Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken

War! It's all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia - other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on maintaining its power at any cost. Every player in the US establishmet is in a batshit frenzy to demonize Russia, Putin, and by association Trump.

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

It is hard to overstate the no-holds-barred media assassination of all things Russian. It is beyond the Cold War days, when the same ideological crowd now vilifying Russia were considered "soft on Communism". You hear it all over, including the oft repeated phrase that, "Russia is our biggest enemy." Yes, you heard right: Our. Biggest. Enemy.



Putin is, according to the US mainstream media, the equivalent of the antichrist, the beast, or the head of the oligarchic mafia that is out to rule, and by implication ruin, the world.



And Donald Trump is to be eviscerated and hung on the cross of Russia. This canard is a bone the media will not let go of - this "guilt by association".

Media treats Russia like a disease

Any contact with Russia is treated by our media malefactors like contact with smallpox, or the ebola virus. Legal, or verbal, or ANY association is transformed by media-black-magic into a grave offense against everything American.

Even a conversation between President Trump and President Putin at an international dinner, -- conducted in "broad daylight" in the same banquet room with dozens of heads of state and their spouses in attendance, -- was treated as a sinister conspiracy against the world by MSNBC and CNN.



So, let's get this straight. Russia is our mortal enemy because they are pinko commies? Nah, that's not it. They left communism and became a democracy with a capitalist economy decades ago. Did we rejoice and welcome them into the fold? Like how awesome is that? No, we did not.



So, Russia is anathama and a detestation because they want to dominate Europe and take over the world? Well, let's see. I think that would be ... us -- the United States of America with over seven hundred military bases in over one hundred countries. Russia? Not so much. Less than ten military bases outside of Russia.



So, hmmmm, we hate them and we demonize them because they are godless? Nah, actually that would be us. They are bringing back traditional values and Putin is a professed Christian, going to confession to an Orthodox Russian priest once a week according to more than one source. In the months of May, June, and July millions of Russians stood in lines sometimes a mile long to venerate the relics of 4th century Bishop St. Nicholas on display in a glass case in Moscow in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, rebuilt under President Putin.

And Russia recently outlawed the lascivious website Pornhub, a huge porn aggregate which is alive and well in the USA. Godlessness? Can't be that.

Russia has actually banned GMOs. They want to be friends with the USA. We hate them because ... because ... it's fun to hate Russians? It's fun to have a big, bad enemy??

And, here's the kicker: our Overlords can justify spending insane amounts of money on more nuclear bombs and bigger and better weapons -- if the Media-Military-Industrial Complex crowd can fabricate a scary enough enemy for us to hate, fear - and potentially drop the bombs on (or at least on their allies).



Heck, we've hated the Russians since the late, great Zbigniew Brzezinski started some serious anti-Russian strategems. As Ramin Mazaheri, the chief correspondent in Paris for PressTV, states, "Zbig ended the détente led by Nixon as Carter, not Reagan, restarted good, old-fashioned, American Russophobia: selling the Soviets computers embedded for industrial sabotage; the propaganda effort of the 1980 Olympic Boycott; the US grain embargo to starve the Russian people; the arming of the Taliban's forerunners to destabilize a left-wing government in Afghanistan, which resulted in helping unleash Islamic terrorism on the world, etc."



Get what the New York Times wrote about Zbig: "But his strict adherence to ideas in which virtually every issue circled back to the threat of Soviet domination was remarkable" ... Yes! Think about it, the heroin epidemic, "climate change", the violence in Chicago, terrorism, world hunger, Hillary losing the election, Trump winning the election, it ALL CIRCLES BACK TO ... RUSSIA!

Read on for the very serious reasons why the dominant American ruling class, establishment Republicans, Democrats, CIA/FBI, big media, needs to create a straw man of evil in Putin and a diabolical nation of Russia. This US establishment has no choice but to help take down the dastardly "gangsta regime" of Pretty Boy Putin any way they can, even if it means stooping to the yellow journalism of fake news. Remember the dossier of Trump's non-existent "golden showers"? How about the Washington Post's fake news of "The List" of 100 Russian-front propaganda sites? Trump allowed Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to eavesdrop on his calls in January to Lockheed Martin, never happened. President Trump's father had a pair of racist ads produced in the late 1960s for a potential run for mayor of New York City. Trump's dad never even ran for mayor. And, on it goes. Hey it's nasty business but someone has to put the Rooskies in their place.



