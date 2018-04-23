World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion » Columnists
Author`s name Contributor submission

Horror chambers in Douma

Opinion » Columnists

They were not moderate rebels, those barricaded in Douma. They were jihadists who aimed to eliminate from Syria every minority - no matter whether Muslim or Christian - and to impose a "sharia-dominated emirate". Jaysh al Islam, or the Army of Islam, was the nightmare of the citizens of Damascus. The militia of this group were not so different from the men of the Caliphate or from those of Al Qaida. Yet Zaharan Alloush, the founder of the group, was held in high esteem by those who, at least on paper, are the allies of the West.

Horror chambers in Douma. 62388.jpeg

by Matteo Carnieletto

For years, Army of Islam's missiles rained on the houses of the Syrian capital, causing thousands of victims, especially civilians. Through a system of precise coordinates, the rebels were able to hit the targets and make the most victims. In the eastern Ghouta, moreover, there were several tunnels that allowed jihadists to move in the shadows. Nobody could see them or hit them.

The hate of the Douma jihadists had spilled over the Alawite community, to which also President Bashar al Assad belongs. In 2015, some families belonging to this confession were caged, paraded around the city and finally used as human shields.

Now that the terrorists have left the city, you begin to see the traces of their brutality. Only 200 of the 4,000 prisoners in the hands of the Army of Islam could return home. We do not know what happened to the others. They disappeared into nothingness. Desaparecidos. In recent days, the army of Damascus has also found a mass grave containing 30 bodies. But it is only the tip of the iceberg. What happened to the other 3800 prisoners? Nobody knows.

Syrian journalists also reveal to "The Eyes of War" that 117 corps of people killed in Douma were shot in a hospital in the capital.

In the photos broadcast by the agencies, you can see a cross

[http://www.occhidellaguerra.it/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/LAPRESSE_20180419232227_26216514-1-1601x1080.jpg]

above which people were tied and then tortured. Perhaps they were flogged. Impossible to say it. Among the prisoners in the hands of the Army of Islam, there were also many soldiers. They are likely to have been tortured to get from them some information about government forces.

And then the cages. In the images that come from Douma, they are a constant presence. Some have been bent by bombs, while others are buried to leave only a minimum amount of space for the prisoners.

Those who managed to escape from Douma spoke of a shocking reality: the inhabitants of the city at the gates of Damascus were continually being anguished and forced to work hard. Some families told to Sana [https://sana.sy/en/?p=134759 ], the government press agency, that rebels would have for a long time seized medicine, vaccines and food. Now the situation is slowly returning to normal. But the road is still long.

********************

Original article by Matteo Carnieletto:

http://www.occhidellaguerra.it/douma-torture-ribelli/

Web site "Eyes of War": http://www.occhidellaguerra.it/

Traduzione di Costantino Ceoldo - Pravda freelance

 

Topics Syria terrorist
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Horror chambers in Douma
Former USSR
Armenia's velvet revolution: Sold
Economics
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Readers' top
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Large lake of boiling water found on Mars
Armenia's velvet revolution: Sold
Now reading
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks? Видео 
Armenia's velvet revolution: Sold
Former USSR
Armenia's velvet revolution: Sold
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts Видео 
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Real life stories
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Economics
Where does Russia keep her gold? Видео 
News All >
Large lake of boiling water found on Mars
Poland defends its airspace with the help of Soviet systems made during the 1940s
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
Russia may interrupt regular flights with USA
Russia deprives Pacific Fleet of legendary submarines
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free

Russia is to start supplying S-300 air defence systems to Syria in the near future. The shipments will be conducted free of charge

Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Europe
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Economics
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Technologies and discoveries
Large lake of boiling water found on Mars
Europe
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything

Foreign Ministers of G7 countries intend to release a tough statement about their policies in relation to Russia's foreign politics

G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
Europe
Poland defends its airspace with the help of Soviet systems made during the 1940s
Economics
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free

Russia is to start supplying S-300 air defence systems to Syria in the near future. The shipments will be conducted free of charge

Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Europe
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Europe
Poland defends its airspace with the help of Soviet systems made during the 1940s
Economics
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Contributor submission Horror chambers in Douma Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Armenia's velvet revolution: Sold Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Defending the Social Media with the four-letter word Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Defending the Social Media with the four-letter word
The Trump regime is insane
Armenia's velvet revolution: Sold
Defending the Social Media with the four-letter word
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Where does Russia keep her gold?
Russia to introduce criminal responsibility for those implementing anti-Russian sanctions
Russia to introduce criminal responsibility for those implementing anti-Russian sanctions
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Russia to introduce criminal responsibility for those implementing anti-Russian sanctions
Unexploded Western missiles in Russia's hands: Russian air defenses to get even better
Defending the Social Media with the four-letter word
Unexploded Western missiles in Russia's hands: Russian air defenses to get even better
Defending the Social Media with the four-letter word
Germany begs USA for release
Poland defends its airspace with the help of Soviet systems made during the 1940s
G7 wants to hold Russia responsible for everything
Defending the Social Media with the four-letter word
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed