Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

As Americans experience the incompetence, cluelessness, and malfeasance of Donald J. Trump and his band of idiots on a daily basis, many hope that the venal, sycophantic, and/or cowardly members of the Republican majority in Congress will soon recognize the tyranny that is beginning to engulf the nation. In that hope, I submit the following Articles of Impeachment and Indictment for High Crimes and Misdemeanors:

COUNT ONE: TREASON

We the People hereby indict Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Jeff Sessions, and other members of the Trump administration, known or unknown for:

1. Colluding with a foreign government to illegally steal the election of 2016; And/or

2. Defending such collusion in order to further the agenda of this foreign government and/or to financially profit Donald J. Trump; And/or

3. Giving the appearance of such collusion by providing false information to Congress and/or members of the press; And/or

4. Impeding investigations into such collusion.

This treason has been furthered by:

5. The demands of Donald J. Trump that personal loyalty to him take precedent over loyalty to the Constitution of the United States; And/or

6. The efforts and/or overtures made by Donald J. Trump to subvert and/or obliterate the rights to Freedom of Speech and Press.

COUNT TWO: PERJURY

Any and all relevant averments in Count One are hereby incorporated into Count Two, whereby We the People hereby indict Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions, and other members of the Trump administration, known and unknown for:

1. Donald J. Trump intentionally, maliciously, and with malice aforethought lying under Oath when he swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States;

2. Jeff Sessions lying before the United States Congress about his meeting with officials from the foreign government discussed in Count One.

COUNT THREE: WITNESS INTIMIDATION

Any and all relevant averments in Counts One and Two are hereby incorporated into Count Three, whereby We the People hereby indict Donald J. Trump, and other members of the Trump administration, known and unknown for:

1. Attempting to influence testimony from a potential witness against Trump, former FBI director James Comey, by issuing veiled, malicious threats to use alleged "tapes," to discredit Comey, and/or dissuade him from testifying.

COUNT FOUR: OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Any and all relevant averments in the above Counts are hereby incorporated into Count Four, whereby We the People hereby indict Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Jeff Sessions, and other members of the Trump administration, known and unknown for:

1. Firing James Comey in an effort to impede an ongoing investigation into the collusion discussed in Count One; And/or

2. Intentionally, knowingly, and willfully lying about the circumstances of Comey's firing in order to accomplish such obstruction, by creating, causing to be created, and/or defending a document used as a pretext for Comey's firing.

3. Jeff Sessions, an officer of the court, breaching both his legal and ethical duties by assisting in the creation of said document, after having recused himself from said investigation discussed in Count One.

COUNT FIVE: LYING TO OR ABOUT FEDERAL OFFICIALS

Any and all relevant averments in the above Counts are hereby incorporated into Count Five, whereby We the People indict Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway, and other members of the Trump administration, known or unknown for:

1. Knowingly, intentionally, maliciously, and with malice aforethought creating, or causing to be created, a document that contained pretexts used to fire the director of a federal agency, in this case the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); And/or

2. Fabricating falsehoods about the FBI's positive reception of this document that have been discredited both by the sworn testimony of the FBI's acting director, and by Donald J. Trump's cancellation of a planned visit to FBI headquarters.

COUNT SIX: MALFEASANCE, BREACH OF DUTY, AND CRIMINAL CONVERSION

Any and all relevant averments in the above Counts are hereby incorporated into Count Six, whereby We the People indict Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway, and other members of the Trump administration, known and unknown for:

1. Jeff Sessions, an officer of the court, assuming the office of Attorney General after committing perjury in front of the Congress of the United States; And/or

2. Jeff Sessions assuming this office despite having been declared unfit to impartially adjudicate the law as a Federal Judge-a declaration that makes him equally unfit to enforce the law as Attorney General.

3. Donald J. Trump ordering and/or causing to be created, and Sessions aiding and abetting the creation of, a document, on taxpayer time and at taxpayer expense, with the purpose of personally benefitting Trump by manufacturing pretexts used for the firing of James Comey; And/or

4. Jeff Sessions aiding and abetting the creation of this document, despite statements made as an officer of the court that he would recuse himself from involvement in the investigation Comey was conducting.

5. Kellyanne Conway, an officer of the court, knowingly and unethically disseminating "alterative facts" to mislead the American people, and intentionally, willfully, and knowingly defending the pretexts in the document used to fire James Comey.

6. Trump, Sessions, and Conway intentionally, knowingly, and willfully undermining the integrity and credibility of the American legal system, and the judges and attorneys who serve it, by engaging in the conduct described in Count Six and other counts in this indictment.

WHEREBY, We the People demand immediate Impeachment proceedings be commenced against Donald J. Trump, and that any and all relevant criminal charges be filed against Trump, and all other persons, named or unnamed, responsible for any of the activities described in this Indictment.

We the People further demand that when Trump is impeached, Michael Pence be disqualified from assuming Trump's office, due to Pence's unctuous exploitation of religion for political gain, his proclivity to place loyalty to Trump above the Constitution of the United States and the needs of its people, and by his willful, knowing, and intentional participation in many of the activities described in this Indictment.

The fate of the nation and the freedoms and principles it represents demand nothing less.

David R. Hoffman, Legal Editor of Pravda.Report