Little Marco Rubio is on it! Look what he said last year: "Under my administration, there will be no pleading for meetings with Vladimir Putin. He will be treated as the gangster and thug that he is. And, yes, I stand by that phrasing." Whoa ... big words from the Little Marco, US Senator and 2016 Presidential candidate.



Reuters, August 2, 2016, says even Obama piled on: "So, it is with concern that folks are lining up at the mic to call Russian President Vladimir Putin just that. President Obama called him a "thug," as did presidential hopeful Marco Rubio, who added "gangster" for good measure. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's spokesperson found fault with Putin and his whole nation, even adding an adjective: 'Russia is a global menace led by a devious thug.' "



Now, never you mind, dear reader, that the Russian people love their president. Never mind he was elected in free elections. Here's what the Gallup poll says about Putin's approval rating in Russia: "More than eight in 10 Russians (81 percent) in 2016, Gallup's most recent year of polling in the country, said they approved of the job Putin is doing." . . .

Putin's unfaltering popularity has been remarkable because it appears to be untied to his country's recent economic troubles," the survey reads.

Gallop continued: "Russians' approval of Putin has remained buoyant - even ticking slightly upward - amid plunging oil prices, years of recession and Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine."

No, here's the real deal: The NeoCon / PNAC / Deep State / Shadow Government still running most of the United States of America needs a scapegoat if they are to have any hope of keeping their and Zbigniew Brzeznski's "Grand Chest Board" strategy alive (see further down). And, Russia not only fits the bill, but is also actually standing in their way.

Putin does not bow to globalist demands. He is not in the pocket of Israel. He does not bend over for United States meddling and bombing all over the world. He does not buy "regime change" in the name of "American Exceptionalism". He is a powerful force, and the real and legitimate interests of his country demand he stand in the way. And, therefore, he must be demonized.

The tragedy - so far -- of this developing story is that Donald J. Trump knows all of the above. He campaigned on a platform of reigning in this decades-long, bellicose, neo-con insanity, while simultaneously building up his own country. And he indicated during the campaign he would work for the vision enunciated by George Washington and the Founding Fathers: seek to be friends with all as far as possible, entangling alliances with none.

And yet, somehow, for some not-exactly-clear reason, the new President seems to have forgotten, or been turned aside from, his stated intentions during the campaign.

All the recent presidents seem to "forget" once they are in office. Are they overwhelmed by the "intelligence" from the establishment experts who brief them after election?

Are they compromised? Threatened? Blackmailed (who doesn't have dirt somewhere)? Or, did they simply want to fit in? They undoubtedly suspect that if they make too many waves the "JFK solution" is in the wings.



So back to Russia, let's consider: why Russia? Why not China, or India, or ISIS?



There are various theories, and all, or some of each many be at play:



1. Some in the USA think the reason Putin is demonized is because he defied international oligarch money power, which emerged in Russia in a big way immediately following the fall of the USSR circa 1991. As these vultures were trying to pick the struggling Russian economy clean, Putin threw some of these Oligarchs out of his country, jailed others, and still others fled before they could be next. This is why, above and beyond everything else, it is specifically Putin who is being targeted. This crowd feels "they" can "do business" within Russia once again if Putin is removed. Some of these power brokers were Zionists who hold huge sway in global intrigues.

2. Next, Russia stands in the way of exclusive USA world domination as envisioned in, for instance, Zbigniew Brzezinski's book, "The Grand Chess Board", and in the mission statement of PNAC (the Project for the New American Century). Both the book and PNAC burst on the world in 1997.

