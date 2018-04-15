The Lesson from Iraq, (the final) Chapter Three

The FUKUS Axis (France-UK-US) has attacked a sovereign nation outside the auspices of the UNSC, constituting a criminal and murderous act of terrorism. Again.

I am going to be short, sharp and shit-hot in this piece, and I apologise for my frankness but it is what I believe. What happened at the end of last week in Syria was predictable. Sickeningly predictable. And it was based upon the Iraq Lesson in the annals of fuck-head diplomacy written by imperialist shitheads regurgitating their criminal, murderous pasts based upon slaughter of innocent people, drawing lines on maps and stealing resources. This time around, for the very worst reasons.

The Iraq Lesson was written by those standing behind George W. Bush. One always wondered why he had four balls hanging down under his backside when only two of them were his. Upon the desk of Richard (also known as Dick) Cheney were allegedly requests from cronies for artifacts from the museums of Iraq, dished out by Richard (also known as Dick) Cheney were rebuilding contracts after the infrastructures, civilian infrastructures, of Iraq had been targeted by military hardware, dished out without tender. And the bumboy in this sordid story was the British Prime Minister Tony (call me Tone) Blair.

Les Frogs stayed out of it, prompting a puerile reaction from across Le Pond, renaming French Fries as Freedom Fries. Freedom, bombing the crap out of a country, slaughtering indirectly or directly well in excess of a million people, leaving a country floundering as a failed State, crawling with terrorists. God Bless AmeriKKKa.

But ten years on, Les Frogs had started to see that you can gain Kudos in today's world by breaking the law, launching a murderous, criminal and terrorist attack, using the media to hype up your case and who gives a fuck anyway? So Macron sidles up to Theresa May (he always did have a penchant for older women, did he not? Maybe it's the only way the guy can feel powerful) as she awaited orders from her boss, one Donald "you can grab their pussy any time" Trump.

What happened this weekend in Syria was exactly the same as what happened in hospices in the nineteenth century when innocent people were interned and given electric shock therapy. I can see the faces of Trump, Macron and May standing over an innocent nineteen-year-old girl whose baby has been torn out of her as they place a leather bit in her mouth and fry her brains out. "That will cleanse you, you little whore!" (THUD!THUD! screams...THUD, die you little bastard, die! THUD! THUD! Screams stop. Throw the cunt into the sea. SPLOSH! Sniff...spit....OK the bastard will make a meal for the fish. Bless me Father for I have sinned).

After she was raped by a priest. The bastard was his son. His head was cracked open on a rock and he was tossed into the ocean. They claimed he was the spawn of Satan. Macron, May and the Shithead went ahead anyway.

So the lesson from Iraq is quite simple. You gang up on a target with a sexy geopolitical position and with potential resources, sexier still if it is a former Soviet or Comecon asset or one of Russia's allies. You invent a causus belli, a cause for war, which means if you do not have one, you copy and paste a dossier from the Internet and sex it up, or else blatantly forge documents and claim the other side is procuring uranium. These days the modus operandi has been refined to using terrorists to do your dirty work. The way it works is like this.

You create the conditions for massive endemic unemployment in "shithole" countries and keep the ball rolling through the placement of corrupted politicians, chosen through a cynical manipulation of the CV cut for the job. You then pay "people" 400 dollars to be trained, armed and let loose. Raping nuns. Slitting their vaginas up to their throats then giggling as you rape the innards. Raping little girls before and after they are beheaded, and after being forced to watch her parents being tortured to death by the very same terrorists the West has been backing. In Bosnia, in Libya, in Syria. Then then play soccer with the heads.

You then decide when you want to act. It is perfectly simple. You make an outrageous claim, such as "Hey he was Weapons of Mass Destruction!" "Look at this vial, it's chemical weapons posing a direct threat to the United BELCH States and its allies (chihuahuas)". "Hey he's bombing his own people!" "Hey he carried out a chemical weapons attack".

Then you get the media to back you up with soundbites. So, those of us who have been thrown to the wolves doing interviews without any preparation are torn to shreds. Happened to me, although I was not as shredded as some claim. After that you seek professional help and they train you to handle the interview by choosing two or three points and you turn all questions round to reiterate these same points. In Theresa May's case you refine this to repeating catch-words such as "a strong and stable Britain under a Conservative Government" and keep on repeating them in an inane repeat version of some Victorian automaton.

But as Goebbels said, repeat the lie often enough and it is perceived as the truth. "Well, Saddam was asking for it wasn't he, like, after 9/11?" "Well, Gaddafy, he bombed his own people, didn't he?" "Well, Assad, he... he's fighting terrorists, innit?" Yeah, he is. He is fighting terrorists trained, armed, financed, aided and abetted by the West, which has chosen some dubious groups on the fringes of Syrian society, fighting against President Assad who has the backing of 70 per cent of the Syrians. More than Macron, more than May, more than the Shithead.

The people of Syria should decide, not May, Macron or the Shithead. But the Iraq Lesson dictates that the people do not decide, neither the people of the nation the FUKUS Axis fucks nor the fucked-up people of the FUKUS nations themselves, because apart from skirting round the UNSC, you skirt around the Congress or Parliament to avoid possible blocks to your murderous, criminal and terrorist schemes.

It matters not whether chemical weapons were used, or by whom. Nobody in the western media is speaking about the chemical weapons factory found by the Syrian authorities in the area from which the terrorists were recently dislodged and where the so-called attack is supposed to have taken place. Nobody is speaking about the Swiss laboratory which trashed the Novichok theory in Salisbury.

May, Macron and the Shithead do not care because their media is controlled and their people feel safe, while there is an external ogre. What they have forgotten and here is why the Iraq Lesson is in its final Chapter Three, is that the social media works both ways.

Recent political history has proven that the people are not stupid. Read the comments sections under any piece and you will learn more than what the author has presented. After Iraq, the message is simple. Lie once, and you are branded a liar. Lie twice, lie thrice... then it matters not what you say. You are one barefaced, shitfaced liar. Nobody believes you, nobody likes you, nobody respects you. The social media works on the principle that whatever May, Macron or the Shithead have to say, it is bull. Turn it inside out, back to front and upside down and you get the truth.

So the moral of the story is that May, Macron and the Shithead have just dug the hole that is about to engulf their cuntries deeper, they have just given the green light to another generation of terrorists who hate their guts and who understand that there is no difference between murdering people in Syria with bombs and missiles and murdering people in the FUKUS Axis with bombs and improvised devices.

This is not to condone either form of terrorism, but let us call a spade, a spade. The Lesson from Iraq is that France has been assimilated, the UK is the USA's chief chihuahua and the USA is what we always knew it was. It is not a country, it is a type of country controlled by the Lobbies which govern it. It is as democratic as a bishop buggering a choir boy in the belfry.

This weekend the FUKUS Axis just lost the game, hook, line and sinker. They cannot claim they were not warned. The reaction will come and they will have to like it or lump it. And I have not one iota of sympathy for them. May, Macron and the Shithead are about to be monumentally humiliated, by the Truth. In less than one year, I shall write their political epitaphs.

In trying to humiliate Russia, Macron, May and the Shithead have exposed themselves as the criminals, terrorists and murderers they have become and have relegated their countries to the dregs of international respect. Believe me, the entire world hates their guts.

