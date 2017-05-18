President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works

AP photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin named terrorism and decades-old regional conflicts among the main threats to global development ("Belt and Road international forum," 14 May 2017). He said: "Altogether, none of the old approaches to conflict resolution should be used to solve modern problems. We need fresh and stereotype-free ideas."

He is correct. A new approach is needed. There is no statistically-validated guarantee that the old approach of fighting violence with violence works.

It certainly has not in the past. Why should it now? History shows that using violence to quell violence ultimately just ratchets up the level of violence.

Lasting peace is attainable, if more world leaders use a field-tested means to prevent terrorism and conflict. This scientific approach is known in military circles as Invincible Defense Technology (IDT).

This fresh idea (with ancient roots) comes from the fields of social sciences and quantum unified field theory -- not from conventional approaches utilizing weaponry, and not from the field of politics

Although militaries are adopting IDT, unfortunately no concrete action has yet been taken by leaders in other troubled, highly stressed areas.

Obviously, current anti-terrorism approaches are not working and may actually inspire even more terrorism. Here is a way to prevent terrorism by deploying a simple, proven, advanced human resource-based military technology, with minimal costs and training needed to implement it.

For most countries, it would cost less than one modern fighter jet.

How does it work and how is it applied?

Military personnel, functioning as a societal coherence-creating unit, practice the non-religious practice of Transcendental Meditation and its advanced practices together in a group twice a day, seven days a week. This specially trained military unit, an "IDT Prevention Wing of the Military" uses IDT to neutralize the buildup of stress in the national collective consciousness that ultimately fuels terrorism, war and crime.

As collective stress and frustration subside, government leaders and citizens alike are more capable of finding orderly and constructive solutions to the issues that have separated them for generations.

Experience with IDT in highly stressed areas of the globe have demonstrated increased economic incentives and growth of prosperity. Individual creativity and entrepreneurship increase as well.

With greater civic calm, citizens' aspirations rise and a more productive and balanced society emerges. Such a society naturally disallows violence as a means for change, or as an expression of discontent.

With this, the ground for terrorism is eliminated. Moreover, this positive change in social trends takes place within a few days or weeks after IDT is introduced. The changes are measurable from such statistics as reduced terrorism, crime rates, accidents, hospital admissions and infant mortality.

The IDT approach has been used during wartime, resulting in reduction of fighting, reduced war deaths and casualties, and improved progress toward resolving the conflict through peaceful means. IDT is totally unlike any other defense technology in that it does not use violence in an attempt to quell violence.

Not only is this a more civilized approach, but also the IDT defense technology supersedes all other known defense technologies (which are based on electronic, chemical, and/or nuclear forces).

Therefore, militaries that deploy it gain the ultimate strategic advantage. And it has the added advantage of being extremely cost-effective, requiring minimal time and training to utilize. If leaders establish Prevention Wings of the Military, they will ease the current high tensions, reverse centuries of mistrust and hatred, and permanently prevent future unrest.

These IDT units will create genuine and lasting reconciliation and friendship where there was once only hatred and conflict.

The powerful IDT human-resource-based defense technology disallows negative trends and prevents enemies from arising.

No enemies, means no terrorism and full security, as well as a normal, happy, productive life for everyone.

Extensive scientific research objectively shows that this approach works.

When large assemblies of civilian IDT experts gathered during the years 1983-1985, terrorism-related casualties decreased 72 per cent, international conflict decreased 32 per cent, and overall violence was reduced in nations without intrusion by other governments.

Recent events show that IDT is desperately needed. There is truly no other solution. Leaders must act now.