The full title and subtitle of this Brzezinski's book is; "The Grand Chess Board: America's Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives". The description at Amazon.com is worth quoting at some length, for it speaks volumes:

"As the twentieth century draws to a close, the United States has emerged as the world's only superpower: no other nation possesses comparable military and economic power or has interests that bestride the globe. Yet the critical question facing America remains unanswered: What should be the nation's global strategy for maintaining its exceptional position in the world? Zbigniew Brzezinski tackles this question head-on in this incisive and pathbreaking book. 'The Grand Chessboard' presents Brzezinski's bold and provocative geostrategic vision for American preeminence in the twenty-first century. Central to his analysis is the exercise of power on the Eurasian landmass, which is home to the greatest part of the globe's population, natural resources, and economic activity. Stretching from Portugal to the Bering Strait, from Lapland to Malaysia, Eurasia is the 'grand chessboard' on which America's supremacy will be ratified and challenged in the years to come. The task facing the United States, he argues, is to manage the conflicts and relationships in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East so that no rival superpower arises . . ."

Clear enough, my friends? And who is the one country and one leader that most stands in the way of this hostile, self-centered vision of Zbig and his upper crust collaborators? Russia.

And, the Ruling Elite which fully supported this "Grand Chess Board" strategy was manifested in PNAC - again, the initials for "The Project for the New American Century". The founders of this group were topmost NeoCon William Kristol (also founder of the "Weekly Standard"), and a relatively obscure author and columnist, Robert Kagan, who is well known in NeoCon Circles, but describes himself as a "liberal interventionist."

Of twenty-five people who signed their name to PNAC's founding statement of principles, ten became prominent members in the administration of U.S. President George W. Bush, including Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, and Paul Wolfowitz. Jeb Bush was also an original signatory.

Barbara Honegger, top research assistant working directly with President Ronald Reagan on a daily basis in the White House from 1981 to 1985, said it this way: "PNAC became the W. Bush Administration."

(Honegger was one of the first establishment figures to "go rogue". She was the author of the well-known book, "October Surprise" published in 1989, and is also the presenter of the relatively new 3 ½ hour slide presentation, "Behind the Smoke Curtain", which can be found on Youtube. By the way, the first 30 minutes of that public slide presentation deals with PNAC influence in the Bush administration and what happened in that regard after the terror attacks of 9-11-2001.)

So successful was PNAC in becoming the Bush Administration and taking over the direction of events after 9-11, that they disbanded in 2006! Now THAT's success!

Let's hear from "The Atlantic":

"On September 12, 2001, Time magazine, in a special issue devoted to the al-Qaeda attacks of the previous day, published a column by one of its most prominent contributors at the time, Lance Morrow. The column was headlined, 'The Case for Rage and Retribution.' The subtitle read: 'What's needed is a unified, unifying, Pearl Harbor sort of purple American fury-a ruthless indignation that doesn't leak away in a week or two.' " (Henry Kissinger also used very similar language in a blogpost on the internet in the days following 9-11.)

Whether, as some say, PNAC-related subversives within the USA perpetrated the 9-11 terror attacks, or just took advantage of them for their stated purposes, the build up to create and sustain that "purple American fury" was underway. And the purpose of the "fury" was to maneuver the American people to accept a growing police state at home, and endless war in the Middle East and nearby regions to implement the near-term goals in the "Grand Chest Board" strategy.

The first step was the invasion of mineral-rich and poppy-rich Afghanistan, on the pretext that Osama Bin Ladin had allegedly used Afghanistan as his base of operations to launch the 9-11 terror attacks.

Next followed the invasion of Iraq in 2003, based on now-proven lies, such as that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, and that he threatened to deliver a mushroom cloud over an American city. Later in the Honegger slide presentation referenced above, she produces the video clip General Wesley Clark at a west coast gathering telling the audience how a friend of his, high up in the Pentagon, pulled Clark into his office in early 2003 and told him that the Bush administration had decided to invade and topple seven countries, including Iraq and Libya. Syria and Iran are the only two countries left for "regime change" in the list Clark detailed. (The same video clip of General Wesley Clark can be found in several places on Youtube.)

