Pravda.ru

Opinion » Columnists

Now it really starts: Establishment's smear job on President Trump

22.01.2017
 
Now it really starts: Establishment's smear job on President Trump. 59640.jpeg

Josef Goebbels' name lives on in infamy. Eight decades have passed. Yet the prominent Nazi figure left an indelible font of knowledge in the wake of his death (allegedly by his own hand). Historians still research this man's career in detail, even in the present epoch. Moreover, the former head of Hitler's Propaganda Ministry could teach modern counterparts much about effective communications. The lessons gleaned apply both to the private and state sectors. For example, though a novice to this emerging field, Goebbels proved himself a quick learner. He identified five essential elements to the art of communications: entertainment, education, expression of the prevailing culture, politics and of course, propaganda.

Goebbels however did not specify as to the right 'mix' of those same elements. He was, like others in this new endeavor, still 'experimenting'. In the 1930's, television was the new medium. He considered the small screen a great marvel. Goebbels had an epiphany: the TV set would complement the big screen, maybe even by a factor of thousands. He was certain: through that small portal, the purveyors, the state, could now disseminate their 'message' at warp speed and across the broadest swath of the populace; and they could repeat that same message as often as they liked.

No doubt, the Nazi top brass forged ahead with Goebbels' big stage theatrical productions, which were brought to new life on miniature screens. Profound films basking in glorified imagery, almost without exception preceded the Wehrmacht's on field exploits or blitzkrieg. The state's message resonated everywhere. The party's appeal reached critical mass. The leaders exceeded their own expectations. Much has changed in communications since Goebbels' times. One significant invention provided the catalyst. The advent of the 'smart' phone ushered in a new paradigm; its widespread use altered the dynamic of how we talk and see others. More often than naught, modern messaging contains subtle subterfuge that was not intended by the author. Under the watchful eyes of hackers, government, or individual, the text could then be manipulated to serve whatever ends was desired.

Communications package story

Moreover, the societal impact of this diminutive and innovative handheld device dwarfs that of any other technological breakthrough before it. 'Ancient' TV sets pale in comparison. However, small size and portability play only a small part in this big communications package story. The smart phone also affected Goebbels' five key elements. Four fell victim. Entertainment, the rising platform in information technology literally swept aside the more laudable pursuits like education. Insouciance now dominates the entirety of Western culture. The Establishment cheers.

Anyone, anywhere on the globe can now become an instant star. With programs like YouTube, ordinary Joes stage their own theatrical productions. One individual plays many roles: producer, director, scriptwriter, and actor, YouTube videos had one huge salient feature: even on a modest budget, fiction was just a mouse 'click' away from becoming real news. The small screen device also came with a 'twist'. Truth, by far the most important element for effective communications went askance. The media never checked for factual content. Perhaps, as the Reich Minister espoused earlier, do not let truth bar your way. Did not Goebbels also pontificate the axiom that if repeated often enough, lies were liberalsubstitutes for the truth?

The old Establishment listened to Goebbels' tenet back then. With the election of U.S. President Elect Donald Trump, the latest vintage of vassal stooges in the MSM as well as inside the Washington Beltway, now pay even closer attention. Both groups have to find a way out of this conundrum; they need an opening to get 'back in'. Instead of enjoying 'shock and awe' which they expected from a Clinton landslide victory, in defeat the shadow cabal government is mired in stasis and feeling much angst. The way to get even is to go in deeper; The Establishment is not above wading up to their necks in thick slime; but they always choose others to dig up dirt.

To wit, President Elect Donald Trump's first media conference is a prime example. The President had to endure for well over ten minutes a dirt-bag leftist 'journalist' shouting and railing unfounded accusations against him. Trump rebuffed the 'plant' soundly. His 'Fake News Network' retort shut down and closed out this lying Establishment mouthpiece.

The stakes get higher

The stakes get higher as Inauguration Day approaches closer. The defeated Democratic Party, still a minority in both the House and the Senate, increases its attacks on the victor. Fanatics have resorted to covert tactics that Goebbels would envy. As Establishment hacks, they circulated in Washington and through their bought-and-paid-for media spun around the country the latest meme in their smear campaign against Trump: he is an illegitimate President. It could get worse....

If rumors turn to facts that respective Presidents Trump and Putin will meet shortly after the U.S. Inauguration in Reykjavik Iceland for a planned summit, the new Administration should stay vigilante. The Establishment seeks vengeance. They and their ilk would not stop short of trying anything to drive a wedge and prevent a real thawing in the Cold War's still entrenched positions. Trump's inner circle had better have his back! Dangerous times are afoot.

Montresor

 


Trump’s claims on Russia make US media hysterical







PRAVDA.RU
6795

Popular photos

Business

Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US

Society

Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves

Most popular

Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Is Trump Already Finished?
Is Trump Already Finished?
Let s be honest: Trump is right
Let's be honest: Trump is right
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
Making sense of Obama s Presidency
Making sense of Obama's Presidency
Western media whips up war hysteria
Western media whips up war hysteria

Incidents

Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service