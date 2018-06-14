FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks
A 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia sets Russia in good stead in Group A. After a wobbly start, Russia found her feet.
Group A
Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0
Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1
Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4
One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.
Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 15 Egypt v. Uruguay; June 19 Russia v. Egypt; Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia; June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt
Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 15 Morocco v. Iran; Portugal v. Spain; June 20 Portugal v. Morocco; Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal
Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 16 France v. Australia; Peru v. Denmark; June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France
Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 16 Argentina v. Iceland; Croatia v. Nigeria; June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia
Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 17 Costa Rica v. Serbia; Brazil v. Switzerland; June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica
Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rep. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 17 Germany v. Mexico June 18 Sweden v. Rep Korea; June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden
Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium
Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 19 Colombia v. Japan; Poland v. Senegal; June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia
The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)
Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)
Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)
Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)
Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)
Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)
Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)
Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)
Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)
Goals by country Goalscorers
Russia 5 Cheryshev (Russia) 2
Gazinski (Russia) 1
Dzyuba (Russia) 1
Golovin (Russia) 1
The Germans are enraged after an Iraqi refugee raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl. Many accuse Chancellor Angela Merkel and her open doors policy of the crime
We will see whether the Kim-Trump deal will be a new beginning, or whether it will be verse two of the siren's song. Libya was verse one.
Apparently, Europe's confidence in the United States is declining rapidly. As much as 18 tons of gold have left the territory of the USA in 2018