But Putin is not happy with being crowded in his own sphere of the world by all these PNAC "dreamers" - any more than the we would be happy about Russia surrounding the United States militarily in Mexico, Canada, and Central America, as well as in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

The ultimate goal of many who founded the United Nations in 1945 was, and still is, to develop only one, all-powerful World Military that would go about the world putting down rebellions against their-hoped for One World Tyranny. George Orwell tried to give us a hint of this in his classic book, "1984", written in 1948.

Since the United Nations never even came close to attaining this type of power, the PNAC-related Ruling Elite finally settled on using the United States military to fill that role - to implement and enforce the Zbig-PNAC vision of an American 21st century, necessarily - eventually -- including the domination of all of Eurasia.

Clearly, Russia and Putin, also armed with nuclear weapons, are an obstacle to long-term US domination of Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, and Eurasia.

3. This item deals with a concept not known to everyone, i.e., Greater Israel. The concept of Greater Israel is that the current Israeli state will expand its borders to include a shocking swath of Mideast territory.

Wikipedia and other websites tell us that "Greater Israel" would comprise territory "from the brook of Egypt to the Euphrates" as found in an Old Testament passage. Christian Zionists such as Pat Robertson and John Hagee believe this promise still stands. Scholars such as Dr. Robert Sungenis argues that the promise was fulfilled and is over.

In any case, "Greater Israel" would encompass all of modern-day Israel, the Palestinian Territories, some of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, as well as parts of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Yemen, most of Turkey, and land now part of Egypt east of the Nile river.

To accomplish this, even if it takes a century, all the powers that could threaten Israeli expansion have to be knocked out, one by one, via regime change, just as Saddam Hussein was knocked out in 2003.

But when it became Syria's turn for purging, Vladimir Putin stepped in and stopped the American government under Obama from toppling Assad.

The first alleged sarin gas chemical attacks blamed on Assad of Syria happened on August 21, 2013. Quizzically, the US claimed that Assad perpetrated these nerve gas attacks shortly after Obama drew his famous "red line in the sand" that the US would attack Assad if he used nerve gas. Why would Assad do the one thing that would invite the formidable US military to attack Syria shortly after the Obama ultimatum was given?

Award winning journalist, Seymour Hersh, researched the 2013 incident at that time and concluded that it was not Assad who gassed his own people, but that the chemical attack was done by US-backed rebels who did it as a false flag (done by one group, blamed on another) to justify the immediate US invasion of Syria for the purpose of toppling Assad and installing a US / Israeli puppet.

By the time the recent, 2016 gas attacks were blamed on Syria a few months ago, former US Congressman and Presidential candidate Ron Paul stated without doubt that these chemical attacks were a false flag against Syria. Dr. Paul was followed within 48 hours by talk show host, Michael Savage (himself Jewish) who stated not only that the gas attacks in Syria were a false flag, but also that Israel was behind it.

A few days later internationally known author Patrick Buchanan stated in one of his columns that it made no sense for Assad to do this to his own people for zero military gain, and that the 2016 gas attacks were very probably a false flag against him. Ann Coulter echoed the same sentiments on the nationally syndicated Sean Hannity radio show - as did US Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) during his appearance on the Tucker Carlson show on FOX cable news. In addition, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) was early out of the gate calling the 2016 chemical attack a false flag operation against Assad and Syria.

The PNAC / NeoCon act is, thankfully, finally wearing thin. This 2016 gas attack in Syria is the first time ever that any, let alone many, opinion molders with a "big microphone" even used the term "false flag" in public, or raised the concept as a possibility with regard to a current event.

Back to 2013: About a week after the gas attacks on August 21st, it seemed certain that Obama was going to attack Syria in retaliation for "crossing the red line". About a week later, one of the local talk show hosts in Cincinnati, Ohio, Brian Thomas of iHeart's (then Clear Channel's) WKRC-AM, stated during his Monday morning radio show that everything looked as if the USA would be attacking Syria within 24 hours. At that moment I agreed with his analysis. But WAIT . . .

That night, one of my friends called me and said to look at the Drudge Report. Drudge was reporting that Putin had stated that Russia would stand with Syria.

Within 48 hours, Obama came out on the White House lawn and told reporters that he would throw it to Congress to decide whether the US should attack Syria, or not.

Then a torrent of invective was released on cable TV and elsewhere by neo-cons such as Bill Kristol of the "Weekly Standard" and Charles Krauthhammer of FOX Cable News. Some of them called Obama the worst President we've ever had due to his decision to bring Congress in on the decision about whether or not to attack Syria. Indeed, the invasion of Syria and a direct attempt to topple Assad was put on hold.

It came out a few days later in the Washington Post and elsewhere that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, had gone to the White House to inform Obama that such an invasion of Syria was not feasible at that time for several reasons.

Nevertheless, it seemed clear to everyone that Mr. Putin's decision to publicly announce that he and Russia would stand with Syria was the decisive development in preventing the attack on Syria by the United States at that time. As this is written, Assad is still in power in Syria, and the plans of the Netanyahu / Likud Party for a Greater Israel, to say nothing of the American Elite's desire for undisputed world dominance, have been greatly hampered for now.

This is a very specific reason why those among the Ruling Elite in the USA who support the strategy of the Grand Chess Board for American hegemony - would see Mr. Putin and Russia as the major factor preventing the implementation of their megalomaniac dreams.

So, reasons in play listed above in this article as to why the dominant power blocs in the USA are trying to demonize Putin and Russia - the answer just may be "All of the Above".

So how does President Trump figure into the demonization of Russia and Putin?

This entire Shadow Government band of operatives are like spoiled children who have always gotten their way their entire lives. They are beside themselves and you see their tantrums playing out every day in the MSM. Such as MSNBC and CNN are calling for Trump's impeachment (over crimes and evidence yet to be found) almost 24 hours a day.

It doesn't matter whether they have presented themselves to the still gullible public as conservatives or liberals, as Republican or Democrats. These labels, for the really powerful in-crowd, are mere masks to hide who they really are. First and foremost, they are agents-of-influence for the "The Grand Chess Board" strategy, the PNAC agenda, the top of Netanyahu-style Zionism, the top Secret Society members surrounding the Clintons and the Bushes. (W. Bush called Bill Clinton "a brother from another mother" the other day at a joint appearance; right on, George! Tell us more.)

From Schumer to Ryan to McConnell to Pelosi to Zuckerman to Zuckerberg - they are part of, or driven by, a Club that the everyday man on the street does not even dream exists. But it does. And the PNAC crowd becoming the W. Bush administration is one of the greatest publicly demonstrable developments ever which proves such an elite coalition exists.



Trump is a wild card. He cannot be controlled and reigned in like Obama. He has called them out. He has outed their fake news. He has made decisions they despise. If they can hang him on the cross of Russia they can kill two birds with one stone.

Despite major indications to the contrary, I'm still hopeful that Trump will return fully to the agenda he campaigned on. And that Trump and Putin can and will overcome the warmongers and contrived-tension-creators. As someone I know told me, "He's playing poker with them. That's why his name is Trump."

It is insanity for the people of Russia and the people of the USA to be enemies. There is every reason for Trump and Putin to cooperate as far as possible in trying to create a better world. In this age of technological progress, in this age of plenty, there is no reason that some have to rise only at the expense of others. As President John F. Kennedy said, "A rising tide lifts all boats." Every nation, every class, every race can go "upwards and onward" if we will just treat other by the Golden Rule - both everyday people and the leaders of nation.

This would be a terrible, maybe fatal blow to the anti-American Deep State / PNAC apparatchiks who run so much of the USA and who want to treat the rest of mankind as 2nd class citizens - but it would turn out to the betterment of rest of mankind.

President Trump, President Putin - it's your move . . .

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.

The PNAC / NeoCon act is, thankfully, finally wearing thin. This 2016 gas attack in Syria is the first time ever that any, let alone many, opinion molders with a "big microphone" even used the term "false flag" in public, or raised the concept as a possibility with regard to a current event.

