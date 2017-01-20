Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone

Oh dear reader the United States continues to devolve into pure Twilight Zone. The lastest is the recent assassination attempt on the life of Trump insider and loyalist, Roger Stone. Who is Roger Stone? Let's put it this way who gets banned from CNN and MSNBC? Roger Stone. How can you get banned from two major networks?



During the 2016 election cycle, Stone was banned from appearing on CNN and MSNBC after making a series of offensive Twitter posts disparaging other television personalities. Stone specifically referred to a CNN commentator as an "Entitled Diva Bitch" and imagined her "killing herself", and called another CNN personality a "stupid negro" and a "fat negro". Washington Post media writerErik Wemple described Stone's tweets as "nasty" and "bigoted". In February 2016, CNN said that it would no longer invite Stone to appear on its network, and MSNBC followed suit, confirming in April 2016 that Stone had also been banned from that network."



Stone is veteran political operative. He was born in 1952 and has been around politics since the time of Reagan. Wiki is spot on with this description, "The New York Times has described Stone as a "renowned infighter" and a "seasoned practitioner of hard-edged politics". During the 2004 presidential campaign, CBS News described Stone as a "veteran Republican strategist". In 2008,Daily Beast described him as a "self-admitted hit man for the GOP".



Okay, so why was Roger Stone poisoned with Polonium 210? In his own way Stone is a behind the scenes power broker. He has the ear of Donald Trump. He gets things done. Obama and his regime had been dropping leaks that Stone had knowledge and proof that Putin himself was meddling in US politics and ordering hacking. (Can you even believe the Obama/CIA attacks on Russia?) Stone vehemently has denied this and said, in fact, just the opposite. Stone insists he has proof Russia did NOT hack the DNC.



A Congressional investigation is coming up and Stone thinks that was the reason for the attack on his life. 'I believe I was poisoned to stop me from exposing the Russian Hacking LIE b4 the Congressional Investigation,' Stone said on his Twitter account.

Stone said on the Alex Jones Show, "I became extremely ill. This manifested itself in over 14 days of high fever, delirium, night sweats, I had lesions on my chest and my face...

'The general consensus is I was poisoned. I was poisoned with polonium or a substance that has the characteristics of polonium and this made me exceedingly ill..."



When asked on the show who did this to him, his answer was shocking. He said that he did not think it was the Clintons, nor did he think it was the Russians. He said the Russians have no reason to want me silenced. He continued that he thought it was the "Deep State" than wanted him taken out before the congressional hearings.

On the same Alex Jones Show, Stone said, "I come back to the deep state, I come back to our own people. This is about stopping the Trump agenda. I would blow the whistle on this whole Russian narrative that they just won't let go of..."



Remember Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian spy who was murdered in 2006 in England? He was murdered by ingesting Polonium, a rare and highly radioactive chemical that was slipped in his tea. Polonium was suspected in the 2004 death of Palestinia leader Yasser Arafat. It was found on his clothes and personal effects.



The death of Litvinenko was followed by an intense inquiry that determined his death was likely ordered by Russia as Litninenko was allegedly a double agent.



In light of all that has taken place recently with the CIA and their making Russia the straw man of the century, the boogy man in the back yard, it is not out of the question that Litvinenko was in fact killed by a British intelligence false flag attack to make Russia and Vladimir Putin look like nefarious entities of evil.



Why is the United States making fools out of themselves by attacking Russia on a daily basis in such obviously fake news? The answer is two fold. One if they can somehow convince the public that Russia threw the election to Trump by hacking, they undermine Trump's presidency. The CIA and the Deep State fear and hate Trump and to undermine him and make him seem a Russian agent is right up their alley.





The United States spends about sixty percent of its income on the war machine. They have dropped over 44,000 bombs in seven countries in the past two years. They are a warring nation who always needs an enemy to justify their military spending. ISIS was not a good enough enemy, and America was tiring of bombing them, so we needed a new enemy to foment fear in the populace. That would be .... Russia.



Dwight D. Eisenhower warned in his outgoing speech as President of the United States, "This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence -- economic, political, even spiritual -- is felt in every city, every State house, every office of the Federal government.... we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications... In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the militaryindustrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist."



Sadly this has come to pass, the rise of misplaced power and the use of force all over the world to sate the appetite for war, oil and power. May the forces of good protect Mr. Trump and the world from those elite globalist power brokers who feed on war and greed.

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.