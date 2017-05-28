Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Make no mistake about it, Seth Rich is a name you should remember. He is an world class hero who gave his life for truth. He was Director of Voter Expansion Data for the DNC (Democratic National Committee).



He saw things that the Hillary campaign was doing that sickened him and he wanted to change things from the inside. It was a dangerous, life threatening mission, he counted the cost, and he went forward. Julian Assange in recent interviews has basically intimated that Seth Rich was the leaker, and offered a reward for information about his killers.



According to WND:

"A federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report detailing the contents of Rich's computer generated within 96 hours after his murder told Fox News that Rich made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time.

The investigator, who requested anonymity, said 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between DNC leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21."



That is a lot of risk and it cost Seth Rich his very life. Are you ready? This is what John Podesta said in a Wikileak email:



"I'm definitely for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real basis for it." in



Making an example of the suspected leaker? Like say murdering him? Now that would be an example. The 'industry term' is "plausible deniability". Podesta's email about "retaliation against leakers" is EXACTLY the (I wish this person would go away, hint-hint, wink), order of the hit. Whoever he sent that email to, was probably the point of contact to the team that killed Seth Rich.Think of it like chess; protect the Queen, so they probably kept Hillary out of it.

The Deep State DNC folks are slick. They work it so no one high up can be accused. All they said was, "I wish this guy would go away." (wink, wink). And somebody much lower orders the wet work. No one higher up would ever mutter the words that caused the hit to happen. There is no possible way to get to the higher up in this environment. There will be no justice for Seth Rich and the scores of others who have been wiped out to keep the Deep State humming along.



So who told Podesta it was Seth Rich? Probably the Director of IT or someone else at the top of the IT food chain at the DNC. Because of the scope of the leaks it would point to someone in IT with admin rights, since individual DNC people wouldn't have open access to other people's emails in that much volume. There's that. A short list of suspects.



Also, Seth Rich's information stream to Wikileaks would create a trail, as would his activities on the DNC computer network. I am sure he did everything he could to cover his tracks, using burner equipment, email addies, public access points and not using company property to check his alternate accounts. But still...



And, then there is this...



Kim Dotcom is a notorious character and a dubious source, however, he is in the heat and the thick of the hacker community which gives him credibility.

Here is the full statement as posted to Kim Dotcom's website:

I know that Seth Rich was involved in the DNC leak.

I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich.

Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful.

I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics.

"He wanted to change that from the inside."

I was referring to what I knew when I did an interview with Bloomberg in New Zealand in May 2015. In that interview I hinted that Julian Assange and Wikileaks would release information about Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election.

---------

Let that sink in. Seth Rich was Panda and he was reaching out to the hacker community with information on the Hillary campaign. Was he given a warning to back off in 2016? Keep reading...



Gatewaypundit writes:

"Was Vanity Fair Article in January 2016 a Warning to Seth Rich that His Life was in Danger?

There is already enough evidence in the Seth Rich murder case to warrant a special government investigation. Now this -

T. A. Frank is a relatively unknown liberal nutjob contributor to Vanity Fair magazine until now. He wrote a piece in January of 2016 published in Vanity Fair that appears more than sinister to many following the Seth Rich murder investigation. Frank begins his article as follows:

For the second time in eight years, Hillary Clinton sees the Democratic nomination being pawed by a charming interloper, like a priceless vase grabbed by a panda. She'd prefer to shoot the panda, but that could mean breaking the vase, and onlookers would object. To make matters worse, Bernie Sanders, who leads Clinton in both New Hampshire and Iowa, has produced a new video ad, "America," a wordless feel-hope montage that is awfully good, good enough that I can't help feeling both moved by it and resentful that it works on me. Maybe shoot the panda."

Mr. Frank now contends this was all just a humorous joke. However, the Panda was shot. The Panda was assassinated. And, John Podesta said that the leaker inside the DNC should be made an example of .... which is exactly what happened.

Seth Rich AKA The Panda was murdered.

The DC police called it a "botched robbery". Dear reader, what exactly is a botched robbery? Mr. Seth Rich was shot, he was on the ground, no one was calling for help, and he was left on the ground with his watch, his cell and his wallet on his person.



Why? So everyone would know it was NOT a robbery, NOT a "botched robbery" he was left in his own pool of blood as an example. You mess with the DNC and you also will be lying in your own pool of blood.



Rod Wheeler a PI hired by Wheeler's family told Fox News:

My investigation shows someone within the D.C. government, Democratic National Committee or Clinton team is blocking the murder investigation from going forward. That is unfortunate. Seth Rich's murder is unsolved as a result of that.

Wheeler also told the station: "I have a source inside the police department that has looked at me straight in the eye and said, 'Rod, we were told to stand down on this case and I can't share any information with you.' Now, that is highly unusual for a murder investigation, especially from a police department. Again, I don't think it comes from the chief's office, but I do believe there is a correlation between the mayor's office and the DNC and that is the information that will come out."

Add to this Shakespearian mix that Sean Hannity, a Fox radio personality, is under fire for even reporting the facts of the story. WND had their twitter account suspended because they reported that Donna Brazile, a DNC VIP, actually called the family and the DC police trying to ramp down the investigation. They violated the unwritten rule: If you tell the truth, your account will be suspended, your job will be in jeopardy. After all, Truth is Treason, in an Empire of Lies. You should just stick to tweeting about Kourtney Khardashian's booty or Bella baring all at the Cannes Bash... or else.



"We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality - judiciously, as you will - we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do." (Ron Suskind, NYTimes Magazine, Oct. 17, 2004).

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.