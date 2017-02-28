Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump

The Deep State is trying to politically assassinate the President of the United States, and it is a war for the very soul of the nation.

There is a deadly battle going on now in the USA. It is one man, President Donald J. Trump, against the Deep State. The Deep State constitutes a shadow government. It is the cabal of globalists and Wall Street bankers that have increasingly gained power in the actual government in the USA over the last few decades. It is the dark side of both the CIA and military intelligence and is comprised of their army of spies, nefarious spooks, and sometimes enforcers.



Larry Chin writes in Global Research:



"What is obvious and beyond question is that President Trump is at war with the Deep State in all of its forms, including significant factions of the American intelligence and law enforcement community, the mainstream media (largely controlled by the CIA), and virtually the entire political establishment. Trump is clearly viewed as an existential threat to their criminal enterprise. This apparatus, on every level, is engaged in a coup d'etat."



Glenn Greenwald stated on Democracy Today, "...(the CIA).. are essentially designed to disseminate disinformation and deceit and propaganda, and have a long history of doing not only that, but also have a long history of the world's worst war crimes, atrocities and death squads." (These are not idle charges; the CIA's sordid history is not a secret, and I will detail it in an upcoming column, perhaps my next.)

Actively disseminating propaganda is the other side of news suppression. The Collier brothers, authors of the 1992 book, "Votescam: The Stealing of America", insisted that a section of the CIA busies itself with monitoring big media outlets, including local TV stations and local big daily newspapers, and calling to object if any story is carried which the CIA considers an area of "improper inquiry."

This CIA-Deep State Hit-Squad is targeting Trump with massive lies and leaks on the one hand, and (some fear) withholding vital information from him on the other hand.

Do you remember, dear reader, when I wrote about the insane "dossier" on Trump that was leaked by intelligence agencies? It said Trump was in Russia and dallying with prostitutes peeing on a hotel bed which Obama had slept on? That is how sick and twisted the intelligence FBI/CIA have become and how low they will sink. This "dossier" was a proven fake but was leaked to CNN to give them an excuse to publish it with relish in an attempt to destroy the reputation of Trump, days before his inauguration.



CNN, The New York Times, Washington Post, Politico and the BBC were not invited to a private briefing last week after the President gave a speech at a large annual conservative conference. You can imagine the howling emanating from the MSM. But this exclusion happened after they had proven themselves to be the enemy. They are trying to take this President down, even though he has only been in office for barely a month.

Trump is smart

Trump is smart to call out these big media outlets for trying to assassinate his reputation with fake news. It used to be called "yellow journalism". Now it is the norm with CNN, the New York Times and the other establishment media.



Do you remember when the Washington Post wrote about a list of 200 news outlets in America that were "Russian propaganda agents". The list was published so that people would flock to the the main stream media and be warned (and trained) to stay away from anything that was pro-Trumpish, anti-war or anti-globalist. And the Washington Post shortly thereafter distanced itself from this fake list.



If you are not in the United States, trust me when I say: it is all out war - war that has bled into the populace with everyone taking a side.

Trump is despised by the left in a way that has become a pathological obsession of hate. They have become a hate group which deserves to be included by those organizations which keep such lists.

Nothing Trump can do or say is immune from being twisted and contorted into something vile or inane by these malefactors.



Bryan Dean Wright, an ex CIA agent told Fox News:



"However, some of America's spies are deciding that that's not enough. For reasons of misguided righteousness or partisan hatred, they've taken it upon themselves to be judge, jury, and executioner. They have prosecuted their case in the court of public opinion, with like-minded media outlets such as CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post serving as court stenographers. Elected by no one, responsible only to each other, these spies have determined that Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors. Days ago, they delivered their verdict. According to one intelligence official, the President can 'die in jail'."

Die in jail? That bad?

Consider what they just did to General Michael Flynn, Trump's recently dismissed National Security Advisor.



The Deep State, in the process of desperately trying to paint an absurd picture that Trump and his administration are agents of Putin and therefore traitors to the USA, saw an opening to distort Flynn's legal conversations with a Russian official - which happened after Trump's election, but before he took office. Their strategy was to create an impression that some kind of crime, perhaps even treason, took place.

According to Bloomberg's Eli Lake, the Flynn episode was a "political assassination", in which Trump "caved to his bureaucratic and political opposition". And it does appear that the firing of Flynn took the steam out of the calls for a congressional investigation which were fueled by a desire to topple Flynn and begin to build the case that Trump was somehow a covert Russian agent who deserved to be impeached.

But the Old Guard was determined to get rid of Flynn no matter what. Why?

Flynn, one of the key architects of Trump's foreign policy, didn't want to needlessly heighten tensions with Russia, or lay the groundwork for going to war, as so many of America's despicable NeoCons are pushing for.

