris Yeltsin nominated Putin as his replacement. The year was 2000. Ten years earlier, the young Russian Federation barely survived the fifth column's many assaults as their Western 'partners' tried to usurp the democratically elected government's authority. Had the foreign meddlers (U.S. NGO's/State (War) Department/CIA) succeeded, Russia would have fallen. Criminal oligarchs were poised and ready to step in the power vacuum; then at the behest of their overlords, a puppet regime, which was 'agreeable' to selling state assets (at devalued ruble prices)and transferring the remaining wealth to Murica could 'go to work'. The oligarchs already benefitted from practice runs. The 1990s 'privatization' program gave them their fortunes. In stark contrast, the beholden state (if you could call it that) and the Russian peoples became poorer by the minute.

President Putin's strong leadership

However, Russia's outlook changed for the better. The tables were turned, so to speak. Under President Putin's strong leadership and unwavering commitment to bring true democracy and transparent government, the oligarchs' era of having a lock on Russian industry and resources was over. Using the law and the power of the courts, he jailed many of them for their criminality. One of the more infamous cases involved Yukos Oil. Chair, and CEO Mikhail Kho-dork-ovsky was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for his part in racketeering that resulted in the outright theft of Russia's oil. Income tax evasion as well as proven fraud charges brought this cunning criminal down. When the other 50 or so denizen of his ilk, saw that the scales of justice had tilted against them, they fled (with their thefts) abroad. To this day, many avoid prosecution while on the lamb in Great Britain.

Then in 2014, the Ukraine crisis unfolded. Rather than heed Russia's plea for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to a deteriorating political situation, criminal elements chose violence. Following the U.S. State Department's cue, Neo Nazis hatched a brazen coup d'états borne of Kiev's Maidan Color Revolution.

Hundreds were murdered. In Ukraine's Eastern Donbass region, the Luhansk and Donekst Peoples Republiks declared independence. In the South, Crimea, overwhelmingly voted for accession with Russia. In the wake of the upheaval, the Western corrupt MSM vilified President Putin for the country's ills. These lying Russophobes continue to do so right to the present.

The media addling is nowhere more intense or insanely severe than as it exists in America. During a Fox News segment, the host debated so called U.S. foreign policy 'expert', retired Col. Peters as to why American media was obsessed with the Russian collusion fake narrative. Mad Dog Peters while foaming at the mouth, instead of answering the question, launched an unintelligible tirade where he maligned Putin calling him 'Hitler' and then gave a bizarre litany of his perceived crimes: poisoning journalists, jailing political opponents/dissidents, and through his proxy in Syrian President Bashar al Assad, killing hundreds of thousands of civilians.

When his host countered by stating that the U.S. had done far worse in first Iraq, then Libya, an enraged Peters, while smirking, gave the standard response when caught in a bald-faced lie. "You changed the subject. You are deflecting." This jackal went further. He accused his host of treason; all because he posed an honest challenge. "As an expert, explain how America benefits by its continued meddling -- regime change-- in the affairs of foreign sovereign nations that pose no real threat like those of the Middle East?" Crickets! If concerned and patriotic Americans still wonder why their lyin media persists with the Russian 'collusion' mission creep story, they just need tune in on any major network both at home or abroad. In a matter of a few nanoseconds, many will switch off and then retort. "No thanks. We are stocked up on crazy. Have been for years, even decades." Their courageous President Trump already stated the obvious. Many times!

Montresor

 


Trump’s adviser urgently comes to Moscow
7180

Popular photos

Business

Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Most popular

Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West
Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West
Russia builds small missile ships of Karakurt project. The new ships are said to surpass their predecessors in their combat power and seaworthiness. They are believed to become the new formidable...
Ukraine as NATO member will mean only one thing - war with Russia
Ukraine as NATO member will mean only one thing - war with Russia
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has legislatively approved Ukraine's intention to join NATO. From now on, obtaining NATO membership will be considered a priority in the state policy of Ukraine. A...
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Trump can t improve relations with Russia
Trump can't improve relations with Russia
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the Supreme International Crime ?
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the "Supreme International Crime"?
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians

Incidents

ISIL terrorists announce their leader s death
ISIL terrorists announce their leader's death
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea
Nikki Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
"Nikki" Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
Russian tourist killed in Abkhazia
Russian tourist killed in Abkhazia
Man opens fire at Moscow office
Man opens fire at Moscow office
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service