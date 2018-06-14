World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks

FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks

A 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia sets Russia in good stead in Group A. After a wobbly start, Russia found her feet.

Group A

Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0

Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1

Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4

One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.

Group A   Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 15 Egypt v. Uruguay; June 19 Russia v. Egypt; Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia; June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 15 Morocco v. Iran; Portugal v. Spain; June 20 Portugal v. Morocco; Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 16 France v. Australia; Peru v. Denmark; June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 16 Argentina v. Iceland; Croatia v. Nigeria; June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 17 Costa Rica v. Serbia; Brazil v. Switzerland; June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Rep. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 17 Germany v. Mexico June 18 Sweden v. Rep Korea; June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 19 Colombia v. Japan; Poland v. Senegal; June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia

The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)

Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)

Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)

Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)

Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)

Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)

Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)

Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)

Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)

Goals by country                                         Goalscorers

Russia 5                                                         Cheryshev (Russia) 2

                                                                       Gazinski (Russia) 1

                                                                       Dzyuba (Russia) 1

                                                                       Golovin (Russia) 1

 