Flynn wanted to normalize relations with Russia, as does Trump - who said in his recent rally in Florida that good relations with Russia would be a good thing, not a bad thing. To the CIA and the Deep State this is a policy to be subverted and surpressed. They need to keep Russia the a fierce enemy, and a perpetual threat to America, so they can fund their war machine and manipulate the American people with fear.

Flynn also outed the intelligence community for being bloated and said that it needed to be revamped. He was also seeking to subordinate the Joint Chiefs and the CIA to the President via the National Security Council. He wanted the ultimate authority to rest, in practice, not with an unelected group of spies and entrenched bureaucrats, but rather with the elected President of the United States.

In other words, he did not think the spies and treasonous Deep State operatives should be running the country.

In this sense, General Flynn was doing a John Fitzgerald Kennedy thing. Kennedy had many reasons to dislike the CIA. One was its having misled him on the probable success of the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, especially when CIA brass pulled air support from the Cuban freedom fighters at the last minute, ensuring their defeat.

Kennedy went on national TV and took responsibility for the fiasco, but then immediately fired the director of the CIA, Allen Dulles. The NYT quoted Kennedy after the Bay of Pigs debacle saying that he wanted "to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds." Let the record show that such an action and such a statement has not been repeated by a US President since. JFK paid for this with his life.

Yes, General Michael Flynn was headed in the same direction regarding the out-of-control CIA.

Cliff Kinkaid from Accuracy in Media: "The real explanation for the assault, as we have explained in several columns, is that Flynn, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and a retired Lieutenant General, doesn't trust the CIA. And the CIA clearly doesn't trust him."



In a brazen display of what can only be called Police State tactics, Flynn was taken down by nine illegal leaks from the Deep State to its media puppets alerting them about three calls with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. The establishment media was in a feeding frenzy to pump this out to the public.

Cliff Kinkaid, again, at Accuracy in Media observed at the time: "At the heart of the story are secret surveillance intercepts of conversations whose disclosure is itself a violation of the law. In fact, these illegal disclosures to the press are far more serious than anything Flynn is accused of doing. But don't think the media are going to investigate themselves for these illegalities. If they bring down Flynn, they will have wounded Trump. The sharks will smell blood in the water."

Profoundly, Julian Assange of WikiLeaks states, "an amazing battle for dominance is playing out between the elected US government and the intelligence community that considers itself to be the "permanent government". The Flynn ouster was the result of a "destabilization campaign by US spies, Democrats, and press".



Internet essayist Louis Stuart writes, "Michael Flynn's recent ouster as National Security Adviser was the first battle in what's shaping up to be a war for the future of America's soul. Unfortunately, Flynn's ouster was a major victory for the darkest, deepest shadows of the swamp. Now it looks as if we're seeing a struggle of the colossi the likes of which we haven't seen perhaps since Theodore Roosevelt took on the monopolies and trusts.

The stakes are likewise colossal. ....will the United States of America function as intended: a constitutional republic accountable to the people, or will the country succumb to the rule of an unelected, unaccountable bureaucracy led by the 'intelligence community,' reporting largely to entrenched oligarchs."

Robert Steele is even more extreme in his assessment of the CIA. He was an agent in the CIA for over a decade: "First, the USA is the greatest purveyor of violence on the planet. I am most distressed about this... We need to close the 1,000 overseas bases whose real function is to facilitate the smuggling of drugs, cash, gold, guns, and small children for the elite, by CIA using conscripted military aircraft, and we need to bring our Army home." Pretty brutal, and in part patently true, which is not to say that the rest is necessarily false.

Speaking of "smuggling . . . small children for the elite", by the way, General Flynn and his son were prominent public figures speaking out about the Pizzagate pedophile scandal and what possible relation it might have to Hillary Clinton. (To add insult to injury as far as the Big Media was concerned, Flynn was seen chanting "Lock her up" with the crowd at one of the Trump rallies.

On the Monday after Pizzagate went viral via the internet based partly on some of the John Podesta emails released by Wikileaks, Joe Scarborugh of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show was near apoplectic demanding that General Flynn apologize for spreading what Scarborough called "fake news" about Pizzagate.

Scarborough gave every appearance that he had been ordered by his paymasters to go out and throw an on-camera temper tantrum against Flynn. Ten minutes after Scarborough's outburst, MSNBC played the part of Press Agent for one of the prime suspects in the Pizzagate pedophile affair, one James Alefantis, owner of the more than disturbing Comet Ping Pong Pizza chain (4 restaurants) found only in Washington D.C.

As I covered in my recent column on Pizzagate, Alefantis had quizzically been named by GQ Magazine as the 49th most powerful person in the USA Capital. Dear Reader, how is it possible a pizza joint owner is the 49th most powerful man in the USA unless he perhaps has black mail information on the pedo political class, and can provide them with children.

