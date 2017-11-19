World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion » Columnists
Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Support racism: Watch the NFL

Opinion » Columnists

One of the risks of being an editorial writer is that life and events are not stagnant:  News reports that appear to be truths one day can turn into lies the next, and vice versa; people who are praised in one breath can be reviled in the next, and vice versa as well.

Support racism: Watch the NFL. 61586.jpeg

By David R. Hoffman

But it is, nevertheless, rewarding when an argument one makes is subsequently supported by other events.  For example, in my article, People of Color: NFL Doesn't Give a Damn About You (Pravda.Ru, October 20, 2017), I concluded with the following line: "In today's NFL, the message is 'Winning isn't everything.  Losing is perfectly acceptable if it keeps people of color in their place.'" 

The Kaepernick effect

This argument was recently confirmed when the Houston Texans bypassed Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who led the national anthem protests in 2016.  The excuse given by Texans coach Bill O'Brien was that Kaepernick "hasn't played football in a while."  Yet, it should also be noted that the Texans' owner, Bob McNair, had previously remarked, regarding the anthem protests, that the NFL should not let "the inmates run the prison."

So, who did the team sign?  Josh Johnson, who, according to Sports Illustrated, "has not thrown a pass" in an NFL game since 2011, nor been on an NFL roster since 2013.

As I argued in my article America's Judases (Pravda.Ru, August 28, 2017), even NFL fans and players who despise Kaepernick and/or the anthem protests should be outraged at the disingenuous machinations of the NFL.  What teams, like the Texans, are basically telling their fans is this: We believe you are so ignorant, you will continue to pay exorbitant prices for NFL tickets and/or products, and support businesses who advertise during NFL games, regardless of what kind of crap we put on the field.  And what they are telling the players, especially those who play defense, is this: We don't give a damn that your risk of injury is maximized by the fact you have to spend more time on the field due to inept quarterback play.

In my Judases article, I also discussed how former NFL player and one-time civil rights activist Jim Brown had condemned the anthem protests as "desecration of the flag."  Now, in one of those "turnabouts" discussed in the opening of this article, recent reports indicate that Brown is "fine" with players kneeling in protest.

Draft dodgers?

I also discussed the ludicrous statement of Ohio Supreme Court "Justice" Bill O'Neill, who denounced the anthem protesters as "draft dodgers," even though none of these players were born when the draft ended in 1973, and despite the fact that one of the biggest draft dodgers of all, Donald Trump (with four college deferments and one for "bone spurs") currently disgraces the White House.

Now O'Neill is under fire for a Facebook post, allegedly created to defend "heterosexual males," where he discusses "approximately 50 very attractive females" that he claims to have had sex with-a posting that appears designed to preemptively diffuse any potential harassment claims that might arise should he decide to run for governor and that, along with his anthem comments, raises serious ethical questions about his ability and impartiality to decide free speech and sexual discrimination cases.

In the Judases article, I also had this response to the specious argument that the NFL cannot be racist because roughly 70% of its players are African-American: "This is just like saying that slavery wasn't racist because 100% of the slaves were African-American."

What makes this 70% argument particularly despicable is it conveniently minimizes, and even ignores, the prevalence of institutional racism in America-the very racism Kaepernick was protesting and the NFL profits from.  Institutional racism can never be measured by citing statistics about those who labor or suffer under it.  It must always be measured by looking at who controls the institutions.  Since almost all the team owners are white, and the only one who isn't, Shahid Khan, supported Trump, these are the racial statistics that must define the NFL.

As of this writing another draft dodger, Trump supporter, and opponent of the anthem protests, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is instigating what some media sources are describing as a "civil war" within the NFL.  Some say he is being motivated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's refusal to demand that players stand during the singing of the national anthem, while others say Jones is angry that Goodell suspended one of his star players.

But, regardless of Jones's motivations, one thing is clear.  This is an opportunity for a new league to arise.  The music industry has created numerous entrepreneurs, many of them African-American, who have the wealth and business acumen to develop a professional football league of their own-a league that could also care about social injustice and treat players with dignity, instead of like "inmates" to be concussed and crippled for the enrichment of reprobates like Jones and McNair.

I will agree that such endeavors have failed in the past.  But that was largely because the NFL propaganda machine had effectively concealed the league's evils, and because the compensation these upstart competitors offered was not enough to lure top-tier players away.

Today, with the exposure of the NFL's racism; the duplicitous lies used to blacklist (or more accurately whitelist) Kaepernick; the lackadaisical enforcement of the so-called concussion "protocol"; the disdain for players' safety, thanks to an overly long preseason and shortened time periods between games (Thursday Night Football anyone?); the willingness of owners to insult fans and players by placing their egos above the quality of their teams; and the fact that the NFL is now a house divided, the opportunity has never been better to provide players and fans with a viable and quality alternative by creating another league.

David R. Hoffman, Legal Editor of Pravda.Ru

Photo: Por Pats1 em Wikipédia em inglês, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3579464

 

Topics NFL
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Support racism: Watch the NFL
Games
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Columnists
Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much?
Readers' top
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Aliens invade US-Russian relationship
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Maria Sharapova will not perform for Russian national team in 2018
Planet Nibiru drives astronomers to a frenzy
Now reading
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO Видео 
Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much?
Columnists
Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much?
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Real life stories
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500 Видео 
The many suspicious suicides surrounding Hillary Rodham Clinton
Americas
The many suspicious suicides surrounding Hillary Rodham Clinton
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un may order his military to blow up a hydrogen bomb in near-earth orbit in the worst extremity

Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Aliens invade US-Russian relationship
Anomalous phenomena
Aliens invade US-Russian relationship
Real life stories
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Other
Maria Sharapova will not perform for Russian national team in 2018
Asia
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un may order his military to blow up a hydrogen bomb in near-earth orbit in the worst extremity

Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Games
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Showbiz
Conchita Wurst to come to Russia for closing ceremony of LGBT festival
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine declares Catholic Christmas day its national day off
Games
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated

Russians watch Olympic Games to support Russian athletes. If no Russian athletes take part in the Games, the audience of the sports event will decease sharply

Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
WADA slams the door to Winter Olympics 2018 in front of Russia's face
Games
WADA slams the door to Winter Olympics 2018 in front of Russia's face
Real life stories
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Mysteries
Planet Nibiru drives astronomers to a frenzy
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Support racism: Watch the NFL Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitriy Sudakov Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Support racism: Watch the NFL
Conchita Wurst to come to Russia for closing ceremony of LGBT festival
The Black Death is back
Ukraine declares Catholic Christmas day its national day off
Ukraine declares Catholic Christmas day its national day off
Aliens invade US-Russian relationship
Aliens invade US-Russian relationship
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Planet Nibiru drives astronomers to a frenzy
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Support racism: Watch the NFL
Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much?
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed