Desperate Trump and the White House: Losing the plot

It is crystal clear by now that the Trump Presidency is set to be a miserable and embarrassing failure and that those optimistic in January that a new era had begun were as wrong as those who heralded Obama as a new beginning. Washington stinks. The US is an international terrorist and pariah state. The US is in breach of international law.

Let us not pussy-foot around. The United States of America is doing what exactly in Syria? It has special forces on the ground and is playing a double game, supposedly involved to fight against Islamic State but at the same time preparing the ground for an overthrow of President Assad, backing terrorists it calls "moderate opposition" and supporting Kurdish forces in the north which although welcome for the Kurds can open a Pandora's box later on, something at which the USA is an expert.

Syrians want Assad, not Trump

So for a start it is the people of Syria who decide who their president is, not the White House, and in the last election President Assad was voted in fairly and democratically by the majority of Syrians. Secondly, under whose permission are US special forces operating in Syria? Were they invited by the Syrian Government?

The answer is no, they were not. This is therefore a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter which prohibits categorically "the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state....". Force may be used when the host nation gives its consent (not the case), when the Security Council authorizes force under the terms of Chapter VII to maintain peace (not the case) or under Article LI (self-defense (not the case).

USA in breach of international law

At a stretch, the USA could argue that the Syrian government forces are unable to fight Islamic State but that would imply Washington accusing Moscow of being incompetent, when Russia has done more against Islamic State in a few months than Washington did during several years. So this argument is nonsense.

And there is no argument to justify the murderous terrorist attack launched by Trump on Shayrat Syrian airbase in April, nor the murder of militia in Eastern Syria, except for the fact that US special forces were under threat of attack while helping other terrorist groups in the second case and the first was based upon another barefaced American lie. The conclusion we can reach is that the United States of America's presence in Syria is illegal, any strikes constitute acts of terrorism which in turn means that the USA is a pariah state, an international terrorist state and given the illegality of its acts, the result is that its Administration are common criminals, terrorists and murderers, from the President downwards.

The USA is as welcome in Syria as a pedophile janitor in a grade school and if its special forces come home in body bags with their throats slit, their balls shoved down their throats and their cocks thrust up their backsides, nobody can complain. You live by the sword, you die by the sword. You commit illegal acts of murder and terrorism in sovereign nations, you face the consequences. And so if Washington is trying to send messages to Russia and Iran by insinuations that Syria is planning another chemical attack and that there will be serious consequences, let us spell it out loud and clear.

Syria does not carry out chemical attacks because it does not have chemical weapons. This has been made clear time and time again. So to accuse Syria of planning "another" attack is a lie since such attacks are perpetrated by Western backed terrorists or are the result of bombing facilities where these terrorists store their chemical weapons to use and then blame the Syrian Government, which is saving lives, not shooting at ambulances.

Secondly, where is the evidence that Syria is planning a chemical attack? Do Trump and that idiot who believes that dinosaurs and humans co-existed six thousand years ago think that a country announces to all and sundry "Hey guys! We're gonna carry out a chemical weapons attack!" Or is Washington saying that a "potential" attack might potentially be planned? It's the same as saying that the Albanian mafia potentially have a potential plan to potentially kidnap Trump and decapitate him... potentially.

Is Washington stupid, or what?

It was not Syria that carried out a twin atomic terrorist attack against Japan after Japan had offered the same peace deal as it signed after Nagasaki, it was not Syria that strafed kids with napalm in Vietnam, it was not Syria that invaded Iraq illegally and used military hardward to destroy civilian structures and then dole out billionaire rebuilding contracts without tender, it was not Syria that bombed Libya's water supply and electricity grid "to break their backs", it was not the Syrian Government that funded, aided and armed terrorist groups which have carried out the most shocking acts of barbarism inside Syria.

The Syrian Government and its soldiers and airmen and policemen and ambulance service are fighting against an international scourge aided by Washington and let Trump in his shitfaced, pig-headed arrogance remember what his darlings have done.

This is a message written by a Syrian activist to Donald Trump:

"Allegedly, YOU funded and aided and backed forces which have ripped the hearts out of soldiers and eaten them; (Is that how you respect the military?) YOU have aided forces which have murdered policemen; (Is that the respect you show to law enforcement officers?) YOU have aided forces which have shot at ambulance drivers, that have murdered teachers, and have raped nuns; (Do you think that's funny?) Forces which YOU supported have raped little girls before and after they were decapitated after being forced to watch their parents being tortured to death, they have impaled little boys on stakes and sliced the breasts off women in the street".

Thank you Donald Trump, sterling job. So THAT is YOUR legacy in Syria, you and your arrogant, conceited, holier than thou, top-down, elitist bunch of po-faced criminals, murderers and terrorists who conduct your policy. You have no legitimacy whatsoever in Syria and you know it. So if you want to go and warn someone, go warn the sluts in your administration mouthing off about Russia, then grow up, get a proper haircut and mind your own business. You were elected by the people of the USA not by anyone else. You were elected to sort out America's problems, not to murder people abroad and overthrow governments.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.