And, as reported in the Telegraph, and many other places, one of Hillary Clinton's top assistants when she was Secretary of State, as well as the stand-in for Trump when Hillary was prepping for the Presidential debates, one Phillipe Reines, gloatingly tweeted right after Flynn was toppled: "Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around." And Hillary Clinton then tweeted favorably about Reines' tweet.

This was on obvious warning that Hillary had retweeted. One, she again framed Pizzagate as fake news, and second, the threat, "What goes around COMETS around." Comet was the the name of the Pizza place that the alleged ringleader pizza owner Jame Alefantis, 49th most powerful man in Washington DC (this is just so astounding), owned. "What goes around COMETS around" Watch your step when it comes to Pizzagate or you too will be taken down. A brazen threat by Hillary Clinton. Draw your own conclusions . . .

In any case, ten minutes after Joe Scarborough's uncalled for tirade against General Flynn, MSNBC let Alefantis read a press statement about how innocent he was regarding Pizzagate, and how he was the victim of "fake news", without a single question, and with absolutely zero investigation into anything regarding the matter. In this behavior, the rest of the major media fell into lockstep with MSNBC, or, better said, with the wirepullers who tell the news divisions at all five Big TV Networks what to do. This is a free press?

Again, despite the fact Flynn had broken no laws he was fired. The Deep State had it's first political assassination. He had broken two taboos, do not call out Pizzagate, and do not mess with the CIA. He is lucky his assassination was political and not physical.

Until Donald Trump was elected, the oligarchs and the globalist cabal, had a 24 year run directing the USA with their puppet presidents, Clinton, Bush and Obama. They controlled both parties with the same agenda of endless neo con wars, as well as the initial moves towards an unprecedented concentration of Deep State power in the USA. They have manifested the military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned about in his Farewell Speech to the Nation on January 17, 1961:

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes



The monster that he warned about has taken over the country dominating both parties until Trump became president and rocked the world.



It should be self evident why Trump must be taken out. He does not bow to them like Hillary, Bush and his son, Obama, and Clinton.

Let's hear from Glenn Greewald again, "One of the main priorities of the CIA for the last five years has been a proxy war in Syria, designed to achieve regime change with the Assad regime. Hillary Clinton was not only for that, she was critical of Obama for not allowing it to go further, and wanted to impose a no-fly zone in Syria and confront the Russians. Donald Trump took exactly the opposite view. He said we shouldn't care who rules Syria; we should allow the Russians, and even help the Russians, kill ISIS and al-Qaeda and other people in Syria. So, Trump's agenda that he ran on was completely antithetical to what the CIA wanted. Clinton's was exactly what the CIA wanted, and so they were behind her. And so, they've been trying to undermine Trump for many months throughout the election. And now that he won, they are not just undermining him with leaks, but actively subverting him. There's claims that they're withholding information from him, on the grounds that they don't think he should have it and can be trusted with it. They are empowering themselves to enact policy."

And what are we to make of the comments of Chuck Schumer, Senator from New York and the Democratic minority leader of the Senate? Schumer said this about messing with the CIA, "Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you." And, get back at Flynn they did. Am I being paranoid to wonder if Schumer's comment is meant to be taken as a direct threat aimed at Trump, in more ways than one?

I will leave aside for now the Deep-State blood-lust for war with Russia. That will be covered in one of my upcoming articles, coming soon.

Suffice it to say, the Deep State is hell-bent on fomenting hatred of Russia. They everywhere talk about Russia in terms of "our greatest enemy". The demonizing of Russia is pervasive. Senator John McCain is an insider in the deep state. A bitter old man and a provocateur of machinations against Trump. He was the one who gave the fake dossier on Trump and the Russian prostitutes to the FBI.



He is also implicated in the Flynn leaks, and last weekend secretly flew to Syria to flex his Deep-State muscles (or lack thereof). His assessment of friendlier relations with Russia? He has mocked any attempt at rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging the new Trump administration to stand "on the side of those fighting tyranny and not with "a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny." His Cold War mongering is legion. It was also McCain who took many by surprise by, in effect, stating that Trump was threatening the "New World Order" which began in 1945. Do you want to tell us more about that, Senator McCain?



God forbid we should attempt to forestall WW III. God forbid we should have any kind of relationship with what the NeoCons are still treating as "the Red Enemy", as if we are still in the era of Stalin. A Cold War is good for the Deep State and a real one is even better.



The battle wages. The stakes are the highest: a country run by the military-industrial-elitist-globalist cabal, or a republic based on Constitutional checks and balances -- together with the will of the people.



Stay tuned....

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.