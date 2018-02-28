Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us

By Paul Craig Roberts

We continue to hear from a variety of uninformed or corrupt people that there is "clear evidence" that Russia interfered in the US presidential election. We hear it from the Atlantic Council, a mouthpiece for the military/security complex.

We hear it from a nutcase in the British Labour Party.

We hear it from Washington Post presstitutes and, of course, from all the others professional liars at the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and the rest of the brothel.

We hear it from Internet columnists.

We hear it from Newt Gingrich on Fox News and from politicians in both parties.

We hear it from Bloomberg news from the presstitutes Henry Meyer and Kevin Cirilli.

The truth of the hoax indictment is available, but it is not reported by the presstitutes. This website has reported the facts about the indictment as has Moon of Alabama and David Stockman. Even Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his press conference announcing Muller's indictment of 13 Russians told us part of the truth when he said at the 5 minute, 22 second mark that "there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election." Rosenstein goes on to say that the suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a trial, which, of course, will not take place as the indicted charges are make-believe and the US has no jurisdiction over the indicted Russians.

Is this the way the presstitutes and politicians are reporting it?

Of course not. Mueller's comic indictment is being treated as proof that the Russian government interfered in the election. In other words, the presstitutes and politicians are purposely deceiving the public at home and abroad. The corrupt Amerian media and political system misrepresent Mueller's unproven accusation as proof of guilt.

Note that Rosenstein waited until the end of his press conference to tell us that Mueller's indictment is not supportive of the Russiagate allegation of a Trump/Putin conspiracy that stole the election from Hillary. Note also that Rosenstein does not tell us that what Mueller has indicted is a private Russian internet marketing bait-click scheme whose purpose was to make money, not influence the US presidential election. See, for example, this and this and this.

The presstitutes have not explained the charges that comprise the indictments of the 13 Russians. It is important to understand what these charges are. As Mueller's charges themselves make perfectly clear, the indictment has nothing to do with stealing an election. The Russians are charged with committing violations of visa laws by disguising the true reason for their trip to the US. They are charged with fraudulent use of telephone calling cards, email accounts and bank accounts, apparently by using false names and stolen identities. In other words, the crimes, even if they were committed, do not relate to the Russiagate allegations of a Trump/Putin conspiracy to steal the presidential election.

As I read the indictment, these illegalities are alleged to constitute a conspiracy to defraud the United States by interfering in the election. However, according to the indictment, the conspiracy to defraud began in 2014 before it was known Trump would be a presidential candidate. So who was the unknown candidate at the time who was to benefit from the interference? Why would Russians interfere in an election when they do not know who the candidates will be? Apparently, both Mueller and the American presstitute media are too stupid to see the relevance of this question.

Why hasn't the media explained any of this and asked how it amounts to a Putin/Trump conspiracy to steal the election? What is wrong with the American people that they cannot see this by themselves. Why do they need it explained to them? Is it because they are too lazy to care enough to know the truth?

David Stockman, a former member of the House of Representatives and a former director of the Office of Management and Budget, accurately describes Muller's indictment as a "comic book indictment" and "a great big nothingburger."

Stockman points out some of the facts that Mueller, Rosenstein, Fox News, CNN, NY Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, BBC, etc., have failed to tell us:

"The nefarious 'troll farm' in St. Petersburg that comprises nearly the totality of Mueller's case is not a Russian intelligence agency operation at all."

"Nowhere in the entire 37 pages is there even a clause linking Prigozhin's Hobby Farm to the SVR (foreign intelligence service), the FSB (counter-intelligence and anti-terrorism), the GRU (military intelligence service), any other agency of the Russian State----or even some purported Kremlin back channel to Putin."

The question is: Why is the entirety of the print and TV media, a huge chunk of the Internet and social media, a majority of Congress, the entirety of the military/security complex and even a Disney movie, "His Double Life," determined to elevate "the Russian threat"? The Disney movie concludes with these words across the screen: Russian agents "are your neighbors. Your co-workers. Your friends. Your husbands." The "Russian agents" are not only under your bed, but also in bed with you! (Notice that the Russian agents are men, not women, thus in keeping with Identity Politics.)

We know that the military/security complex owns the media. Apparently the complex owns Hollywood as well.

Keep in mind how rare truth is told and how unlikely you are to hear and read the truth.

The concentration during the Clinton regime of the diverse and partly independent media into the hands of six mega-corporations created the ability to control the explanations the public is given. Now the ruling oligarchy is moving to bring the Internet under control as well.

Richie Allen, the host of the most popular independent radio show in Europe, found his Google/YouTube channel deleted yesterday. 1,400 videos of interviews with former CIA officers, bankers, journalists, scientists, including yours truly, simply disappeared. These were largely videos providing counter-narratives to the official explanations. YouTube has a policy that allows deletion of videos that offend people who have been brainwashed and find it painful to have their beliefs challenged. In other words, anything that does not adhere to the official explanations is considering bullying and harassment to the brainwashed masses who are no longer to be permitted the choice between the blue pill and the red pill.

Google/YouTube censorship is hitting other sites also.

The decision to control all explanations fed to Americans was made years ago. Clearly, the concentration of 90% of the US print, TV, and radio media in the hands of six mega-companies during the Clinton regime was a major step forward. Other concentrations, such as Google/YouTube, have followed. All of these concentrations are illegal under the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, but the act is no longer enforced, because according to the neoliberal junk economists, "markets are self-regulating."

In the absence of a diverse and independent media, there is no such thing as democracy and government accountable to the people. By controlling explanations, the ruling oligarchs can use government for whatever best serves them. The people are the losers.

The Trump presidency is the perfect timing for the oligarchs to take over control of all information. The liberal/progressive/left hate Trump so much that they are willing to ignore the proven fact that Russiagate was a FBI/Obama/Hillary conspiracy against Trump in order to use the false accusation as a weapon against Trump. Gun control advocates and Identity Politics are willing to turn a blind eye to the unanswered questions about school shootings and terrorist bombings in order to get more gun control and police power to suppress "white supremacists." Partisan in their approach, they do not consider that the same power will be used against them.

As far as I can tell, the vast majority of young Americans have no idea what is at stake. Most will never realize that their reality consists of controlled explanations. They will never know the truth about anything.

Paul Craig Roberts