Back to 2013: About a week after the gas attacks on August 21st, it seemed certain that Obama was going to attack Syria in retaliation for "crossing the red line". About a week later, one of the local talk show hosts in Cincinnati, Ohio, Brian Thomas of iHeart's (then Clear Channel's) WKRC-AM, stated during his Monday morning radio show that everything looked as if the USA would be attacking Syria within 24 hours. At that moment I agreed with his analysis. But WAIT . . .

That night, one of my friends called me and said to look at the Drudge Report. Drudge was reporting that Putin had stated that Russia would stand with Syria.

Within 48 hours, Obama came out on the White House lawn and told reporters that he would throw it to Congress to decide whether the US should attack Syria, or not.

Then a torrent of invective was released on cable TV and elsewhere by neo-cons such as Bill Kristol of the "Weekly Standard" and Charles Krauthhammer of FOX Cable News. Some of them called Obama the worst President we've ever had due to his decision to bring Congress in on the decision about whether or not to attack Syria. Indeed, the invasion of Syria and a direct attempt to topple Assad was put on hold.

It came out a few days later in the Washington Post and elsewhere that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, had gone to the White House to inform Obama that such an invasion of Syria was not feasible at that time for several reasons.

Nevertheless, it seemed clear to everyone that Mr. Putin's decision to publicly announce that he and Russia would stand with Syria was the decisive development in preventing the attack on Syria by the United States at that time. As this is written, Assad is still in power in Syria, and the plans of the Netanyahu / Likud Party for a Greater Israel, to say nothing of the American Elite's desire for undisputed world dominance, have been greatly hampered for now.

This is a very specific reason why those among the Ruling Elite in the USA who support the strategy of the Grand Chess Board for American hegemony - would see Mr. Putin and Russia as the major factor preventing the implementation of their megalomaniac dreams.

So, reasons in play listed above in this article as to why the dominant power blocs in the USA are trying to demonize Putin and Russia - the answer just may be "All of the Above".

So how does President Trump figure into the demonization of Russia and Putin?

This entire Shadow Government band of operatives are like spoiled children who have always gotten their way their entire lives. They are beside themselves and you see their tantrums playing out every day in the MSM. Such as MSNBC and CNN are calling for Trump's impeachment (over crimes and evidence yet to be found) almost 24 hours a day.

It doesn't matter whether they have presented themselves to the still gullible public as conservatives or liberals, as Republican or Democrats. These labels, for the really powerful in-crowd, are mere masks to hide who they really are. First and foremost, they are agents-of-influence for the "The Grand Chess Board" strategy, the PNAC agenda, the top of Netanyahu-style Zionism, the top Secret Society members surrounding the Clintons and the Bushes. (W. Bush called Bill Clinton "a brother from another mother" the other day at a joint appearance; right on, George! Tell us more.)

From Schumer to Ryan to McConnell to Pelosi to Zuckerman to Zuckerberg - they are part of, or driven by, a Club that the everyday man on the street does not even dream exists. But it does. And the PNAC crowd becoming the W. Bush administration is one of the greatest publicly demonstrable developments ever which proves such an elite coalition exists.



Trump is a wild card. He cannot be controlled and reigned in like Obama. He has called them out. He has outed their fake news. He has made decisions they despise. If they can hang him on the cross of Russia they can kill two birds with one stone.

Despite major indications to the contrary, I'm still hopeful that Trump will return fully to the agenda he campaigned on. And that Trump and Putin can and will overcome the warmongers and contrived-tension-creators. As someone I know told me, "He's playing poker with them. That's why his name is Trump."

It is insanity for the people of Russia and the people of the USA to be enemies. There is every reason for Trump and Putin to cooperate as far as possible in trying to create a better world. In this age of technological progress, in this age of plenty, there is no reason that some have to rise only at the expense of others. As President John F. Kennedy said, "A rising tide lifts all boats." Every nation, every class, every race can go "upwards and onward" if we will just treat other by the Golden Rule - both everyday people and the leaders of nation.

This would be a terrible, maybe fatal blow to the anti-American Deep State / PNAC apparatchiks who run so much of the USA and who want to treat the rest of mankind as 2nd class citizens - but it would turn out to the betterment of rest of mankind.

President Trump, President Putin - it's your move . . .

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.