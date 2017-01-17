Let's be honest: Trump is right

Those boycotting Donald Trump's presidential inauguration come across as childish spoilsports who are going to exclude themselves from the fun. To date, Donald Trump has made a lot of sense, has shown himself to be a shrewd communicator and has called a spade, a spade. Let us analyze what he has said and where he stands.

NATO is obsolete

NATO is obsolete. It was formed supposedly as a defensive block to protect western Europe against a threat from the Soviet Union which never happened basically because it was never planned. In fact, the Soviet armed forces were essentially defensive, the fruit of having been attacked twice by Germany in a quarter of a century and the last time losing 26 million souls. In fact, NATO's armed forces were and are offensive.

In fact, NATO is a lobby which implements the strategies of and acts as the cutting edge for the Sinister Six Sisters, the BARFFS (Banking, aRms, eneRgy, Finance, Food, PharmaceuticalS lobbies) and is responsible for cavorting with terrorists in Libya and Syria, for carrying out terrorist atricities in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Serbia and Afghanistan, and Yemen by proxy and for creating the conditions for groups like ISIS to appear.

Apart from that, what has NATO done? Has it stopped Islamic State? Has it stopped Al Qaeda? Both of these terrorist organizations grew up under NATO's nose. Did NATO help to develop Libya, the African country with the highest Human Development Index before Obama and his lapdogs destroyed it with terrorists? Today Libya is crawling with ISIS operationals.

So Trump is right. NATO is obsolete. How to waste one point two trillion USD per year, every year. On what? Inventing non-existent threats and when they do not exist, interfering somewhere, like in Ukraine, to stir up a hornet's nest and keep the military occupied. If the exercise is to keep NATO going to create jobs and keep the lobbies happy, then let's be honest about it. It is an anachronism which favors the few and moves enough money to justify its continuation, nothing else. Conclusion: Trump is right.

Merkel made a catastrophic mistake

As I wrote in this column at the time, if one million people come pouring over the borders, many without documernts but armed with the latest generation laptops, mobile phones, tablets and a host of other gadgets, something stinks. When I travel, the first thing I organize to take with me is my documents. Quite what Merkel was thinking, egged on by Obama, defies logic but congratulations, the hype over floods of immigrants precipitated Brexit. Nice one. Trump is right.

The EU favors Germany

Yes, it does. In fact the entire thing favors France and Germany and always has. Germany rules the roost, imposes its own limits on other economies which it does not understand or care to understand and sells its products in Europe after creating the conditions for the other countries to close their factories, beach their fishing fleets, bury their apples, dig up their orchards, scrap their industry and Buy German. France gets away with a few morsels if it keeps its head down and nods obediently and everyone else does as they are told because Germany already pulls the strings of their economies. The EU has done for Germany what Hitler failed to do. Europe is German, Deutschland über Alles! Trump is right.

Agreement with Russia, not confrontation

Donald Trump favors a review of the relations with Russia, and this goes hand-in-hand with the will of the vast majority of citizens in the United States of America, except for the hard-line pro-war activists low on IQ and high on root beer. True, while sanctions last it is an opportunity for Russia to diversify the economy but the bottom line is, imposing sanctions on the one country doing something about terrorism in a meaningful way, attacking and exterminating terrorists while the west cavorts with them, makes little sense when the alternative is to team up to address serious issues. Trump is right.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.